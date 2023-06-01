Advanced search
    MGS   IT0005525347

MAGIS S.P.A.

(MGS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  07:57:03 2023-06-01 am EDT
12.20 EUR   +2.52%
11:12aMagis announces warrant exercise ratio for June
AN
05:48aMagis S P A : Rapporto esercizio warrant maggio 2023
PU
04/03Magis announces warrant exercise report for April
AN
Magis announces warrant exercise ratio for June

06/01/2023 | 11:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Magis Spa reported Thursday that the June warrant exercise ratio is 0.2332.

The figure represents the ratio of May's average monthly share price of EUR12.3590 to the strike. The subscription price of the compendium shares is EUR0.10.

Magis stock is in the green by 2.5 percent at EUR12.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

03/27Mib continues to rise, Prysmian leads the list
AN
03/27Stock exchanges up at opening; banks in green on Mib.
AN
03/27Magis doubles profit in 2022; revenues and Ebitda fly
AN
02/01Magis carries out automatic conversion of 12,000 special shares
AN
01/03ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Neosperience on; Erfo on th..
AN
2022Magis S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €16 million.
CI
2022Magis S.p.A. has filed an IPO.
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 93,0 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2022 6,80 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net Debt 2022 10,1 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,0 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Technical analysis trends MAGIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Average target price 18,00 €
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simone Strocchi Director
Alberto Dell Acqua Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGIS S.P.A.6.44%52
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA14.64%31 500
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-10.11%3 388
LINTEC CORPORATION2.00%1 071
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.33.38%1 055
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.22%909
