(Alliance News) - Magis Spa announced Friday that the warrant exercise ratio for September is 0.2020.

The figure represents the ratio of Magis' August average monthly share price of EUR11.8790 to the strike. The subscription price of the compendium shares is EUR0.10.

Magis' stock closed Friday up 0.8 percent at EUR12.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

