Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGIC   IL0010823123

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

(MGIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 02:58:29 pm EDT
15.84 USD   +4.42%
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
06:44aMAGIC SOFTWARE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aMagic Software Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues of $138.7 Million, Reflecting 29.3% Year Over Year Growth
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magic Software Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report

05/12/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Or Yehuda, Israel, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms and IT consulting services, announced today that it has filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company’s website (www.magicsoftware.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Magic's most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic has made every effort to ensure that the information contained in this press release is accurate; however, there are no representations or warranties regarding this information, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Magic assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions that may occur in this press release.

Magic is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.


All news about MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
06:44aMAGIC SOFTWARE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aMagic Software Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenu..
AQ
05/02MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (Form NT 20-F)
PU
05/02MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES : FORM 12b-25-NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING of 20F
PU
04/25MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES : to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12th ..
PU
04/06MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES : EDI Your Way – 3 Methods to Manage Your EDI
PU
03/23MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEAK WITH TECH-CLARI : 3 Ways Mid-Sized Manufacturers can ‘Bounce Fo..
PU
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 465 M - -
Net income 2021 33,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 744 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 039
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,17 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chairman
Asaf Berenstin Controller
Naamit Salomon Chairman
Kenny Krupnik Vice President- Research & Development
Yuval Lavi Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.-27.52%744
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.53%1 948 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.92%52 827
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-55.60%43 034
SYNOPSYS INC.-29.22%39 933
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-27.19%37 415