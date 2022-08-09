Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Magic Empire Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEGL   VGG5865E1051

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

(MEGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32 2022-08-09 pm EDT
16.67 USD   -85.75%
12:55pMagic Empire Global's Shares Tumble Following Last Week's IPO
MT
12:46pHong Kong-based fintech firms tumble after dizzying rally
RE
08/08Top Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong-based fintech firms tumble after dizzying rally

08/09/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital, Magic Empire Global and Top Financial Group tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy.

The obscure companies have recorded eye-watering gains just days after their U.S. market debuts, with AMTD Digital climbing to as high as $2,555.30 last week from its debut price of $7.80 in July. At its peak, the company's market valuation dwarfed that of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.

On Tuesday, AMTD Digital was down 45% at $221. Online brokerage Top Financial was trading 14% lower at $17.70, a day after its shares doubled in value to $20.75.

Magic Empire Global, which provides financial advisory and underwriting services, plunged 81.4% to $21.53. Its shares had risen as much as 6,000% from the $4 IPO price in just the second session of trading on Monday.

While the dramatic gains drew parallels to the frenzy in shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment in 2021, trading volumes in the Hong Kong stocks have been at a fraction of the U.S. companies.

"I haven't seen a fundamental development you could point to and say this is why it (the rally) is happening," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments.

"Maybe the names are changing, but there's still a lot of interest among these investors seeking out a place to gamble. Eventually, it ends in tears for them."

AMTD Digital has said it was monitoring the share volatility. On Monday, the underwriters of its IPO exercised an option to buy 2.4 million additional shares at the IPO price, taking advantage of the rally.

"It seems strange and I'm surprised the stock exchanges or regulators are not getting more involved because it doesn't sound like an efficient market," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

The Hong Kong-based companies did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Medha Singh, Anisha Sircar, Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Medha Singh and Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -7.14% 22.3001 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
AMTD DIGITAL INC. -50.61% 200.01 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CHERRY AG -3.48% 7.48 Delayed Quote.-68.88%
GAMESTOP CORP. -7.48% 40.44 Delayed Quote.7.88%
MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED -86.32% 16 Delayed Quote.0.00%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.67% 167.425 Delayed Quote.-49.38%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -23.48% 15.74 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED
12:55pMagic Empire Global's Shares Tumble Following Last Week's IPO
MT
12:46pHong Kong-based fintech firms tumble after dizzying rally
RE
08/08Top Premarket Gainers
MT
08/08MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED(NASDAQCM : MEGL) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
08/05Magic Empire Global Shares Soar After Trading Debut
MT
08/04Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
08/04Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
08/04Magic Empire Global Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of $20 million.
CI
04/29Magic Empire Global Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of $25 million.
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 16,8 M - -
Net income 2021 1,58 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,68 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 340 M 2 340 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float -
Chart MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magic Empire Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sze Hon Chen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yau Ting Tai Chief Financial Officer
Wai Ho Chan Chairman
Yiu Sing Chan Independent Director
Chi Wai Siu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED0.00%2 340
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-12.73%12 637
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.48%6 826
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.17.16%4 669
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.71%3 906
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-6.65%3 551