Magic Empire Global Limited Announces First Half 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, September 8, 2023 - Magic Empire Global Limited ("MEGL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEGL), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Overview:

● Revenue was approximately HK$6.1 million (US$0.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of approximately 22.5% from the same period in 2022. ● Net income was approximately HK$0.7 million (US$0.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (2022: approximately HK$1.5 million).

Six Month Financial Results Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue. Revenue decreased by approximately 22.5% from approximately HK$7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to approximately HK$6.1 million (US$0.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we completed one IPO sponsorship project and recognized relevant income. The increase in revenue from IPO sponsorship services was offset by a decrease in revenue from financial advisory and independent financial advisory services due to delay in several financial advisory projects for clients pursuing a listing in Nasdaq. Revenue from compliance advisory services decreased due to completion of several of our compliance advisory projects during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 15.6% from approximately HK$6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to approximately HK$7.2 million (US$0.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was mainly due to (i) increase in staff costs from increase in payroll to our staff and fees to our independent directors; (ii) increase in travelling, accommodation and entertainment expenses due to increase in travelling for business development following the removal of travel restriction measures; (iii) increase in legal fee and other listing-related expenses.

Other income, net. Other net income increased by approximately HK$1.9 million from approximately HK$16,800 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to approximately HK$1.9 million (US$0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was mainly due to the increase in interest income resulting from the increase in bank interest rates and average cash balance.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense decreased to nil for the for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (six months ended June 30, 2022: approximately HK$133,000) as we have available tax losses brought forward.

Net income. Net income decreased by approximately HK$0.7 million to approximately HK$0.7 million (US$0.1 million), which was mainly due to the decrease in revenue.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted EPS were approximately HK$0.04 (US$0.005) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to HK$0.1 (US$0.01) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

About Magic Empire Global Limited

Magic Empire Global Limited is a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services. Its service offerings mainly comprise (i) IPO sponsorship services; (ii) financial advisory and independent financial advisory services; (iii) compliance advisory services; and (iv) underwriting services. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.meglmagic.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK$ amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.8363 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2023 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 HK$ HK$ US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash 121,814,233 94,348,363 12,039,912 Accounts receivable 1,988,403 881,562 112,497 Interest receivables 515,287 522,065 66,621 Deposits and prepayments 1,050,694 2,571,444 328,145 Other receivables - related parties 96,700 - - Tax recoverable 587,834 587,834 75,014 Total current assets 126,053,151 98,911,268 12,622,189 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net - 369,903 47,204 Right-of-use assets 3,553,677 2,606,030 332,559 Long-term investment 14,500,000 40,610,739 5,182,387 Total non-current assets 18,053,677 43,586,672 5,562,150 Total assets 144,106,828 142,497,940 18,184,339 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accruals and other payables 1,068,185 109,794 14,010 Contract liabilities 3,054,032 2,616,832 333,937 Operating lease liabilities 1,904,725 1,952,842 249,205 Total current liabilities 6,026,942 4,679,468 597,152 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 1,746,317 757,716 96,693 Total non-current liabilities 1,746,317 757,716 96,693 Total liabilities 7,773,259 5,437,184 693,845 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, and 20,256,099 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023 respectively 15,826 15,826 2,020 Additional paid-in capital 138,662,858 138,662,858 17,694,940 Accumulated deficits (2,345,115 ) (1,617,928 ) (206,466 ) Total shareholders' equity 136,333,569 137,060,756 17,490,494 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 144,106,828 142,297,940 18,184,339

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME