PRESS RELEASE : MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Announces Completion of Patient Treatment in Stage 2a of Pivotal U.S. Single-Arm Study for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System

MagForce AG    MF6   DE000A0HGQF5

MAGFORCE AG

(MF6)
  Report
MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Announces Completion of Patient Treatment in Stage 2a of Pivotal U.S. Single-Arm Study for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System

02/08/2021
DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Study 
for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System 
for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System 
2021-02-08 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Announces Completion of Patient Treatment in Stage 2a of Pivotal U.S. Single-Arm Study 
for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System 
- Stage 2a confirms positive findings of stage 1 - only minimal and tolerable treatment-related side effects observed - 
also with streamlined procedure 
- Preparations for stage 2b with three MagForce USA sites are underway, trial will focus on offering a treatment 
alternative to intermediate risk prostate cancer patients to that of definitive therapy 
- Despite ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, MagForce is hopeful that the next stage of the clinical trial will not 
be unduly delayed since MagForce USA will conduct the trial from its own treatment centers 
Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, February 8, 2021 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a 
leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, together with its subsidiary MagForce 
USA, Inc., announces that patient treatment in Stage 2a of its pivotal U.S. study with the NanoTherm therapy system for 
the focal ablation of intermediate risk prostate cancer has been completed. 
Initial findings of Stage 2a showed in a 10-patients group that only the expected minimal treatment-related side 
effects, which are tolerable and similar to those observed in Stage 1 with an extended procedure, could be maintained 
in the streamlined procedure. The findings from Stage 1 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile as 
well as well-defined ablation and cell death in the region of the nanoparticle deposit. Upon FDA approval, this 
streamlined procedure will allow patient treatment to be completed within a single day. 
"Although expected, we are very happy that the findings indicate the streamlined study procedure will benefit patients 
by completing the entire treatment within one day, thus minimizing the burden of repeated clinical visits. We 
experience the importance of this especially in times of the current pandemic with its heightened anti-infection 
protocols, and I am even more grateful for all patients participating in our clinical trial despite the increased 
effort due to testing and quarantine this means for every single one of them," said Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and 
MagForce USA, Inc. "Now, we prepare the start of the final Stage 2b of our focal ablation study, which is expected in 
early Q2. Immediatedly upon FDA approval we will start commercialization, which is still expected for the second half 
of 2021, assuming that the COVID-19 situation eases in spring." 
The next and final Stage 2b of the clinical trial is being initiated with MagForce's three Focal Treatment Centers in 
Texas, Washington and Florida. Stage 2b will focus on offering a treatment alternative to immediate risk prostrate 
cancer patients to that of definitive therapy. 
The purpose of this focal ablation registration study, which will enroll up to 120 men in a single arm study, is to 
demonstrate that the NanoTherm therapy system can focally ablate cancer lesions with minimal side effects for patients 
who have progressed to intermediate risk prostate cancer stage and are under active surveillance. By destroying these 
cancer lesions, it is anticipated that patients will be able to remain in Active Surveillance Programs and avoid 
definitive therapies such as surgery or whole gland radiation with their well-known side effects as long as possible. 
The American Society of Clinical Oncology reported in 2020 an estimated 191,930 new cases of prostate cancer in the 
United States. In spite of advances in diagnosis and treatment, an estimated 33,330 resulting deaths occurred. Clearly, 
early diagnosis and MagForce's focal therapy have a strong chance to reduce the death rate for prostate cancer. 
COVID-19 impact: While there are many restrictions that have been applied such as "Shelter at Home," exemptions exist 
for healthcare workers, such as MagForce's USA staff at the Company's clinical facilities. Clearly MagForce USA can 
conduct the trial in its out-patient facilities and has developed COVID-19 infection control protocols for staff and 
study subjects. These additional safety measures have caused a certain delay, but MagForce is hopeful that the next and 
final Stage of the clinical trial will not be unduly delayed since MagForce USA will conduct the trial from its own 
treatment centers. 
 
About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc. 
MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its 
subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The 
Group's proprietary NanoTherm^(R) therapy system enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the 
intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. 
NanoTherm^(R), NanoPlan^(R), and NanoActivator^(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory 
approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are 
trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries. 
 
For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com 
Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) 
Stay informed and subscribe to our mailing list 
Disclaimer 
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms 
such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such 
forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a 
variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these 
forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct 
them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated. 
 
2021-02-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:     English 
Company:      MagForce AG 
              Max-Planck-Straße 3 
              12489 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 308 380 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 308 380 99 
E-mail:       info@magforce.com 
Internet:     www.magforce.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0HGQF5 
WKN:          A0HGQF 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1166649 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1166649 2021-02-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)

