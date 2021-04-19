Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGIC   IL0010823123

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

(MGIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magic Software Enterprises : Introduces FactoryEye, a Dynamic Industry 4.0 Solution for North American Manufacturers

04/19/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd, (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration platform solutions and IT consulting services, introduces FactoryEye to North American manufacturers. Powered by a dynamic IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform, FactoryEye collects real-time data from existing machinery and operational systems and transforms it into actionable intelligence for immediate results and continuous improvement in the manufacturing process. The solution brings the benefits of Industry 4.0 connectivity to mid-sized manufacturers in several industry verticals, including automotive parts, food & beverage, medical devices, metal processing, packaging, plastics & rubber and specialty manufacturing.

FactoryEye leverages Magic Software's four decades of industry knowledge, integration technologies and deployment of mission-critical systems to thousands of companies around the globe. With pre-established integration partnerships with leading ERP, CRM and PLM vendors and advanced analytics, FactoryEye ensures that key performance indicators are continuously monitored and reported in real time with cross-company data visibility.

Leading manufacturing industry consultant, Jack Klein, JKlein & Associates, said, 'FactoryEye is unique because it brings the digital world of Industry 4.0 to mid-sized manufacturers in an easy, affordable and flexible solution without the need to replace existing equipment or infrastructure. This game-changing solution works with current systems, connecting all the disparate parts under one platform. Now, mid-sized manufacturers can realize the benefits of greater visibility and actionable intelligence to keep their operations agile, efficient and competitive in any market conditions.'

Manufacturers in Europe and Asia are already realizing the advantages of FactoryEye's unique capabilities to transform their work processes. SANHA group, a leading global manufacturer of press fit piping systems for water, gas, solar, heating, cooling and sanitary applications, chose FactoryEye as its Industry 4.0 solution to simplify factory floor production, minimize errors across the entire supply chain and improve production visibility.

According to Andreas Jüsgen, CIO of SANHA, 'The move to Industry 4.0 makes sense. It will help us connect devices with machines and set up digital processes. Automation enables machines, devices or transport units to follow a defined process without human input. By modernizing our production processes, we will increase production efficiency and streamline workflows in all of our European sites.'

FactoryEye's end-to-end solution incorporates several key features:

  • Powered by our plug and play IIoT Integration platform.
  • Collects data from automated and semi-automated machines.
  • Incorporates advanced analytics and AI into decision support.
  • Customer KPIs are used to measure and qualify results.
  • Leverages investments by integrating existing systems.

In addition to offering a dynamic cloud-based software solution, FactoryEye manufacturing consultants work with customers to harmonize their systems and fit the right tools for their needs. Consultants analyze business processes for what is working, formulate a plan to add what is missing from existing systems and create sprints to deliver immediate results. A dynamic cycle of data collection and analysis allows for continuous improvement and flexibility in the optimization process.

Terri Ghio, president, FactoryEye North America, said, 'We designed FactoryEye to help mid-sized businesses compete and deliver new performance levels by enabling, connecting, analyzing and delivering up-to-the-second data, for robust, informed decision-making. FactoryEye is an affordable Industry 4.0 solution for mid-sized manufacturers that transforms data into actionable intelligence and provides visibility from the shop floor to the top floor, in real time.We are working with some of the top partners in the industry to make this a reality.'

To learn more about how Magic Software's FactoryEye solution can improve performance and profitability on your factory floor, please visit: https://www.magicsoftware.com/factoryeye/.

About FactoryEye N.A.

Based in Laguna Hills, California, FactoryEye North America is a division of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of business integration and decision support solutions. Factory Eye powered by Magic Software's IIoT platform is the solution that medium-size manufacturers turn to on their path to Industry 4.0. Factory Eye's unique solution is intuitive, designed for rapid implementation that doesn't require changing existing systems and infrastructure. FactoryEye gives global manufacturers unparalleled visibility into their operations, which enables them to make continuous improvements in the production process. FactoryEye captures production data and transforms it into actionable intelligence, which empowers workers, managers and manufacturing executives to make informed decisions in real time. For more information, visit https://www.magicsoftware.com/factoryeye/.

Media Contact:

Lori Sylvia

DPR Group, Inc.

(240) 686-1000

lori@dprgroup.com

Disclaimer

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 05:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
01:08aMAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES  : Introduces FactoryEye, a Dynamic Industry 4.0 Solu..
PU
04/14MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES  : The Maintenance release of Magic xpi 4.13.1 for Wi..
PU
04/07MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES  : We are proud to announce the release of  the new M..
PU
03/24MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES  : HC Wainwright Adjusts Magic Software Enterprises' ..
MT
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Technology Stocks Tumble as Semis Slump
MT
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Declining as Chipmakers Weigh
MT
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Technology Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
03/08MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES  : Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Ups H2 Dividen..
MT
03/08Magic Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results with Record..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 361 M - -
Net income 2020 25,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 785 M 785 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 640
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,50 $
Last Close Price 16,01 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Asaf Berenstin Chief Financial Officer
Kenny Krupnik Vice President- Research & Development
Yuval Lavi Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Einat Etzioni Silver Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.2.30%785
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.23%1 966 557
SEA LIMITED26.81%129 222
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.18%96 911
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.23%59 948
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.38%58 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