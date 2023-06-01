Magis announces warrant exercise ratio for June

(Alliance News) - Magis Spa reported Thursday that the June warrant exercise ratio is 0.2332.

The figure represents the ratio of May's average monthly share price of EUR12.3590 to the strike. The subscription price of the compendium shares is EUR0.10.

Magis stock is in the green by 2.5 percent at EUR12.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

