    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
IAA Mobility 2021 Munich: Magna to Present Future Ready Portfolio

09/01/2021 | 09:24am EDT
  • Full range of innovative sustainable vehicle systems on display

  • Magna exhibit located at IAA Hall B3, Booth C60

  • The Power of Magna to be on full display at IAA in Munich

SAILAUF, Germany, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s commitment to delivering innovative products and systems that also create a better world for tomorrow will be on full display at the IAA 2021 Mobility Show. The show, in its new home in Munich, provides the ideal forum for sharing the company’s product portfolio, new innovations and future vision. Attendees of the show can visit Magna in Hall B3, Booth C60 to learn more about what sets the company apart from others in the industry. 

“Our full-system vehicle capability, overall product expertise and comprehensive vehicle knowledge demonstrate The Power of Magna, which is a real differentiator in this high-tech, complex industry, said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Magna International. “It’s why we are an industry leader when it comes to helping advance mobility for everyone and everything.”

New regulatory requirements, advances in automotive technologies and new business models are driving changes in the industry like never before. Magna is in a unique position to support automakers during this transformative time. 

The company will be displaying its eDrive technologies which allow vehicles to maximize performance, proving that an exceptional driving experience doesn’t have to come at the expense of the planet or sustainability. Visitors of IAA will be able to see the Magna Etelligent Reach™ powertrain system, which will be launched in a completely new production vehicle in 2022. Through an intelligent electrified powertrain the system offers an extended range of up to 145 km/90 miles while excelling in any driving situation, a key aspect in the growing electrification space.

Visitors can also experience Magna’s connected PHEV powertrain solution, the Magna Etelligent Eco™, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 38 % and provides outstanding drivability in purely electric driving, and its Etelligent Force powertrain featuring the Magna eBeam™ technology, one of the first outcomes from its Joint Venture partnership with LG Electronics.

The company will also highlight ADAS technologies like its industry-first digital radar which enhances a vehicle's ability to "see" its surroundings and detect potential hazards - from a stalled vehicle in a dark tunnel to a pedestrian up to 150 meters away. The Magna ICON™ Digital Radar, set to launch in 2022, dramatically improves performance over today’s analog radar, bringing it to levels which have not yet been experienced in automotive applications. In combination with Magna’s expertise in cameras, sensors, solid-state lidar and domain controllers, Magna can seamlessly integrate these technologies, providing a full-system approach to automakers.

With its comprehensive portfolio, Magna can rethink the possibilities across the entire vehicle. This includes the creation of a battery enclosure which contributes to the structural and safety aspects of an electric vehicle, while protecting high-voltage batteries from damage and water. Lighting technologies such as the Magna Flecsform™ which contributes to design flexibility and energy saving. Reconfigurable seating concepts allow for vehicle cabins to be reshaped and reimagined for various levels of autonomy.  

IAA virtual visitors and onsite guests can get ongoing Magna updates at magna.com/IAA2021 through its social media channels on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter or follow the Magna IAA livestream on YouTube.  

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, +1 (905) 726 7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications and PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, +1 (248) 761 7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 84 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna [(NYSE: MGA; TSX: MG)], please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b66ca286-eb25-4a88-a75d-abe734720942


Primary Logo

Magna IAA Booth

The Power of Magna to be on full display at IAA in Munich, Hall B3

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 182 M - -
Net income 2021 2 080 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 23 785 M 23 742 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 78,95 $
Average target price 98,31 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sherif Salah Marakby Executive Vice President-Research & Development
