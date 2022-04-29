Magna International : FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC - Form 6-K
04/29/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
(United States dollars in millions, except per share figures) (Unaudited)
Prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP
2020
2021
2022
Note
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
VEHICLE VOLUME STATISTICS (in millions)
North American vehicle volumes (including Mexico)
3.777
1.241
3.945
4.040
13.003
3.751
3.213
2.921
3.247
13.132
3.592
European vehicle volumes:
Western Europe
2.905
1.171
2.613
3.407
10.096
3.046
2.444
1.785
2.393
9.668
2.608
Eastern Europe
1.794
0.912
1.663
1.989
6.358
1.843
1.642
1.187
1.619
6.291
1.508
Total Europe
4.699
2.083
4.276
5.396
16.454
4.889
4.086
2.972
4.012
15.959
4.116
Asia volumes
8.239
8.387
10.823
13.723
41.172
11.549
10.394
9.688
12.283
43.914
11.149
China volumes
3.218
5.833
6.255
8.090
23.396
6.037
5.705
5.465
7.394
24.601
6.200
Magna Steyr vehicle assembly volumes
0.031
0.017
0.027
0.035
0.110
0.040
0.030
0.023
0.033
0.126
0.025
AVERAGE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
1 Canadian dollar equals U.S. dollars
0.745
0.722
0.751
0.767
0.746
0.790
0.814
0.794
0.794
0.798
0.790
1 Euro equals U.S. dollars
1.102
1.101
1.170
1.192
1.141
1.205
1.206
1.178
1.144
1.183
1.123
1 Chinese renminbi equals U.S. dollars
0.143
0.141
0.145
0.151
0.145
0.154
0.155
0.155
0.156
0.155
0.158
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
Sales:
Body Exteriors & Structures
3,676
1,623
3,858
4,393
13,550
4,025
3,647
3,185
3,620
14,477
4,077
Power & Vision
2,523
1,298
2,722
3,179
9,722
3,156
2,881
2,501
2,804
11,342
3,046
Seating Systems
1,261
524
1,280
1,390
4,455
1,303
1,166
1,123
1,299
4,891
1,376
Complete Vehicles
1,321
933
1,402
1,759
5,415
1,850
1,490
1,255
1,511
6,106
1,275
Corporate & Other
(124)
(85)
(133)
(153)
(495)
(155)
(150)
(145)
(124)
(574)
(132)
Sales
8,657
4,293
9,129
10,568
32,647
10,179
9,034
7,919
9,110
36,242
9,642
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
7,567
4,206
7,681
8,753
28,207
8,662
7,728
6,885
7,822
31,097
8,400
Selling, general and administrative
381
378
380
448
1,587
430
419
454
414
1,717
386
Equity income
(30)
(25)
(44)
(90)
(189)
(47)
(44)
(34)
(23)
(148)
(20)
EBITDA
1
739
(266)
1,112
1,457
3,042
1,134
931
614
897
3,576
876
Depreciation and amortization
336
334
334
362
1,366
364
374
385
389
1,512
369
EBIT
2
403
(600)
778
1,095
1,676
770
557
229
508
2,064
507
Interest expense, net
17
21
26
22
86
23
11
22
22
78
26
Operating income (loss)
1
386
(621)
752
1,073
1,590
747
546
207
486
1,986
481
Impairment charges
-
-
337
-
337
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other expense (income)
-
168
(21)
100
247
(58)
6
180
(90)
38
61
Other expense (income), net
1
-
168
316
100
584
(58)
6
180
(90)
38
61
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
386
(789)
436
973
1,006
805
540
27
576
1,948
420
Income tax expense (benefit)
134
(137)
109
223
329
183
104
10
98
395
41
Net income (loss)
252
(652)
327
750
677
622
436
17
478
1,553
379
(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1
9
5
78
(12)
80
(7)
(12)
(6)
(14)
(39)
(15)
Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
261
(647)
405
738
757
615
424
11
464
1,514
364
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
