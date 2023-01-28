German labour representative says Ford execs have offered talks on restructuring plan

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ford executives have
indicated they are willing to hold talks with labour
representatives over planned structural changes at the U.S.
carmaker's plants in Germany, the head of the worker's council
at Ford's Cologne plant said on Saturday.
Ford said on Jan. 20 that its planned shift to electric
vehicle (EV) production will require unspecified structural
changes, giving rise to fears of job cuts at its German
production sites.
Ford committed to an all-electric lineup in Europe by 2030
and its U.S. leadership has repeatedly flagged that EVs require
less labour.
German union officials said on Wednesday that Ford would
decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe.
"Ford management has indicated their willingness to talk,"
Benjamin Gruschka, who is affiliated with trade union IG Metall,
told a media briefing in Cologne.
He said no date for talks had been agreed and that Ford had
yet to give details on what their restructuring plan entails.
A Germany-based Ford spokesperson declined to comment on
Saturday.
The IG Metall union has said it was bracing for a worst
scenario for the Cologne site of up to 2,500 job cuts in product
development and a further 700 in administration.
Gruschka also said Ford employees were ready to push back
against any cutbacks, but declined to specify further.
BYD and car contract manufacturer Magna
are among suitors interested in buying Ford's site in Saarlouis,
Germany, according to media reports this month.
