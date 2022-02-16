Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Magna Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGLQF   CA55921P1045

MAGNA GOLD CORP.

(MGLQF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magna Gold Reports Fatal Accident at San Francisco Mine

02/16/2022 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company"), deeply regrets to report a fatal accident involving three employees at its San Francisco Mine on February 15, 2022.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time on February 15, 2022.  Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when a cave-in occurred. The Company activated its safety protocols with the support of specialized rescue teams and local authorities. The cause of the cave-in is unclear at this time and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident.

The Company is providing all necessary support and assistance to the families of the men who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Company will also provide support and counseling to assist employees and contractors at the site.

President and Chief Executive officer Arturo Bonillas stated: "Our thoughts and prayers are with families, friends and colleagues during this tragic event".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Arturo Bonillas

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magna-gold-reports-fatal-accident-at-san-francisco-mine-301483899.html

SOURCE Magna Gold Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MAGNA GOLD CORP.
01/26MAGNA GOLD : JANUARY 26, 2021 – MAGNA GOLD PRODUCES 34,601 OZ OF GOLD IN ITS FIRST T..
PU
01/26Magna Gold Started With Buy Rating, $1.30 Target Price at Desjardins
MT
01/26Magna Gold Corp. Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 202..
CI
01/26Magna Gold Corp. Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
01/26Magna Gold Produces 34,601 oz of Gold in its First Two Full Quarters of Commercial Prod..
PR
01/26Magna Gold Corp. Announces Sales Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021MAGNA GOLD : Managements Discussion and Anlysis For September 30 2021
PU
2021MAGNA GOLD : Interim Financial Statement September 2021
PU
2021Magna Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2021MAGNA GOLD : Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGNA GOLD CORP.
More recommendations