Magic Software Enterprises : FORM 12b-25-NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING of 20F

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

1 Yahadut Canada Street

Or Yehuda 6037501, Israel

Due to its internal compilation and review procedures, the registrant has not finalized its financial statements and related disclosures for inclusion in its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, nor have the registrant's certifying auditors had the opportunity to complete their audit of the financial statements to be included in the registrant's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Accordingly, the registrant cannot complete and file its Annual Report on Form 20-F by the due date of May 2, 2022 and needs additional time to complete and file its Annual Report on Form 20-F.The registrant expects that its Annual Report on Form 20-F will be filed within the prescribed extension period allotted under Rule 12b-25(b), by May 17, 2022.

Revenues for the year increased 29% to $480.3 million compared to $371.2 million last year. Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the year increased 16% to $29.3 million, or $0.52 per fully diluted share, compared to $25.2 million, or $0.49 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

