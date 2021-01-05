Magenta Therapeutics : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of immune reset to more patients, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually, on Thursday, January 14th, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. ET, immediately followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power of immune system reset through stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant world to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

