DGAP-Adhoc : MagForce AG Successfully Places 1,165 Million New Shares Through Cash Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds of approx. 4.7 Million EUR

12/15/2020 | 07:18am EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase 
MagForce AG Successfully Places 1,165 Million New Shares Through Cash 
Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds of approx. 4.7 Million EUR 
 
15-Dec-2020 / 13:17 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR* 
 
*MagForce AG Successfully Places 1,165 Million New Shares Through Cash 
Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds of approx. 4.7 Million EUR* 
 
NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE USA OR IN OR 
INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION 
OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL 
 
*Berlin, December 15, 2020* - The Management Board of MagForce AG 
(Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) announces that the 
capital increase of 4,2 percent of the share capital (the "Capital 
Increase") has been placed. 
 
The Management Board of MagForce, with approval of the Supervisory Board, 
resolved today to increase the Company's share capital by way of a partial 
exercise of authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders' subscription 
rights by 1,165,000 EUR by issuing 1,165,000 new ordinary bearer shares with 
no-par value _(Stückaktien)_, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00, 
against cash contributions (the "New Shares"). 
 
The New Shares were allocated at a placement price of 4.00 EUR per share in 
a private placement. The transaction generated gross issue proceeds of 
approx. 4.7 million EUR. 
 
The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including 
dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading 
on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new 
shares is expected to take place on or around 22 December 2020. 
 
The majority of the New Shares were subscribed by Apeiron Investment Group 
Ltd. and by MagForce's CEO, Dr. Ben Lipps. 
 
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to 
further implement its growth strategy and to strengthen the balance sheet. 
Hauck & Aufhäuser acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the 
Capital Increase. 
 
*- End of Inside Information -* 
 
*Contact:* 
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin 
Barbara von Frankenberg 
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations 
T +49-30-308380-77 
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com 
 
*Disclaimer * 
 
This Ad hoc announcement may contain forward-looking statements that are 
based on current estimates and projections of the management of the Company, 
which may prove to be incorrect or incorrect. The Company assumes no 
liability whatsoever for forward-looking statements and assumes no 
responsibility to revise or correct any forward-looking statements in the 
future. Recipients of this release are cautioned not to place undue reliance 
on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This 
announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an 
offer, or part of an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to purchase or 
subscribe for any securities. There will be no public offering of the 
securities referred to herein in connection with the offer. No prospectus is 
being prepared in connection with the offering of the securities referred to 
herein. The securities may not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in 
which such offer or sale would result in an obligation to prepare a 
prospectus or similar offering document. The securities referred to herein 
have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 
1933, as amended (the "*Securities Act*") or the laws of any state within 
the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States 
absent registration or an exemption from registration requirements. There 
will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. 
 
15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     MagForce AG 
             Max-Planck-Straße 3 
             12489 Berlin 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)30 308 380 0 
Fax:         +49 (0)30 308 380 99 
E-mail:      info@magforce.com 
Internet:    www.magforce.com 
ISIN:        DE000A0HGQF5 
WKN:         A0HGQF 
Indices:     Scale 30 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt 
             (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1155301 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1155301 15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 07:17 ET (12:17 GMT)

