Magmatic Resources : Bodangora Goldfield Exploration Update

Figure 1. Schematic long section looking west showing the historic workings at the Mitchells Creek Mine at the Bodangora Goldfield along with recent diamond drilling intercepts.

Gold mineralisation of variable tenor was intercepted in six of the eight holes drilled, with the central portion of the deposit around hole 21BNDD018 (0.57 metres at 14.3g/t Au & 1.1% Cu) appearing to be most prospective for direct extensions of the high grade mineralisation (see Figure 1).

The mineralised intercepts were also variably elevated in silver, copper and tellurium, indicating a potential distal relationship with the nearby Boda Porphyry discovery (Alkane Resources Limited) and other porphyry gold-copper prospects in the Wellington North project area (MAG). The northernmost diamond hole drilled in the recent program (21BNDD014) also returned an intercept of 4.3g/t, highlighting the potential for the mineralisation to continue along strike.

After a hiatus in diamond drilling to allow for the completion of an extensive air-core geochemical program over the Bodangora region (see below), the next stage of diamond drilling will shortly commence at the Dick's Reward workings to the west. The design of a further follow-up drilling program is currently underway to test for both extensions to known mineralisation and/or potential high grade repeats and is being informed by the extensive geochemistry, geophysics and drilling data recently collected.

Intensive geochemical and geophysical reconnaissance identifies new targets at the Bodangora Goldfield

As previously indicated (ASX MAG 18 August 2021), the broader Bodangora region has not been subject to significant modern exploration outside of the immediate Bodangora Goldfield area. To rapidly assess the prospectivity of the region, the Company has now completed a 279 hole air-core drill geochemical sampling program for a total of 2,908 metres. Full hole details for this program are given in Table 3, with anomalous results given in Table 4.