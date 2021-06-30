PRESS RELEASE : MagForce AG Publishes Financial -2

Log in
06/30/2021 | 02:32am EDT
attributable to the cash inflows resulting from the capital increase carried out and the issue of convertible bonds, as 
well as the drawdown of further funds from the EIB loan. The cash inflows were offset by interest payments. 
At the end of the year, the freely available liquidity amounted to EUR 1,706 thousand (previous year: EUR 167 
thousand). 
Outlook and financial prognosis of 2021 
For the year 2021, the following focal points are planned for the Company's development: 
In Europe: MagForce expects a further increase in the number of commercially treated patients in Germany and Poland, 
the initiation of further placements of NanoActivators in Germany and other European countries for the treatment of 
brain tumors, and continuation of activities to establish an efficient reimbursement procedure in Germany and the 
target countries for NanoTherm therapy. 
In the USA: MagForce expects the completion of the second Stage of the pivotal clinical study for NanoTherm Therapy in 
the indication prostate cancer and the start of commercialization activities of NanoTherm Therapy for the treatment of 
prostate cancer. 
MagForce has taken measures to continue to pursue its goals without significant delays, even in the context of the 
COVID-19 pandemic. However, it cannot be ruled out with certainty that, in particular due to the worsening of the 
COVID-19 pandemic, goals cannot be achieved or that their implementation will be postponed. 
Financial outlook 
MagForce AG expects a significant increase in revenues due to a rise in the number of commercially treated patients in 
Europe and the start of commercialization activities in the USA upon successful completion of the US pivotal study. In 
this context, an increase in NanoTherm production volumes is also expected. The production of ambulatory NanoActivators 
will take place depending on the progress of commercialization in the USA. 
Due to continued expenses for the European expansion strategy, a positive operating result is not expected for the 
financial year 2021 despite higher revenues. The positive operating result in 2020 resulted from the realization of 
hidden reserves through the intercompany transfer of shares in MagForce USA Inc. 
A sustained negative financial result is expected for the 2021 financial year, as further debt financing measures are 
likely and rising interest payments will have a negative impact on the financial result. 
Despite measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic by MagForce, it cannot be ruled out that a worsening of the 
pandemic will lead to restrictions in commercialization activities, so that revenue targets cannot be achieved with a 
corresponding negative impact on the expected results. 
About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc. 
MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its 
subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc., is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. 
The Group's proprietary NanoTherm^(R) therapy system enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the 
intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. 
NanoTherm^(R), NanoPlan^(R), and NanoActivator^(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory 
approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are 
trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries. 
For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com. 
Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) 
Stay informed and subscribe to our mailing list. 
Contact: 
Barbara von Frankenberg 
VP Communications & Investor Relations 
P +49-30-308380-77 
M bfrankenberg@magforce.com 
 
Disclaimer 
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms 
such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such 
forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a 
variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these 
forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct 
them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      MagForce AG 
              Max-Planck-Straße 3 
              12489 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 308 380 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 308 380 99 
E-mail:       info@magforce.com 
Internet:     www.magforce.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0HGQF5 
WKN:          A0HGQF 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1213457 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1213457 2021-06-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

