Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Maggie Beer Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBH   AU0000096554

MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MBH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
0.425 AUD   -1.16%
05:43p2021 AGM CEO's Presentation
PU
08/18Maggie Beer Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/02MAGGIE BEER : CEO Takes on Managing Director Role; Shares Down 4%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 AGM CEO's Presentation

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

r personal use only

Maggie Beer Holdings

Limited

Annual General Meeting

9 November 2021

ASX: MBH

maggiebeerholdings.com.au

4

CEO's Presentation

r personal use only

FY21 created a clear path to sustained

5

revenue and earnings growth

r personal use only

6

onlyuse personal* r

FY21 Summary

FY21 created a clear path of sustained earnings and revenue growth

Strong FY21 group results with net sales increasing by 18.8% on FY20 and trading EBITDA increasing by 177% year on year

Hampers & Gifts Australia (HGA) was acquired on 21 May 2021. HGA has been successfully integrated, is still growing strongly and is already using Maggie Beer Products across its hamper range

Pro-forma* FY21 combined results of MBH and HGA - $86.7m net sales and $12m trading EBITDA

All businesses in the group recorded revenue growth in FY21. MBP was the strongest driver of growth while St David Dairy continued to perform solidly and the turnaround at Paris Creek Farms is gaining traction

We expect to deliver group revenue of $100m in FY22, with a trading EBITDA of between $13.5-15.5m, subject to any unforeseeable changes in the economic outlook created by COVID-19

We will continue to review our asset portfolio to maximise shareholder value

Pro-forma results include unaudited HGA results prior to the acquisition on 21/05/2021

M A G G I E B E E R H O L D I N G S | A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G | 2 0 2 1

r personal use only

7

Key FY21 financial takeaways

Key takeaways from Y20

Strong financial performance across all key metrics

NET

POSITIVE

GROSS

TRADING

STRONG

SALES

NPAT

MARGIN

EBITDA

BALANCE SHEET

+18.8%

$1.9m

+$3.6m

$3.1m

$13.5m

to $52.9m

vs

to 46.8%

up

in cash

($14.8m) loss

177% on FY20

in FY20

M A G G I E B E E R H O L D I N G S | A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G | 2 0 2 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:43p2021 AGM CEO's Presentation
PU
08/18Maggie Beer Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
08/02MAGGIE BEER : CEO Takes on Managing Director Role; Shares Down 4%
MT
08/01Maggie Beer Holdings Limited Appoints Chantale Millard as Managing Director
CI
05/25MAGGIE BEER : Completes Hampers & Gifts Australia Acquisition
MT
05/24Maggie Beer Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of Hampers & Gifts Australia Pty..
CI
04/22MAGGIE BEER : Completes Retail Entitlement Offer Worth over $7 Million
MT
04/01MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 5 new shares @ 0.35 AUD for 19 existing share..
FA
03/30Maggie Beer Holdings Limited signed a conditional agreement to acquire Hampers & Gifts ..
CI
01/18MAGGIE BEER : Posts Record Sales in Fiscal H1 2020
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,9 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net income 2021 1,86 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net cash 2021 10,3 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maggie Beer Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chantale Millard Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Eddie Woods Chief Financial Officer
Reg Weine Non-Executive Chairman
Sie Po Kiing Independent Non-Executive Director
Hugh Walter Robertson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.27%112
NESTLÉ S.A.18.15%371 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.48%86 851
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.88%56 877
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.17%46 364
DANONE6.68%43 132