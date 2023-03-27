Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Magis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGS   IT0005525347

MAGIS S.P.A.

(MGS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:44 2023-03-24 pm EDT
12.30 EUR   -1.60%
01:56aMagis doubles profit in 2022; revenues and Ebitda fly
AN
02/01Magis carries out automatic conversion of 12,000 special shares
AN
01/03ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Neosperience on; Erfo on the bottom
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magis doubles profit in 2022; revenues and Ebitda fly

03/27/2023 | 01:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Magis Spa reported that it ended 2022 with revenues up 34 percent year-on-year, to EUR94.1 million from EUR70.3 million in 2021.

This significant increase can be attributed to the company's ability to have increased the selling prices of its products as a result of the general increase in the purchase costs of raw materials starting in early 2021 and partly to the increase in the square meters of finished products sold compared to the previous year.

This result was possible thanks to the coming on stream of the new machinery and the new production plant located in Empoli ZI Terrafino, which made it possible to improve production, both in terms of quantity and general production organization. As a result of the new investments, the company has streamlined sales by increasing products with higher added value.

Ebitda rose 64 percent to EUR15.0 million from EUR9.1 million, and "efficient production management enabled improved product margins, and significantly increased Ebitda, while keeping financial charges and other operating expenses under control," the company explained.

Net income almost doubled, to EUR7.7 million from EUR3.7 million in 2021.

Net financial debt was reduced by EUR14.5 million to EUR2.5 million from EUR17.0 million in 2021 thanks to abundant cash generated from operations of about EUR10 million. In addition, the company also improved its financial balance by upgrading its debt to medium- to long-term.

Shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022 was EUR30.4 million, significantly increased compared to the 2021 situation, as a result of the listing on the EGM market, which also promoted an economic strengthening of the company.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 93,0 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2022 6,80 M 7,31 M 7,31 M
Net Debt 2022 10,1 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Simone Strocchi Director
Alberto Dell Acqua Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGIS S.P.A.10.02%0
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA6.49%30 350
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-6.62%3 598
LINTEC CORPORATION0.84%1 132
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.25.49%1 046
CHENGDU GUIBAO SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.8.78%966
