Magna International : FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC - Form 6-K

2020 2021 2022 Note 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q VEHICLE VOLUME STATISTICS (in millions) North American vehicle volumes (including Mexico) 3.777 1.241 3.945 4.040 13.003 3.751 3.213 2.921 3.247 13.132 3.592 European vehicle volumes: Western Europe 2.905 1.171 2.613 3.407 10.096 3.046 2.444 1.785 2.393 9.668 2.608 Eastern Europe 1.794 0.912 1.663 1.989 6.358 1.843 1.642 1.187 1.619 6.291 1.508 Total Europe 4.699 2.083 4.276 5.396 16.454 4.889 4.086 2.972 4.012 15.959 4.116 Asia volumes 8.239 8.387 10.823 13.723 41.172 11.549 10.394 9.688 12.283 43.914 11.149 China volumes 3.218 5.833 6.255 8.090 23.396 6.037 5.705 5.465 7.394 24.601 6.200 Magna Steyr vehicle assembly volumes 0.031 0.017 0.027 0.035 0.110 0.040 0.030 0.023 0.033 0.126 0.025 AVERAGE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES 1 Canadian dollar equals U.S. dollars 0.745 0.722 0.751 0.767 0.746 0.790 0.814 0.794 0.794 0.798 0.790 1 Euro equals U.S. dollars 1.102 1.101 1.170 1.192 1.141 1.205 1.206 1.178 1.144 1.183 1.123 1 Chinese renminbi equals U.S. dollars 0.143 0.141 0.145 0.151 0.145 0.154 0.155 0.155 0.156 0.155 0.158 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Sales: Body Exteriors & Structures 3,676 1,623 3,858 4,393 13,550 4,025 3,647 3,185 3,620 14,477 4,077 Power & Vision 2,523 1,298 2,722 3,179 9,722 3,156 2,881 2,501 2,804 11,342 3,046 Seating Systems 1,261 524 1,280 1,390 4,455 1,303 1,166 1,123 1,299 4,891 1,376 Complete Vehicles 1,321 933 1,402 1,759 5,415 1,850 1,490 1,255 1,511 6,106 1,275 Corporate & Other (124) (85) (133) (153) (495) (155) (150) (145) (124) (574) (132) Sales 8,657 4,293 9,129 10,568 32,647 10,179 9,034 7,919 9,110 36,242 9,642 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 7,567 4,206 7,681 8,753 28,207 8,662 7,728 6,885 7,822 31,097 8,400 Selling, general and administrative 381 378 380 448 1,587 430 419 454 414 1,717 386 Equity income (30) (25) (44) (90) (189) (47) (44) (34) (23) (148) (20) EBITDA 1 739 (266) 1,112 1,457 3,042 1,134 931 614 897 3,576 876 Depreciation and amortization 336 334 334 362 1,366 364 374 385 389 1,512 369 EBIT 2 403 (600) 778 1,095 1,676 770 557 229 508 2,064 507 Interest expense, net 17 21 26 22 86 23 11 22 22 78 26 Operating income (loss) 1 386 (621) 752 1,073 1,590 747 546 207 486 1,986 481 Impairment charges - - 337 - 337 - - - - - - Other expense (income) - 168 (21) 100 247 (58) 6 180 (90) 38 61 Other expense (income), net 1 - 168 316 100 584 (58) 6 180 (90) 38 61 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 386 (789) 436 973 1,006 805 540 27 576 1,948 420 Income tax expense (benefit) 134 (137) 109 223 329 183 104 10 98 395 41 Net income (loss) 252 (652) 327 750 677 622 436 17 478 1,553 379 (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1 9 5 78 (12) 80 (7) (12) (6) (14) (39) (15) Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 261 (647) 405 738 757 615 424 11 464 1,514 364 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 1 261 (511) 585 851 1,186 566 426 170 391 1,553 383 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Diluted $ 0.86 $ (2.17) $ 1.35 $ 2.45 $ 2.52 $ 2.03 $ 1.40 $ 0.04 $ 1.54 $ 5.00 $ 1.22 Adjusted Diluted $ 0.86 $ (1.71) $ 1.95 $ 2.83 $ 3.95 $ 1.86 $ 1.40 $ 0.56 $ 1.30 $ 5.13 $ 1.28 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the year (in millions): 302.7 298.4 299.4 300.9 300.4 303.6 303.6 302.6 301.5 302.8 298.1 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Selling, general and administrative /Sales 4.4% 8.8% 4.2% 4.2% 4.9% 4.2% 4.6% 5.7% 4.5% 4.7% 4.0% EBITDA /Sales 8.5% -6.2% 12.2% 13.8% 9.3% 11.1% 10.3% 7.8% 9.8% 9.9% 9.1% EBIT /Sales 4.7% -14.0% 8.5% 10.4% 5.1% 7.6% 6.2% 2.9% 5.6% 5.7% 5.3% Operating income(loss) /Sales 4.5% -14.5% 8.2% 10.2% 4.9% 7.3% 6.0% 2.6% 5.3% 5.5% 5.0% Effective tax rate Reported 34.7% 17.4% 25.0% 22.9% 32.7% 22.7% 19.3% 37.0% 17.0% 20.3% 9.8% Excluding Other expense (income), net of taxes 34.7% 16.9% 22.6% 19.6% 25.7% 23.3% 19.8% 15.0% 16.7% 19.8% 17.3%

