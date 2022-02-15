Maggie Beer : Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Report

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

The group achieved $5.5 million net profit after tax which was an increase of $5.9 million (H1 FY21 loss: $0.4 million) as a result of:

● Strong e-commerce sales growth for HGA and MBP only● Retail sales growth for MBP of 9.7% despite the COVID-19 headwinds

● GM% increasing by 5.1 pts due to strong diversification of revenue between e-commerce and retail grocery ● Offset by increased inbound shipping, national freight, staffing and digital marketing costs

● Increased brand investment to accelerate revenue growth and market share gains ● Share options and performance rights issued totalling $0.5 million

● JobKeeper voluntarily repaid in full totalling $0.8 million

Hampers & Gifts Australia (HGA)

HGA continued to have excellent growth achieving net sales of $34.7 million, an increase of 28.6% over H1 FY21.

useHGA experienced higher inbound shipping costs and higher labour costs due to COVID-19 disruption. The business also made the strategic decision to invest in its outbound freight and postage services, to ensure consumers received faster delivery over the Christmas period and avoid delays caused by COVID-19. HGA also strategically increased its investment in its marketing costs to grow its sales and market share of premium consumers, and with its large customer base, strong organic growth and new customer data platform HGA will capitalise on this investment in H2 FY22. HGA was well stocked in H1 FY22, bringing inventory in early, which allowed it to sell right up until Christmas and making it well placed to continue to grow sales in H2 FY22. HGA continued to have a very strong GM% at 55.9% and its trading EBITDA achieved strong growth increasing by 9.2% to $8.8 million over H1 FY21*.

personalTo ccelerate growth in H2 FY22, HGA is launching its new Mother's Day, pamper and homewares hamper ranges which will extend its offer and capitalise on year-round gifting occasions. HGA and MBP will also be launching a new range of

cheese & entertaining hampers in H2 FY22, which will continue to diversify our premium offer and differentiate us from competitors.

Maggie Beer Products (MBP)

MBP continued to demonstrate strong growth with its net sales growing by 24.7% in H1 FY22 to be $18.2 million (H1 FY21: $14.6 million). Its e-commerce net sales growing by 174.1% to $3.6 million in H1 FY22, an increase of $2.3 million over H1 FY21 sales of $1.3 million. MBP launched new hamper ranges during the first half of FY22 together with a new digital marketing strategy, implemented by the combined HGA digital marketing and MBP marketing teams. MBP's retail grocery sales continued to demonstrate strong growth in a challenging market, increasing by 9.7% over the same period last year, with the launch of its new Bone Broth and Finishing Sauce range, together with strong demand for its core product range. MBH's sales were impacted in H1 FY22 by the Covid-19 challenges experienced by the major supermarkets and disruption across the national supply chain, which has continued into the start of H2 FY22.

MBP strategically increased its investment in Marketing in H1 FY22, to launch and support its new product ranges, increase its in-store media presence, build brand awareness and implement its new digital marketing strategy. This investment will continue in H2 FY22 to drive growth throughout FY22 and support new product launches.

ForH1 FY22 Trading EBITDA increased by 6.4% to $2.5 million for H1 FY21, an improvement of $0.1 million on H1 FY21 (H1 FY21: $2.4 million adjusted for JobKeeper).

MBP will be launching its new 1 litre Cooking Stock range and its 500ml Bone Broth range nationally in a major retailer in May 22, which is part of our strategic plan to increase national ranging of MBP's core product range.