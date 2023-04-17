Advanced search
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:38:48 2023-04-17 pm EDT
72.79 CAD   +0.28%
01:29pMagna Announces Date for Q1 2023 Results Call
GL
09:30aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Magna International to $58 From $60, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
06:42aMagna Secures Contract to Build New INEOS Automotive Electric Off-Road Vehicle
MT
Magna Announces Date for Q1 2023 Results Call

04/17/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
AURORA, Ontario, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
Q1 2023 RESULTS CALL

FRIDAY – MAY 5, 2023
8:00 AM ET

DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free:        1-800-584-0405
International:        1-416-981-9017
Webcast:        www.magna.com

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 12, 2023
Toll-Free:        1-800-558-5253
International:        1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:        22026746

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com  905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com  905-726-7108

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 40 523 M - -
Net income 2023 1 304 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 15 529 M 15 497 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 54,28 $
Average target price 64,79 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent J. Galifi President
Patrick W. D. McCann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert F. MacLellan Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.56%15 529
DENSO CORPORATION13.62%41 592
APTIV PLC14.97%29 011
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD15.21%16 121
CONTINENTAL AG22.15%15 032
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.14.69%14 527