2020 2021 2022 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q FUNDS EMPLOYED Current assets: Accounts receivable 5,684 5,253 6,618 6,394 7,176 6,531 6,082 6,307 7,006 Inventories 3,531 3,503 3,509 3,444 3,645 3,999 4,150 3,969 4,258 Prepaid expenses and other 234 216 196 260 290 294 247 278 310 9,449 8,972 10,323 10,098 11,111 10,824 10,479 10,554 11,574 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 5,635 4,243 5,808 6,266 6,787 6,248 5,914 6,465 6,845 Accrued salaries and wages 807 691 851 815 897 912 893 851 879 Other accrued liabilities 1,921 2,058 2,246 2,254 2,298 2,186 2,070 2,156 2,123 Income taxes payable (receivable) 18 (87) (69) 38 109 123 125 200 190 8,381 6,905 8,836 9,373 10,091 9,469 9,002 9,672 10,037 Working capital 1,068 2,067 1,487 725 1,020 1,355 1,477 882 1,537 Investments 1,336 1,336 1,143 947 960 1,124 1,455 1,593 1,487 Fixed assets, net 7,948 7,860 7,898 8,475 8,305 8,297 8,166 8,293 8,090 Goodwill, other assets and intangible assets 3,340 3,362 3,423 3,539 3,614 3,632 3,530 3,577 3,544 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,788 1,777 1,787 1,906 1,869 1,854 1,731 1,700 1,667 Funds employed 15,480 16,402 15,738 15,592 15,768 16,262 16,359 16,045 16,325 FINANCING Straight debt: Cash and cash equivalents (1,146) (533) (1,498) (3,268) (3,464) (3,426) (2,748) (2,948) (1,996) Short-term borrowings - 188 - - - - - - - Long-term debt due within one year 93 150 98 129 137 117 101 455 127 Long-term debt 3,021 3,771 3,832 3,973 3,935 3,941 3,908 3,538 3,501 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 218 221 226 241 244 278 269 274 276 Operating lease liabilities 1,586 1,577 1,582 1,656 1,613 1,563 1,438 1,406 1,369 3,772 5,374 4,240 2,731 2,465 2,473 2,968 2,725 3,277 Long-term employee benefit liabilities 659 675 696 729 733 743 716 700 686 Other long-term liabilities 420 390 305 332 414 482 466 376 374 Deferred tax liabilities, net 87 10 87 80 104 124 40 19 (51) 1,166 1,075 1,088 1,141 1,251 1,349 1,222 1,095 1,009 Shareholders' equity 10,542 9,953 10,410 11,720 12,052 12,440 12,169 12,225 12,039 15,480 16,402 15,738 15,592 15,768 16,262 16,359 16,045 16,325 ASSET UTILIZATION RATIOS Days in accounts receivable 59.1 110.1 65.2 54.5 63.4 65.1 69.1 62.3 65.4 Days in accounts payable 67.0 90.8 68.1 64.4 70.5 72.8 77.3 74.4 73.3 Inventory turnover - cost of sales 8.6 4.8 8.8 10.2 9.5 7.7 6.6 7.9 7.9 Working capital turnover 32.4 8.3 24.6 58.3 39.9 26.7 21.4 41.3 25.1 Total asset turnover 2.2 1.0 2.3 2.7 2.6 2.2 1.9 2.3 2.4 CAPITAL STRUCTURE Straight debt 24.4% 32.8% 26.9% 17.5% 15.6% 15.2% 18.1% 17.0% 20.1% Long-term employee benefit liabilities, other long-term liabilities & deferred tax liabilities, net 7.5% 6.6% 6.9% 7.3% 7.9% 8.3% 7.5% 6.8% 6.2% Shareholders' equity 68.1% 60.7% 66.1% 75.2% 76.4% 76.5% 74.4% 76.2% 73.7% 100.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Debt to total capitalization 31.8% 37.2% 35.5% 33.9% 33.0% 32.2% 32.0% 31.7% 30.5% ANNUALIZED RETURNS Return on assets (EBIT/assets employed) 10.4% -14.6% 19.8% 28.1% 19.5% 13.7% 5.6% 12.7% 12.4% Return on equity (Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. / Average shareholders' equity) 9.6% -25.3% 15.9% 26.7% 20.7% 13.8% 0.4% 15.2% 12.0% Adjusted Return on equity (Adjusted Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. / Average shareholders' equity) 9.6% -19.9% 23.0% 30.8% 19.0% 13.9% 5.5% 12.8% 12.6%

