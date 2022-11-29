Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Magmatic Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    MAG   AU000000MAG5

MAGMATIC RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:34 2022-11-28 pm EST
0.0940 AUD   -2.08%
01:01pMagmatic Resources says impressive new results demonstrate Corvette growth potential
AQ
01:01pMagmatic Resources says impressive new results demonstrate Corvette growth potential
EQ
01:44aMagmatic Resources Hits Wide Mineral Zone at Myall Project
MT
Magmatic Resources says impressive new results demonstrate Corvette growth potential

11/29/2022 | 01:01pm EST
EQS-News: Magmatic Resources Ltd
Magmatic Resources says impressive new results demonstrate Corvette growth potential

29.11.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

29.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Magmatic Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000MAG5
EQS News ID: 1501065

 
End of News EQS News Service

1501065  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2022 -3,02 M -2,02 M -2,02 M
Net cash 2022 5,00 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 665x
EV / Sales 2022 141x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAGMATIC RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magmatic Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGMATIC RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam Robert McKinnon Managing Director & Director
Mike Franklin Chief Financial Officer
David Richardson Executive Chairman
David Wallace Berrie Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Viner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGMATIC RESOURCES LIMITED-3.03%19
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.54%344 884
CONOCOPHILLIPS71.57%154 313
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.83%80 267
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.17%65 630
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION142.43%61 808