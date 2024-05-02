Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business. It operates through two segments: software solutions and IT professional services. The software services segment includes software technology and complementary services. The IT professional services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions. Its product portfolio includes Magic xpa Application Platform, AppBuilder Application Platform and Magic xpi Integration Platform. Its vertical software packages include Leap, Hermes Solution, HR Pulse and MBS Solution.

Sector Software