2020 2021 2022 Cash provided from (used for): Note 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q Operating activities Net income (loss) 252 (652) 327 750 677 622 436 17 478 1,553 379 Items not involving current cash flows (i) 344 335 749 548 1,976 349 341 515 371 1,576 370 (i) 596 (317) 1,076 1,298 2,653 971 777 532 849 3,129 749 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (i) 43 (915) 536 961 625 (310) (249) (132) 502 (189) (569) Cash provided from (used for) operating activities 639 (1,232) 1,612 2,259 3,278 661 528 400 1,351 2,940 180 Investment activities Fixed asset additions (203) (169) (213) (560) (1,145) (212) (277) (334) (549) (1,372) (238) Increase in equity method investment - - - - - - - (454) (63) (517) - Increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets (93) (72) (68) (98) (331) (104) (93) (101) (105) (403) (64) Funding provided on sale of business 1 (e) - - - - - - - (41) - (41) 6 Increase in public and private equity investments (100) (2) (12) (18) (132) (3) (17) (3) (45) (68) (2) Settlement of long-term receivable from non-consolidated joint venture - - - - - 50 - - - 50 - Proceeds from disposition 23 11 14 69 117 19 20 10 32 81 23 Business combinations (7) - - 98 91 39 (21) - (31) (13) - Cash (used for) provided from investment activities (380) (232) (279) (509) (1,400) (211) (388) (923) (761) (2,283) (275) Financing activities Net issues (repayments) of debt (6) 962 (246) (27) 683 (126) (33) (13) 5 (167) (328) Common Shares issued on exercise of stock options 1 1 15 64 81 83 50 3 10 146 4 Repurchase of Common Shares (201) - (2) - (203) (162) (99) (5) (251) (517) (383) Tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards (10) - - (3) (13) (12) - - (1) (13) (14) Contributions to subsidiaries by non-controlling interests - - - 18 18 - - - 8 8 - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3) (3) - (12) (18) - (8) (2) (39) (49) - Dividends paid (121) (116) (115) (115) (467) (130) (127) (130) (127) (514) (133) Cash provided from (used for) financing activities (340) 844 (348) (75) 81 (347) (217) (147) (395) (1,106) (854) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents (52) 9 (15) 81 23 (13) 39 (8) 5 23 (3) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period (133) (611) 970 1,756 1,982 90 (38) (678) 200 (426) (952) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 3 1,392 1,259 648 1,618 1,392 3,374 3,464 3,426 2,748 3,374 2,948 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents, end of period 1,259 648 1,618 3,374 3,374 3,464 3,426 2,748 2,948 2,948 1,996

(i) Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.

