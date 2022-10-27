EQS-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Delisting

MagForce AG Decides to Delist its Shares



27-Oct-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

MagForce AG Decides to Delist its Shares

Berlin, October 27, 2022 - The Management Board of MagForce AG resolved to terminate the inclusion of the shares of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) in the over-the-counter segments Scale and Basic Board on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with section 27 of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG (so-called delisting). The Executive Board of the Company will therefore send a corresponding letter of termination to Deutsche Börse AG today. The termination or delisting is to take place immediately.

The decision to delist was made because insolvency proceedings have been opened against the assets of MagForce AG.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:

MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

Disclaimer This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.