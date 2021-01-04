Log in
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners L P : to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 2

01/04/2021 | 01:51pm EST
TULSA, Okla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for fourth quarter 2020 before the market opens on Tues., Feb. 2. Management will discuss fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and annual guidance for 2021 during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 952-3470, conference code 21988939.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact:  

Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


paula.farrell@magellanlp.com                                                                                

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-feb-2-301200409.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2021
