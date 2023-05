May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Friday raised its full-year sales forecast as easing supply chain constraints improve prospects for ramping up production.

Magna's revenue for the year is now expected to be between $40.2 billion and $41.8 billion, up from its previous forecast of $39.6 billion to $41.2 billion

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)