sales coordinator; and Kerstin Brandt, a patent agent. The drivers will travel to the rally from their hometowns across the U.S., Canada, and Austria, reflecting Magna's global one-team approach.
Driving a Jeep® Gladiator and Jeep® Wrangler, both equipped with legendary Magna Ultimax™ transfer cases from the factory, the teams will benefit from decades of Magna's market dominance in 4WD systems and have the capability to conquer the challenging desert terrain that Rebelle Rally is famous for.
"We are excited to welcome Magna back to the start line this year," said Emily Miller, Founder and Rally Director, Rebelle Rally Enterprises, LLC. "The Rebelle Rally is a proving ground, showcasing the incredible resilience of our competitors and the vehicles they drive. Each year, we're inspired by the grit and determination of our teams, and we look forward to another unforgettable competition this year."
Exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the teams' progress will be available throughout the training and rally competition.
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 179,000 employees across 343 manufacturing operations and 105 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.
