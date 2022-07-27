MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court
07/27/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court
27-Jul-2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court
Berlin, July 27, 2022 – MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) informs that Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft has been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator for MagForceAG by the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court as the competent insolvency court.
- End of Insider Information -
Contact:
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail:bfrankenberg@magforce.com
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de