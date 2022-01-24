Magmatic Resources : Bodangora Goldfield Exploration Update

from north to south testing beneath the old mine workings over a 1.2-kilometre strike - see Table 1 for completed hole details and Figure 1 for hole locations relative to historic workings.

Table 1 Bodangora - Completed Diamond Drill Holes Hole ID Easting Northing RL (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (GDA94 MGA55) (GDA94 MGA55) (magnetic) (m) 21BNDD014 687,604 6,408,263 465 -60 297 198.8 21BNDD015 687,607 6,408,262 465 -75 297 198.8 21BNDD016 687,654 6,408,252 465 -70 228 225.8 21BNDD017 687,709 6,408,177 465 -70 220 243.7 21BNDD018 687,991 6,407,769 464 -69 245 304.9 21BNDD019 688,003 6,407,780 465 -75 261 309.9 21BNDD020 688,013 6,407,787 466 -70 280 300.7 21BNDD021 688,035 6,407,313 431 -60 250 189.6

The Company has recently completed core cutting and submitted samples to the laboratory for gold and base metal analysis, with results expected in February 2022.

A further drill program is planned to be completed targeting the historic Dicks Reward gold mine.

Exploration for Extensions to the Bodangora Goldfield

As previously mentioned, (ASX MAG 18 August 2021) the Company believes that there has been little modern exploration for northern extensions and repetitions of the Bodangora Goldfield (Figure 2) and is completing additional exploration activities with the aim of locating new areas of gold mineralization.

Timing of this work has largely been dependent on gaining access after cropping activities which occurred in December and also limited by rain events and NSW COVID restrictions.

Ground Magnetic Survey

As the area is largely soil covered the Company has defined an area for ultra-detailed ground magnetic surveying in order to map underlying geological units and structures. The survey area includes the Mitchell's Creek and Dicks Reward mines and may define the extensions of these mineralized structures. The survey, on 25 metre line spacing, is partially complete (154 line-km) and interpretation has commenced.

Geochemical Sampling

Within the same area as the ground magnetics a program of near surface geochemical sampling has commenced. The program involves surface soil sampling in areas of residual soil and air-core drilling in areas of transported cover.

Air-core drilling is underway, with the location and timing of work being adjusted dependent on rain (Figure 3). Samples are being analysed by portable XRF for trace base metals (copper, lead and zinc are coincident with gold at Bodangora), prior to submission to the laboratory for gold and a suite of base metals analysis.