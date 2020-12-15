PRESS RELEASE : MagForce AG Successfully Completes Private Placement of New Shares

DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MagForce AG Successfully Completes Private Placement of New Shares
2020-12-15 / 13:20
*- Placement of 1.165 million shares or 4.2 percent of the share capital*
*- Gross proceeds of approx. EUR 4.7 million *
*Berlin and Nevada, December 15, 2020* - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale,
XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the
field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announced today that the
Management Board, with approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved and
successfully completed an increase the Company's share capital by way of a
partial exercise of authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders'
subscription rights in the amount of 1,165,000 EUR by issuing 1,165,000 new
ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional
value of EUR 1.00, against cash contributions (the "New Shares").
The New Shares were allocated at a placement price of 4.00 EUR per share in
a private placement. The majority of the New Shares were subscribed by
Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. and by MagForce's CEO, Dr. Ben Lipps.
_"2021 is set to be a decisive year as we hope to see the successes of our
two-pronged strategy that we implemented for bringing our NanoTherm therapy
system to benefit brain tumor patients in Europe as well as prostate cancer
patients in the US. We are grateful for the trust that our long standing
investors and also new shareholders place in our innovative technology,"
_*said Dr. Ben Lipps, Chief Executive Officer of MagForce AG and MagForce
USA, Inc.*
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to
further implement its growth strategy and to strengthen the balance sheet:
*In Europe,* MagForce had made significant progress in its roll-out strategy
to bring its innovative NanoTherm therapy system to brain tumor patients
which *is *now been impressively reflected in the treatment figures. The
official opening of the latest NanoTherm therapy treatment center in
Germany, at the Hufeland clinic in Mühlhausen, which was announced earlier
this week, marks the fourth clinic in Europe offering MagForce's technology
for the commercial treatment of brain tumors. MagForce is also planning
further installations of NanoActivator devices as part of their European
rollout strategy in partner hospitals in other European countries and also
anticipates another NanoTherm treatment center in Germany.
*In the US,* MagForce is currently completing stage 2a of its U.S. focal
prostate cancer treatment study. Treatment results in the current stage of
the study, with a streamlined procedure, show only minimal treatment-related
side effects that are tolerable and similar to those of biopsies. The
ablation analysis showed a very well-defined ablation and cell death in the
area of the nanoparticle deposit, as observed in previous preclinical
studies. Start of the final stage of the study, Stage 2b, is expected to
begin in early 2021. While the study is being completed, MagForce will
already begin preparations for commercialization, which is anticipated to
start in mid or the second half of 2021.
*About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.*
MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.
is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on
oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted
treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via
activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.
NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the
therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for
the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and
NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.
*For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com [1]
Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) [2]
Stay informed and subscribe to our mailing list [3]*
*Press- and investor contact information:*
Barbara von Frankenberg
VP Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
M bfrankenberg@magforce.com
