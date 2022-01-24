Magmatic Resources : Bodangora Goldfield Exploration Update

Diamond drilling below the Mitchell's Creek underground gold mine within the wider 230,000 ounce
26g/t Au historic Bodangora Goldfield has been completed with 8 holes for 1,986 metres.
8 holes for 1,986 metres
Heavy rainfall and staffing shortages due to COVID affected the program
All core has been cut and sent for assay; results expected February
Phase 1 high resolution ground magnetic survey over extensions of the Bodangora goldfield completed and interpretation underway, Phase 2 to follow
Geochemical air-core drilling commenced to track mineralised lodes and define additional high-grade gold targets within the Bodangora district.
Diamond drilling at the nearby high grade historic Dicks Reward Gold Mine planned upon completion of AC program
Magmatic Resources ('ASX:MAG' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its 100% owned Wellington North Project, located north of Australia's largest gold producer at Cadia East (ASX:NCM) and effectively surrounding Alkane's Boda gold-copper discovery (ASX:ALK).
Diamond drilling at the Bodangora Gold Field
The Company has completed an initial phase of Diamond drilling to test for extensions and repetitions of gold mineralization within the historic Bodangora Goldfield in November 2021 (ASX MAG 18 August 2021). The program has focused initially on the Mitchell's Creek gold mine with eight (8) holes completed, progressing
Figure 1: Mitchell's Creek - Composite Long Section, looking northwest showing stoped/mined areas and drilling down dip of main lode
from north to south testing beneath the old mine workings over a 1.2-kilometre strike - see Table 1 for completed hole details and Figure 1 for hole locations relative to historic workings.
Table 1
Bodangora - Completed Diamond Drill Holes
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
RL (m)
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
(GDA94 MGA55)
(GDA94 MGA55)
(magnetic)
(m)
21BNDD014
687,604
6,408,263
465
-60
297
198.8
21BNDD015
687,607
6,408,262
465
-75
297
198.8
21BNDD016
687,654
6,408,252
465
-70
228
225.8
21BNDD017
687,709
6,408,177
465
-70
220
243.7
21BNDD018
687,991
6,407,769
464
-69
245
304.9
21BNDD019
688,003
6,407,780
465
-75
261
309.9
21BNDD020
688,013
6,407,787
466
-70
280
300.7
21BNDD021
688,035
6,407,313
431
-60
250
189.6
The Company has recently completed core cutting and submitted samples to the laboratory for gold and base metal analysis, with results expected in February 2022.
A further drill program is planned to be completed targeting the historic Dicks Reward gold mine.
Exploration for Extensions to the Bodangora Goldfield
As previously mentioned, (ASX MAG 18 August 2021) the Company believes that there has been little modern exploration for northern extensions and repetitions of the Bodangora Goldfield (Figure 2) and is completing additional exploration activities with the aim of locating new areas of gold mineralization.
Timing of this work has largely been dependent on gaining access after cropping activities which occurred in December and also limited by rain events and NSW COVID restrictions.
Ground Magnetic Survey
As the area is largely soil covered the Company has defined an area for ultra-detailed ground magnetic surveying in order to map underlying geological units and structures. The survey area includes the Mitchell's Creek and Dicks Reward mines and may define the extensions of these mineralized structures. The survey, on 25 metre line spacing, is partially complete (154 line-km) and interpretation has commenced.
Geochemical Sampling
Within the same area as the ground magnetics a program of near surface geochemical sampling has commenced. The program involves surface soil sampling in areas of residual soil and air-core drilling in areas of transported cover.
Air-core drilling is underway, with the location and timing of work being adjusted dependent on rain (Figure 3). Samples are being analysed by portable XRF for trace base metals (copper, lead and zinc are coincident with gold at Bodangora), prior to submission to the laboratory for gold and a suite of base metals analysis.
Figure 2: Bodangora Goldfield - Planned Ground Magnetic and Geochemical survey areas on regional magnetic image.
Figure 3: Diamond drill rig in December 2021 (LHS) and Aircore drill rig in January 2022 (RHS)
About the Wellington North Project (Gold-Copper)
Magmatic's 100%-owned Wellington North Project covers the northern extension of the Molong Volcanic Belt, located north of Australia's largest gold producer at Cadia East (ASX:NCM).
The Wellington North Project comprises three exploration licences, covering 177km2 and is considered highly prospective for gold-copper porphyry, gold epithermal and lode style gold mineralisation.
Magmatic's three Wellington North licences effectively surround the recent Boda gold-copper discovery by Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX ALK 9 September 2019), which significantly upgraded Magmatic's target portfolio for Boda-style gold- copper mineralisation.
These include the Lady Ilse District ~5km east, and Rose Hill, Rose Hill North, Ninety, Rockleigh, Boda South, Mayhurst and Mayhurst East and Glenrowan targets. (Figure 4).
The Bodangora licence is located 4km southwest from Alkanes Boda Discovery (ASX:ALK) and encompasses the historic Bodangora Goldfield, where high grade gold mining occurred with recorded production of 230,000 ounces @ 26g/t Au between 1869-1917 (ASX MAG 17 May 2017).
Figure 4: Aeromagnetic imagery, RTP (Magmatic and Open File Company/Government) showing northern Molong Belt porphyry target portfolio, Wellington North Project, highlighting Boda Au-Cu Discovery (ASX:ALK), ASX MAG 17 May 2017
About Magmatic Resources (ASX:MAG)
Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX: MAG) is a New South Wales-focused gold and copper explorer that listed on the ASX in May 2017.
In 2014, Magmatic completed the acquisition of an advanced gold-copper target portfolio in the East Lachlan from Gold Fields Limited. Gold Fields had completed a major phase of target generation across four main projects (Wellington North, Parkes, Myall, Moorefield), identifying over 60 targets.
