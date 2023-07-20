SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
PRESS RELEASE
Magic Software to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 14th, 2023
Or Yehuda, Israel, July 20th, 2023 - Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and low-code application development platforms, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter on Monday, August 14th ,2023.
Management will host a conference call on Monday, August 14th, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (4:00 p.m. Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic's results.
Please call the following numbers (at least 5 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:
- From North America: +1-866-652-8972
- From UK: 0-800-917-9141
- From Israel: 03-918-0650
- All others: +972-3-918-0650
If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be available on the company's website, www.magicsoftware.com.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of powerful and versatile end-to-end,on-premises and cloud-based integration and low-code application development platforms and a vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services. With 40 years of experience, millions of installations worldwide and strategic alliances with global IT leaders, Magic enables its customers to seamlessly adopt new technologies and maximize business opportunities. Magic collaborates closely with its customers and thousands of business partners in 50 countries to accelerate their business performance.
For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.
Press Contact:
Ronen Platkevitz
Magic Software Enterprises ir@magicsoftware.com
