MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Magna International Inc.    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/05 04:23:36 pm
72.16 CAD   +6.10%
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:26aMAGNA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:11aMagna swings back to profit
RE
05:01aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:00aMagna Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
11/03MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/27MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna's CLEARVIEW Camera Monitoring System ..
PU
10/27MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : CLEARVIEW Camera Monitoring System to Debut In 2022
AQ
10/27Magna's CLEARVIEW Camera Monitoring System to Debut In 2022
GL
10/22Auto startups backed by blank-check companies
RE
10/20MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : CEO Don Walker to retire at end of 2020, Seetarama Kotagir..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 448 M - -
Net income 2020 561 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 15 548 M 15 610 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 152 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 57,05 $
Last Close Price 55,12 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald J. Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seetarama Kotagiri President & President-Power & Vision
Bill L. Young Chairman
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.48%15 610
DENSO CORPORATION-2.05%36 197
APTIV PLC10.33%26 800
CONTINENTAL AG-18.15%21 734
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-8.98%18 701
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-3.89%18 099
