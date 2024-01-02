(Alliance News) - Magis Spa announced Tuesday that the warrant exercise ratio for January is 0.1030.

This represents the ratio of the December average monthly share price of EUR10.5798 to the strike. The subscription price of the compendium shares is EUR0.10.

Magis' stock closed Tuesday down 0.9 percent at EUR10.80 per share.

