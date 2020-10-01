Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.    MMP

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(MMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magellan Midstream Partners L P : to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Oct. 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 09:15am EDT

Magellan Midstream to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Oct. 30

Printable PDF

TULSA, Okla. - Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for third quarter 2020 before the market opens on Fri., Oct. 30. Management will discuss third-quarter 2020 earnings and outlook for the remainder of 2020 during a conference call with analysts at 1:00 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (877) 256-4701, conference code 21969538.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

###


Disclaimer

Magellan Midstream Partners LP published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 13:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
09:15aMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
PU
09:01aMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
PR
09/25MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Ch..
AQ
09/14MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Expand MEH-WTI Designation to Include Midla..
AQ
09/10MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Expand MEH-WTI Designation to Include Midla..
PU
09/08MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
09/03MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Participate in Barclays Virtual Investor Co..
PR
08/06MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
07/30MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 514 M - -
Net income 2020 824 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
Yield 2020 12,0%
Capitalization 7 697 M 7 697 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,98x
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 884
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 51,23 $
Last Close Price 34,20 $
Spread / Highest target 78,4%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael N. Mears Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron L. Milford Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Holman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Michael C. Pearson Senior Vice President-Technical Services
James R. Montague Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.-45.60%7 697
ENBRIDGE INC.-24.66%59 129
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-19.17%39 435
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-43.93%34 515
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-41.76%27 909
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-17.16%23 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group