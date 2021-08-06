Magna International : Auto parts maker Magna cuts revenue forecast as chip crunch weighs

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc, whose bid
for Swedish rival Veoneer was trumped by chipmaker Qualcomm, cut
its full-year sales forecast on Friday, citing a slowdown in
automobile production as a semiconductor shortage plagues the
sector.
Chip scarcity has hampered automobile production around the
world, bringing some assembly lines to a halt, with automakers
warning the chip shortage could extend, even as vehicle demand
booms in markets including the United States.
"The second quarter of 2021 included the production
disruptions due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip
shortage," Magna said in a statement.
The global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers
$110 billion in revenue this year, according to consulting firm
AlixPartners.
Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc said the previous day
it expects higher costs due to pandemic-related supply chain
problems to spill into the next year.
Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had
offered to buy Veoneer Inc for $4.6 billion, an 18.4%
premium to a bid in July by Canada's Magna International Inc
that was accepted by Veoneer's board.
Veoneer has said its board would evaluate the proposal from
Qualcomm and the terms of the Magna merger agreement.
Magna's revenue for the year is now expected to be between
$38 billion and $39.5 billion, compared with a previous forecast
of $40.2 billion to $41.8 billion.
Magna reported net income attributable of $424 million, or
$1.40 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a
loss of $647 million, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.38 per
share, according to Refinitv data.
Total sales more than doubled to $9.03 billion, but missed
estimates of $9.29 billion.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Vinay Dwivedi)