Note 1: NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Company presents Operating income, EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes) and EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization) before Other expense (income),net. The Company also presents Adjusted Net Income (Net Income before Other expense (income),net , net of tax and excluding significant income tax valuation allowance adjustments), Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales, Return on Invested Capital and Return on Equity. The Company calculates Adjusted Debt as total debt adjusted to include pension and lease liabilities and Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before, interest, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back interest income, certain pension costs and operating lease expense. The Company presents these financial figures because such measures are widely used by analysts and investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. However, such measures do not have any standardized meaning under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

Other expense (income), net consists of:

2020 2021 2022 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q Net (gains) losses on investments [a] - - (21) (11) (32) (33) (38) 81 (8) 2 61 Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments [b] - - 337 10 347 - - - - - - Restructuring and impairments [c] - 168 - 101 269 15 44 24 18 101 - Gain on business combinations [d] - - - - - (40) - - - (40) - Net (gains) losses on the sale of business [e] - - - - - - - 75 - 75 - Merger Agreement Termination Fee [f] - - - - - - - - (100) (100) - - 168 316 100 584 (58) 6 180 (90) 38 61

[a] Net (gains) losses on investments

During every quarter, in Corporate, the Company records gains and losses related to the revaluation of its public and private equity investments and certain public company warrants. In addition, in 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $2 million on its private equity investment.

[b] Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $10 million loss in Power & Vision on the sale of its 50% interest in Dongfeng Getrag Transmission Co. Ltd.

In Power & Vision, during the third quarters of 2020, the Company recorded impairment charges of $337 million on equity accounted investments.

[c] Restructuring and impairments

COVID-19 Restructuring and Impairments :

In response to the impact that COVID-19 was expected to have on vehicle production volumes over the short to medium term, the Company initiated and/or accelerated the timing of restructuring plans to right-size its business. These restructuring actions included plant closures and workforce reductions. As a result, in the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded COVID-19 related restructuring and impairment charges of $115 million in Power & Vision, $37 million in Body Exteriors & Structures, and $16 million in Seating, respectively.

Impairments :

The Company recorded impairments in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the amount of $57 million in Body Exteriors & Structures.

Brazil Closures :

In the fourth quarter of 2020, in connection with the announced plant closures by Ford Motor Co. in Brazil, the Company made the decision to accelerate the closure and/or restructuring of two facilities in Brazil that supply these plants by recording restructuring and impairments in the amount of $8 million in Body Exteriors & Structures, and $15 million in Seating, respectively.

India Closures :

In the third quarter of 2021,the Company recorded restructuring and impairment charges of $8 million in our Body Exteriors & Structures segment, and $4 million in our Seating Systems segment, primarily related to Ford Motor Company's recently announced plan to exit India.

Other Restructuring:

2020 2021 2022 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q Power & Vision - - - - - 15 44 4 4 67 - Body Exteriors & Structures - - - 21 21 - - 8 - 8 - Seating Systems - - - - - - - - 14 14 - - - - 21 21 15 44 12 18 89 -

[a] Gain on business combinations

In Seating Systems, during the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a $22 million gain on the on the change in basis of accounting for its previously held equity method investments. In Power & Vision, substantially all of the assets of the Company's European joint venture with Ford Motor Company, Getrag Ford Transmission GmbH, were distributed to either Ford or the Company, which resulted in the Company recording a gain of $18 million.

[b] Net (gains) losses on the sale of business

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company sold three Body Exteriors & Structures operations in Germany. Under the terms of the arrangement, the Company provided the buyer with $41 million of funding, subject to working capital adjustments, resulting in a loss on disposal of $75 million [$75 million after tax].

[c] Merger Agreement Termination Fee

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Veoneer, Inc. ("Veoneer") terminated its merger agreement with Magna. In connection with the termination of the merger agreement, Veoneer paid the Company a termination fee which, net of the Company's associated transaction costs, amounted to $100 million.

