DGAP-Adhoc : MagForce AG Successfully Places 1,165 Million New Shares Through Cash Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds of approx. 4.7 Million EUR

MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
15-Dec-2020 / 13:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR*
NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE USA OR IN OR
INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION
OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
*Berlin, December 15, 2020* - The Management Board of MagForce AG
(Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) announces that the
capital increase of 4,2 percent of the share capital (the "Capital
Increase") has been placed.
The Management Board of MagForce, with approval of the Supervisory Board,
resolved today to increase the Company's share capital by way of a partial
exercise of authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders' subscription
rights by 1,165,000 EUR by issuing 1,165,000 new ordinary bearer shares with
no-par value _(Stückaktien)_, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00,
against cash contributions (the "New Shares").
The New Shares were allocated at a placement price of 4.00 EUR per share in
a private placement. The transaction generated gross issue proceeds of
approx. 4.7 million EUR.
The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including
dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading
on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new
shares is expected to take place on or around 22 December 2020.
The majority of the New Shares were subscribed by Apeiron Investment Group
Ltd. and by MagForce's CEO, Dr. Ben Lipps.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to
further implement its growth strategy and to strengthen the balance sheet.
Hauck & Aufhäuser acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the
Capital Increase.
*- End of Inside Information -*
*Contact:*
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com
Disclaimer
This Ad hoc announcement may contain forward-looking statements that are
based on current estimates and projections of the management of the Company,
which may prove to be incorrect or incorrect. The Company assumes no
liability whatsoever for forward-looking statements and assumes no
responsibility to revise or correct any forward-looking statements in the
future. Recipients of this release are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This
announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an
offer, or part of an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to purchase or
subscribe for any securities. There will be no public offering of the
securities referred to herein in connection with the offer. No prospectus is
being prepared in connection with the offering of the securities referred to
herein. The securities may not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in
which such offer or sale would result in an obligation to prepare a
prospectus or similar offering document. The securities referred to herein
have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the "*Securities Act*") or the laws of any state within
the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States
absent registration or an exemption from registration requirements. There
will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
