  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Magna Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGR   CA55921P1045

MAGNA GOLD CORP.

(MGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian miner Magna Gold says three employees dead after Mexican mine collapse

02/16/2022 | 01:17pm EST
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Magna Gold Corp said three of its employees died at the company's San Francisco Mine in the northern Mexican state of Sonora on Tuesday.

"Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when a cave-in occurred," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cause of the cave-in was unclear and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, Magna said.

"We've always prioritized the safety of our team, which is why this unexpected event has had a huge impact on us," Magna Chief Executive Arturo Bonillas said in a statement late Tuesday. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Kylie Madry in Mexico City; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,4  - -
Net income 2020 -7,63 M - -
Net cash 2020 7,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,5 M 51,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 1 335 458x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart MAGNA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Magna Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Average target price 1,19 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
Managers and Directors
Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Colin Sutherland Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexander Peter Tsakumis Independent Director
Parviz Farsangi Independent Director
Miguel Bonilla Country Manager