The following table reconciles Net (loss) income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.:

2020 2021 2022 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 261 (647) 405 738 757 615 424 11 464 1,514 364 Exclude: Net (gains) losses on investments - - (20) (7) (27) (24) (29) 64 (2) 9 48 Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments [i] - - 200 19 219 - - - - - - Restructuring and impairments - 136 - 101 237 15 31 20 17 83 - Gain on business combinations - - - - - (40) - - - (40) - Net (gains) losses on the sale of business - - - - - - - 75 - 75 - Merger Agreement Termination Fee - - - - - - - - (75) (75) - Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance [ii] - - - - - - - - (13) (13) (29) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 261 (511) 585 851 1,186 566 426 170 391 1,553 383 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.86 $ (2.17) $ 1.35 $ 2.45 $ 2.52 $ 2.03 $ 1.40 $ 0.04 $ 1.54 $ 5.00 $ 1.22 Exclude: Net (gains) losses on investments - - (0.07) (0.02) (0.09) (0.08) (0.10) 0.21 (0.01) 0.03 0.16 Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments [i] - - 0.67 0.06 0.73 - - - - - - Restructuring and impairments - 0.46 - 0.34 0.79 0.05 0.10 0.06 0.06 0.27 - Gain on business combinations - - - - - (0.14) - - - (0.13) - Net (gains) losses on the sale of business - - - - - - - 0.25 - 0.25 - Merger Agreement Termination Fee - - - - - - - - (0.25) (0.25) - Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance [ii] - - - - - - - - (0.04) (0.04) (0.10) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.86 $ (1.71) $ 1.95 $ 2.84 $ 3.95 $ 1.86 $ 1.40 $ 0.56 $ 1.30 $ 5.13 $ 1.28

[i] Impairment charges Impairment charges relating to the Company's equity accounted investment for 2020 include $75 million attributable to non-controlling interest.

[ii] Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance In the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded adjustments to the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in certain European countries and North America. The net effect of these adjustments is a reduction in income tax expense of $13 million and $29 million, respectively.

Note 2: SEGMENTED INFORMATION

2020 2021 2022 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q Body Exteriors & Structures Sales 3,676 1,623 3,858 4,393 13,550 4,025 3,647 3,185 3,620 14,477 4,077 Adjusted EBIT 199 (315) 390 543 817 327 227 98 168 820 229 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 5.4% -19.4% 10.1% 12.4% 6.0% 8.1% 6.2% 3.1% 4.6% 5.7% 5.6% Power & Vision Sales 2,523 1,298 2,722 3,179 9,722 3,156 2,881 2,501 2,804 11,342 3,046 Adjusted EBIT 135 (226) 227 359 495 297 203 67 171 738 154 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 5.4% -17.4% 8.3% 11.3% 5.1% 9.4% 7.0% 2.7% 6.1% 6.5% 5.1% Seating Systems Sales 1,261 524 1,280 1,390 4,455 1,303 1,166 1,123 1,299 4,891 1,376 Adjusted EBIT 40 (84) 66 85 107 55 26 22 49 152 49 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 3.2% -16.0% 5.2% 6.1% 2.4% 4.2% 2.2% 2.0% 3.8% 3.1% 3.6% Complete Vehicles Sales 1,321 933 1,402 1,759 5,415 1,850 1,490 1,255 1,511 6,106 1,275 Adjusted EBIT 50 44 70 110 274 80 79 30 98 287 50 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 3.8% 4.7% 5.0% 6.3% 5.1% 4.3% 5.3% 2.4% 6.5% 4.7% 3.9% Corporate and other Intercompany fees (124) (85) (133) (153) (495) (155) (150) (145) (124) (574) (132) Adjusted EBIT (21) (19) 25 (2) (17) 11 22 12 22 67 25 Total Sales 8,657 4,293 9,129 10,568 32,647 10,179 9,034 7,919 9,110 36,242 9,642 Adjusted EBIT 403 (600) 778 1,095 1,676 770 557 229 508 2,064 507 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 4.7% -14.0% 8.5% 10.4% 5.1% 7.6% 6.2% 2.9% 5.6% 5.7% 5.3%

Note 3:CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS

A reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash equivalents (included in prepaid expenses) to Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents is as follows:

2020 2021 2022 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q Cash and cash equivalents (1,146) (533) (1,498) (3,268) (3,464) (3,426) (2,748) (2,948) (1,996) Restricted cash equivalents included in prepaid expenses (113) (115) (120) (106) - - - - - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents (1,259) (648) (1,618) (3,374) (3,464) (3,426) (2,748) (2,948) (1,996)