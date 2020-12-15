Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MagForce AG    MF6   DE000A0HGQF5

MAGFORCE AG

(MF6)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MagForce : Successfully Completes Private Placement of New Shares

12/15/2020 | 07:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MagForce AG Successfully Completes Private Placement of New Shares

15.12.2020 / 13:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MagForce AG Successfully Completes Private Placement of New Shares

- Placement of 1.165 million shares or 4.2 percent of the share capital

- Gross proceeds of approx. EUR 4.7 million

Berlin and Nevada, December 15, 2020 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announced today that the Management Board, with approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved and successfully completed an increase the Company's share capital by way of a partial exercise of authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights in the amount of 1,165,000 EUR by issuing 1,165,000 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional value of EUR 1.00, against cash contributions (the "New Shares").

The New Shares were allocated at a placement price of 4.00 EUR per share in a private placement. The majority of the New Shares were subscribed by Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. and by MagForce's CEO, Dr. Ben Lipps.

"2021 is set to be a decisive year as we hope to see the successes of our two-pronged strategy that we implemented for bringing our NanoTherm therapy system to benefit brain tumor patients in Europe as well as prostate cancer patients in the US. We are grateful for the trust that our long standing investors and also new shareholders place in our innovative technology," said Dr. Ben Lipps, Chief Executive Officer of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to further implement its growth strategy and to strengthen the balance sheet:

In Europe, MagForce had made significant progress in its roll-out strategy to bring its innovative NanoTherm therapy system to brain tumor patients which is now been impressively reflected in the treatment figures. The official opening of the latest NanoTherm therapy treatment center in Germany, at the Hufeland clinic in Mühlhausen, which was announced earlier this week, marks the fourth clinic in Europe offering MagForce's technology for the commercial treatment of brain tumors. MagForce is also planning further installations of NanoActivator devices as part of their European rollout strategy in partner hospitals in other European countries and also anticipates another NanoTherm treatment center in Germany.

In the US, MagForce is currently completing stage 2a of its U.S. focal prostate cancer treatment study. Treatment results in the current stage of the study, with a streamlined procedure, show only minimal treatment-related side effects that are tolerable and similar to those of biopsies. The ablation analysis showed a very well-defined ablation and cell death in the area of the nanoparticle deposit, as observed in previous preclinical studies. Start of the final stage of the study, Stage 2b, is expected to begin in early 2021. While the study is being completed, MagForce will already begin preparations for commercialization, which is anticipated to start in mid or the second half of 2021.

About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.
MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.


For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com
Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube)
Stay informed and subscribe to our mailing list

Press- and investor contact information:

Barbara von Frankenberg
VP Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
M bfrankenberg@magforce.com

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.


15.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155314

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1155314  15.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155314&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about MAGFORCE AG
07:22aMAGFORCE : Successfully Completes Private Placement of New Shares
EQ
07:21aPRESS RELEASE : MagForce AG Successfully Completes Private Placement of New Shar..
DJ
07:18aDGAP-ADHOC : MagForce AG Successfully Places 1,165 Million New Shares Through Ca..
DJ
12/10DGAP-ADHOC : MagForce AG Launches Capital Increase with Exclusion of Subscriptio..
DJ
12/08MAGFORCE : Announces Opening of New NanoTherm Treatment Center for Brain Tumor P..
EQ
12/08PRESS RELEASE : MagForce AG Announces Opening of New NanoTherm Treatment Center ..
DJ
10/30MAGFORCE : Publishes Financial Results for the First Half of 2020 and Operative ..
PU
10/30MAGFORCE : Publishes Financial Results for the First Half of 2020 and Operative ..
EQ
10/20MAGFORCE AG : 'NanoTherm School' successfully enters the third round with 'Modul..
EQ
09/21MAGFORCE : Publishes Shareholder Letter
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,84 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net income 2020 -7,53 M -9,15 M -9,15 M
Net Debt 2020 28,0 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 146 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 94,7x
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart MAGFORCE AG
Duration : Period :
MagForce AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGFORCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,86 €
Last Close Price 5,28 €
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin J. Lipps Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Norbert Neef Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian von Volkmann Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Jordan Chief Scientific Officer
Wiebke Rösler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGFORCE AG32.00%178
MODERNA, INC.692.79%61 363
LONZA GROUP AG56.40%46 232
CELLTRION, INC.97.51%43 741
SEAGEN INC.69.43%34 906
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.28%32 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