1
261
(511)
585
851
1,186
566
426
170
391
1,553
383
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Diluted
$ 0.86
$ (2.17)
$ 1.35
$ 2.45
$ 2.52
$ 2.03
$ 1.40
$ 0.04
$ 1.54
$ 5.00
$ 1.22
Adjusted Diluted
$ 0.86
$ (1.71)
$ 1.95
$ 2.83
$ 3.95
$ 1.86
$ 1.40
$ 0.56
$ 1.30
$ 5.13
$ 1.28
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding
during the year (in millions):
302.7
298.4
299.4
300.9
300.4
303.6
303.6
302.6
301.5
302.8
298.1
PROFITABILITY RATIOS
Selling, general and administrative /Sales
4.4%
8.8%
4.2%
4.2%
4.9%
4.2%
4.6%
5.7%
4.5%
4.7%
4.0%
EBITDA /Sales
8.5%
-6.2%
12.2%
13.8%
9.3%
11.1%
10.3%
7.8%
9.8%
9.9%
9.1%
EBIT /Sales
4.7%
-14.0%
8.5%
10.4%
5.1%
7.6%
6.2%
2.9%
5.6%
5.7%
5.3%
Operating income(loss) /Sales
4.5%
-14.5%
8.2%
10.2%
4.9%
7.3%
6.0%
2.6%
5.3%
5.5%
5.0%
Effective tax rate
Reported
34.7%
17.4%
25.0%
22.9%
32.7%
22.7%
19.3%
37.0%
17.0%
20.3%
9.8%
Excluding Other expense (income), net of taxes
34.7%
16.9%
22.6%
19.6%
25.7%
23.3%
19.8%
15.0%
16.7%
19.8%
17.3%
Q1 2022 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
Page 1 of 6
Prepared as at 4/28/2022
FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(United States dollars in millions) (Unaudited)
2020
2021
2022
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
1st Q
FUNDS EMPLOYED
Current assets:
Accounts receivable
5,684
5,253
6,618
6,394
7,176
6,531
6,082
6,307
7,006
Inventories
3,531
3,503
3,509
3,444
3,645
3,999
4,150
3,969
4,258
Prepaid expenses and other
234
216
196
260
290
294
247
278
310
9,449
8,972
10,323
10,098
11,111
10,824
10,479
10,554
11,574
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
5,635
4,243
5,808
6,266
6,787
6,248
5,914
6,465
6,845
Accrued salaries and wages
807
691
851
815
897
912
893
851
879
Other accrued liabilities
1,921
2,058
2,246
2,254
2,298
2,186
2,070
2,156
2,123
Income taxes payable (receivable)
18
(87)
(69)
38
109
123
125
200
190
8,381
6,905
8,836
9,373
10,091
9,469
9,002
9,672
10,037
Working capital
1,068
2,067
1,487
725
1,020
1,355
1,477
882
1,537
Investments
1,336
1,336
1,143
947
960
1,124
1,455
1,593
1,487
Fixed assets, net
7,948
7,860
7,898
8,475
8,305
8,297
8,166
8,293
8,090
Goodwill, other assets and intangible assets
3,340
3,362
3,423
3,539
3,614
3,632
3,530
3,577
3,544
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,788
1,777
1,787
1,906
1,869
1,854
1,731
1,700
1,667
Funds employed
15,480
16,402
15,738
15,592
15,768
16,262
16,359
16,045
16,325
FINANCING
Straight debt:
Cash and cash equivalents
(1,146)
(533)
(1,498)
(3,268)
(3,464)
(3,426)
(2,748)
(2,948)
(1,996)
Short-term borrowings
-
188
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Long-term debt due within one year
93
150
98
129
137
117
101
455
127
Long-term debt
3,021
3,771
3,832
3,973
3,935
3,941
3,908
3,538
3,501
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
218
221
226
241
244
278
269
274
276
Operating lease liabilities
1,586
1,577
1,582
1,656
1,613
1,563
1,438
1,406
1,369
3,772
5,374
4,240
2,731
2,465
2,473
2,968
2,725
3,277
Long-term employee benefit liabilities
659
675
696
729
733
743
716
700
686
Other long-term liabilities
420
390
305
332
414
482
466
376
374
Deferred tax liabilities, net
87
10
87
80
104
124
40
19
(51)
1,166
1,075
1,088
1,141
1,251
1,349
1,222
1,095
1,009
Shareholders' equity
10,542
9,953
10,410
11,720
12,052
12,440
12,169
12,225
12,039
15,480
16,402
15,738
15,592
