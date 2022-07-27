Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MagForce AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF6   DE000A0HGQF5

MAGFORCE AG

(MF6)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
0.1900 EUR   -88.20%
02:33pMAGFORCE AG : Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court
EQ
07/26MAGFORCE AG : Application for the Opening of Insolvency Proceedings
EQ
06/30MagForce AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court

07/27/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court

27-Jul-2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

MagForce AG: Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court

Berlin, July 27, 2022 – MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) informs that Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg of the law firm hww hermann wienberg wilhelm Insolvenzverwalter Partnerschaft has been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator for MagForceAG by the Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court as the competent insolvency court.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

 Disclaimer 

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1407537

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1407537  27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MAGFORCE AG
02:33pMAGFORCE AG : Provisional insolvency administrator appointed by the court
EQ
07/26MAGFORCE AG : Application for the Opening of Insolvency Proceedings
EQ
06/30MagForce AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
06/30MagForce AG Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021 and Operational Highli..
EQ
06/25MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdow..
EQ
04/08MAGFORCE AG : MagForce USA, Inc. receives Payment Code Approval by the American Medical As..
EQ
02/25MagForce AG extends EUR 5.0 million Convertible Notes agreement with Lansdowne Investm..
EQ
2021MAGFORCE AG : Enrollment in Stage 2b of Pivotal U.S. Study for the Focal Ablation of Prost..
EQ
2021MagForce AG announces enrollment of patients in Stage 2b of its pivotal U.S. study with..
CI
2021MAGFORCE AG : MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Approval to Proceed with Stage 2B with..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGFORCE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2,98 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
Net income 2022 0,10 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net Debt 2022 23,5 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 49,9 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,4x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MAGFORCE AG
Duration : Period :
MagForce AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGFORCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,61 €
Average target price 10,08 €
Spread / Average Target 526%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin J. Lipps Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian von Volkmann Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Jordan Chief Scientific Officer
Klemens Hallmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGFORCE AG-40.81%50
MODERNA, INC.-36.65%64 000
LONZA GROUP AG-28.52%41 902
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.45%40 972
SEAGEN INC.14.82%32 675
CELLTRION, INC.-6.06%19 553