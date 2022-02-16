Canadian miner Magna Gold says three employees dead after Mexican mine collapse

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Magna Gold Corp said
three of its employees died at the company's San Francisco Mine
in the northern Mexican state of Sonora on Tuesday.
"Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when
a cave-in occurred," the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The cause of the cave-in was unclear and an investigation
will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, Magna
said.
"We've always prioritized the safety of our team, which is
why this unexpected event has had a huge impact on us," Magna
Chief Executive Arturo Bonillas said in a statement late
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Kylie Madry in
Mexico City; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Mark Porter)