Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMP   US5590801065

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(MMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
59.35 USD   -0.34%
04:16pMagellan Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
PR
06/08Energy Income Partners to vote against $18.8 bln ONEOK-Magellan deal
RE
06/08Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Late Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magellan Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

06/13/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TULSA, Okla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that Aaron Milford, chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 21 in New York City.

The session will be moderated by Jeremy Tonet, J.P. Morgan equity research analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event on Magellan's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx and a replay available for at least 30 days.

In addition, management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors during the conference. Magellan's latest investor slide deck used to facilitate these discussions also will be available at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact:

 Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-energy-power--renewables-conference-301849976.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
04:16pMagellan Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
PR
06/08Energy Income Partners to vote against $18.8 bln ONEOK-Magellan deal
RE
06/08Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Late Thursday
MT
06/08Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
06/08Sector Update: Energy
MT
06/08Magellan Midstream Shareholder Energy Income Partners to Vote Against Merger with ONEOK
MT
05/22Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CTIC, FRG, MMP
PR
05/19North American Morning Briefing: Powell on Tap -2-
DJ
05/18Nyse : MMP - Form 8-K
PU
05/18Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 20th Annual EIC Investor Conference
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer