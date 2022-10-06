EQS-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

MagForce AG: Opening of Insolvency Proceedings



06-Oct-2022 / 12:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

MagForce AG: Opening of Insolvency Proceedings

Berlin, October 6, 2022 – MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) ) announces the opening of insolvency proceedings against its assets.

By order of the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, insolvency proceedings were opened against the assets of MagForce AG under file number 36m IN 3981/22. Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft, who had previously been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator in the application proceedings, was appointed as insolvency administrator.

Contact:

MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

