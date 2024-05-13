SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
On May 13,2024, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. ("we," "us" or the "Company") held its annual general
meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, our shareholders voted on six proposals, each of which is
described in more detail in our proxy statement for the Meeting (the "Proxy Statement") that was attached as Exhibit
99.1 to a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that we furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 5, 2024. Based on the presence in person or by proxy of holders of our outstanding ordinary shares constituting a quorum, each of the following Proposals (proposal 1 through 6 described in the Proxy Statement) was duly adopted by the requisite majority under the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999
(the "Companies Law"):
- Re-electionof Mr. Guy Bernstein to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected: approved;
- Re-electionof Ms. Naamit Salomon to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected: approved;
- Re-electionof Mr. Avi Zakay to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected: approved;
- Election of Mr. Sami Totah to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected: approved;
- To re-elect Mr. Ron Ettlinger as an external director who will serve on the Board for a one-year term pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law") (present at the meeting
41,978,841; 41,772,433 participants voted in favor of this proposal 18,650,399 of which are not controlling shareholders of the Company and do not have a conflict of interest, 201,084 participants voted against this proposal, and 5,324 abstained): approved
-
To ratify and approve the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, registered public accounting firm, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global, as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the additional period until the Company's
2024 annual general meeting of shareholders and to authorize the Board of Directors to delegate to its audit committee the authority to fix the compensation for such independent registered public accounting firm in accordance with the volume and nature of its services: approved;
