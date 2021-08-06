Magna International : Auto parts maker Magna cuts revenue forecast as chip crunch weighs

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc, whose bid for Swedish rival Veoneer was trumped by chipmaker Qualcomm, cut its full-year sales forecast on Friday, citing a slowdown in automobile production as a semiconductor shortage plagues the sector.

Chip scarcity has hampered automobile production around the world, bringing some assembly lines to a halt, with automakers warning the chip shortage could extend, even as vehicle demand booms in markets including the United States.

"The second quarter of 2021 included the production disruptions due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage," Magna said in a statement.

The global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers $110 billion in revenue this year, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc said the previous day it expects higher costs due to pandemic-related supply chain problems to spill into the next year.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had offered to buy Veoneer Inc for $4.6 billion, an 18.4% premium to a bid in July by Canada's Magna International Inc that was accepted by Veoneer's board.

Veoneer has said its board would evaluate the proposal from Qualcomm and the terms of the Magna merger agreement.

Magna's revenue for the year is now expected to be between $38 billion and $39.5 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $40.2 billion to $41.8 billion.

Magna reported net income attributable of $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $647 million, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to Refinitv data.

Total sales more than doubled to $9.03 billion, but missed estimates of $9.29 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Vinay Dwivedi)