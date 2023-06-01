Magis S p A : RAPPORTO ESERCIZIO WARRANT MAGGIO 2023

PROCEDURE AND EXERCISE RATIO OF MAGIS WARRANTS

Cerreto Guidi (FI), 1st June 2023 - Magis S.p.A. ("Magis" or the "Company"), leading manufacturer

of customised adhesive tapes and fastening systems for disposable nappies and adult incontinence products, announces that, pursuant to article 3 of the terms and conditions of "Magis S.p.A.

Warrants" (respectively, the "Warrants T&C" and the "Warrants"), being the Average Monthly Price for May equal to Euro 12,35901 (source Bloomberg, Average Monthly Price calculated as the arithmetic average of the official prices of Magis' ordinary shares on stock market trading days in May 2023), the Exercise Ratio for June 2023 is 0,2332. The Subscription Price for the new shares to be issued in relation to the exercise of Warrants is Euro 0,10.

Any request to exercise the Warrants must be submitted to the depositary, member of the centralized clearing Monte Titoli S.p.A., where the Warrants are deposited, by the last trading day of the current month.

Magis also informs that, during the month of May 2023, it hasn't received any request to exercise Warrants.

For any further information, please refer to the Warrants T&C available on the website of Magis www.magis.it.

Magis S.p.A. is a leading manufacturer of customised adhesive tapes, closure systems for disposable nappies and adult incontinence products. Based in Cerreto Guidi in Tuscany, Italy, Magis was founded in 1983 by Marco Marzi, President, and was one of the first companies in the industry to use hot melt coating on polypropylene and the first ever to experiment with a kind of sandwich printing between the plastic support and the adhesive mass. Magis nimbly focus its research on market needs, paying great attention to sustainability and ensuring high quality standards.

Printing, the flagship of the company, is characterised by a very high quality of reproduction and chromatic impact, with endless customization options.