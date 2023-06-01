Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Magis S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    MGS   IT0005525347

MAGIS S.P.A.

(MGS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-31 am EDT
11.90 EUR
05:48am Magis S P A : Rapporto esercizio warrant maggio 2023
PU
04/03 Magis announces warrant exercise report for April
AN
03/27 Mib continues to rise, Prysmian leads the list
AN
Magis S p A : RAPPORTO ESERCIZIO WARRANT MAGGIO 2023

06/01/2023 | 05:48am EDT
MODALITÀ E RAPPORTO DI ESERCIZIO DEI WARRANT MAGIS

Cerreto Guidi (FI), 1 giugno 2023 - Magis S.p.A. ("Magis" o la "Società"), società LEADER nella

produzione di nastri adesivi personalizzati e sistemi di chiusura per pannolini monouso e prodotti per l'incontinenza adulta, rende noto che, ai sensi dell'art. 3 del Regolamento dei "Warrant Magis S.p.A." (rispettivamente, il "Regolamento" e i "Warrant") essendo il Prezzo Medio Mensile di

maggio pari a Euro 12,35901 (fonte Bloomberg, prezzo medio mensile calcolato come media dei prezzi ufficiali dei giorni di borsa aperti nel mese di maggio 2023), il Rapporto di Esercizio relativo al corrente mese di giugno è pari a 0,2332. Il prezzo di sottoscrizione delle azioni di compendio è pari a Euro 0,10.

Ogni eventuale richiesta di esercizio dei Warrant dovrà essere presentata all'intermediario aderente a Monte Titoli presso cui i warrant sono depositati, entro l'ultimo giorno di mercato

aperto del mese in corso.

Magis comunica inoltre che durante il mese di maggio 2023 non risultano pervenute richieste di esercizio di Warrant.

Per ogni altra informazione si rimanda al Regolamento disponibile sul sito internet della società www.magis.it.

Questo comunicato stampa è disponibile anche sul sito internet della società www.magis.it, nonché presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1INFO consultabile all'indirizzo

WWW.1INFO.IT.

Magis S.p.A. è leader nella produzione di nastri adesivi personalizzati, sistemi di chiusura per pannolini monouso e prodotti per l'incontinenza adulta. Con sede a Cerreto Guidi in Toscana,

Magis è stata fondata nel 1983 da Marco Marzi, Presidente, tra le prime aziende del settore ad effettuare la spalmatura hot melt su polipropilene e prima in assoluto a sperimentare una forma di stampa protetta tra il supporto plastico e la massa adesiva. Magis orienta agilmente la propria

ricerca alle esigenze dei mercati, prestando grande attenzione alla sostenibilità ambientale e garantendo elevati standard qualitativi. La stampa, fiore all'occhiello di Magis, si caratterizza per un'altissima qualità di riproduzione e di impatto cromatico, permettendo infinite possibilità

di personalizzazione.

PER INFORMAZIONI FINANZIARIE

PER INFORMAZIONI MEDIA

MAGIS S.P.A.

SPRIANO COMMUNICATION & PARTNERS

Francesca Marzi, IR Manager

Lorenza Spriano M. +39 338 5020147

T. +39 329 8628575

lspriano@sprianocommunication.com

investor@magis.it

Matteo Russo M. +39 347 9834 881

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR E SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

+39 02 303431

ecm@cfosim.com

PROCEDURE AND EXERCISE RATIO OF MAGIS WARRANTS

Cerreto Guidi (FI), 1st June 2023 - Magis S.p.A. ("Magis" or the "Company"), leading manufacturer

of customised adhesive tapes and fastening systems for disposable nappies and adult incontinence products, announces that, pursuant to article 3 of the terms and conditions of "Magis S.p.A.

Warrants" (respectively, the "Warrants T&C" and the "Warrants"), being the Average Monthly Price for May equal to Euro 12,35901 (source Bloomberg, Average Monthly Price calculated as the arithmetic average of the official prices of Magis' ordinary shares on stock market trading days in May 2023), the Exercise Ratio for June 2023 is 0,2332. The Subscription Price for the new shares to be issued in relation to the exercise of Warrants is Euro 0,10.

Any request to exercise the Warrants must be submitted to the depositary, member of the centralized clearing Monte Titoli S.p.A., where the Warrants are deposited, by the last trading day of the current month.

Magis also informs that, during the month of May 2023, it hasn't received any request to exercise Warrants.

For any further information, please refer to the Warrants T&C available on the website of Magis www.magis.it.

This press release is also available on the company's website www.magis.it, as well as at the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at www.1info.it.

Magis S.p.A. is a leading manufacturer of customised adhesive tapes, closure systems for disposable nappies and adult incontinence products. Based in Cerreto Guidi in Tuscany, Italy, Magis was founded in 1983 by Marco Marzi, President, and was one of the first companies in the industry to use hot melt coating on polypropylene and the first ever to experiment with a kind of sandwich printing between the plastic support and the adhesive mass. Magis nimbly focus its research on market needs, paying great attention to sustainability and ensuring high quality standards.

Printing, the flagship of the company, is characterised by a very high quality of reproduction and chromatic impact, with endless customization options.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

MEDIA RELATIONS

MAGIS S.P.A.

SPRIANO COMMUNICATION & PARTNERS

Francesca Marzi, IR Manager

Lorenza Spriano M. +39 338 5020147

T. +39 329 8628575

lspriano@sprianocommunication.com

investor@magis.it

Matteo Russo M. +39 347 9834 881

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR AND SPECIALIST

CFO SIM S.p.A.

+39 02 303431

ecm@cfosim.com

Disclaimer

Magis S.p.A. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 09:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93,0 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2022 6,80 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net Debt 2022 10,1 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,0 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
