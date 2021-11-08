2021 AGM CEO's Presentation

FY21 Summary
FY21 created a clear path of sustained earnings and revenue growth
Strong FY21 group results with net sales increasing by 18.8% on FY20 and trading EBITDA increasing by 177% year on year
Hampers & Gifts Australia (HGA) was acquired on 21 May 2021. HGA has been successfully integrated, is still growing strongly and is already using Maggie Beer Products across its hamper range
Pro-forma* FY21 combined results of MBH and HGA - $86.7m net sales and $12m trading EBITDA
All businesses in the group recorded revenue growth in FY21. MBP was the strongest driver of growth while St David Dairy continued to perform solidly and the turnaround at Paris Creek Farms is gaining traction
We expect to deliver group revenue of $100m in FY22, with a trading EBITDA of between $13.5-15.5m, subject to any unforeseeable changes in the economic outlook created by COVID-19
We will continue to review our asset portfolio to maximise shareholder value
Pro-forma results include unaudited HGA results prior to the acquisition on 21/05/2021
