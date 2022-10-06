Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MagForce AG: Opening of Insolvency Proceedings
Berlin, October 6, 2022 – MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) ) announces the opening of insolvency proceedings against its assets.
By order of the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, insolvency proceedings were opened against the assets of MagForce AG under file number 36m IN 3981/22. Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft, who had previously been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator in the application proceedings, was appointed as insolvency administrator.