15,768
16,262
16,359
16,045
16,325
ASSET UTILIZATION RATIOS
Days in accounts receivable
59.1
110.1
65.2
54.5
63.4
65.1
69.1
62.3
65.4
Days in accounts payable
67.0
90.8
68.1
64.4
70.5
72.8
77.3
74.4
73.3
Inventory turnover - cost of sales
8.6
4.8
8.8
10.2
9.5
7.7
6.6
7.9
7.9
Working capital turnover
32.4
8.3
24.6
58.3
39.9
26.7
21.4
41.3
25.1
Total asset turnover
2.2
1.0
2.3
2.7
2.6
2.2
1.9
2.3
2.4
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Straight debt
24.4%
32.8%
26.9%
17.5%
15.6%
15.2%
18.1%
17.0%
20.1%
Long-term employee benefit liabilities, other long-term
liabilities & deferred tax liabilities, net
7.5%
6.6%
6.9%
7.3%
7.9%
8.3%
7.5%
6.8%
6.2%
Shareholders' equity
68.1%
60.7%
66.1%
75.2%
76.4%
76.5%
74.4%
76.2%
73.7%
100.1%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Debt to total capitalization
31.8%
37.2%
35.5%
33.9%
33.0%
32.2%
32.0%
31.7%
30.5%
ANNUALIZED RETURNS
Return on assets (EBIT/assets employed)
10.4%
-14.6%
19.8%
28.1%
19.5%
13.7%
5.6%
12.7%
12.4%
Return on equity (Net income attributable to Magna
International Inc. / Average shareholders' equity)
9.6%
-25.3%
15.9%
26.7%
20.7%
13.8%
0.4%
15.2%
12.0%
Adjusted Return on equity (Adjusted Net income attributable
to Magna International Inc. / Average shareholders' equity)
9.6%
-19.9%
23.0%
30.8%
19.0%
13.9%
5.5%
12.8%
12.6%
Q1 2022 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
Page 2 of 6
Prepared as at 4/28/2022
FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(United States dollars in millions) (Unaudited)
2020
2021
2022
Cash provided from (used for):
Note
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
252
(652)
327
750
677
622
436
17
478
1,553
379
Items not involving current cash flows
(i)
344
335
749
548
1,976
349
341
515
371
1,576
370
(i)
596
(317)
1,076
1,298
2,653
971
777
532
849
3,129
749
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(i)
43
(915)
536
961
625
(310)
(249)
(132)
502
(189)
(569)
Cash provided from (used for) operating activities
639
(1,232)
1,612
2,259
3,278
661
528
400
1,351
2,940
180
Investment activities
Fixed asset additions
(203)
(169)
(213)
(560)
(1,145)
(212)
(277)
(334)
(549)
(1,372)
(238)
Increase in equity method investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(454)
(63)
(517)
-
Increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets
(93)
(72)
(68)
(98)
(331)
(104)
(93)
(101)
(105)
(403)
(64)
Funding provided on sale of business
1 (e)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(41)
-
(41)
6
Increase in public and private equity investments
(100)
(2)
(12)
(18)
(132)
(3)
(17)
(3)
(45)
(68)
(2)
Settlement of long-term receivable from non-consolidated joint venture
-
-
-
-
-
50
-
-
-
50
-
Proceeds from disposition
23
11
14
69
117
19
20
10
32
81
23
Business combinations
(7)
-
-
98
91
39
(21)
-
(31)
(13)
-
Cash (used for) provided from investment activities
(380)
(232)
(279)
(509)
(1,400)
(211)
(388)
(923)
(761)
(2,283)
(275)
Financing activities
Net issues (repayments) of debt
(6)
962
(246)
(27)
683
(126)
(33)
(13)
5
(167)
(328)
Common Shares issued on exercise of stock options
1
1
15
64
81
83
50
3
10
146
4
Repurchase of Common Shares
(201)
-
(2)
-
(203)
(162)
(99)
(5)
(251)
(517)
(383)
Tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards
(10)
-
-
(3)
(13)
(12)
-
-
(1)
(13)
(14)
Contributions to subsidiaries by non-controlling interests
-
-
-
18
18
-
-
-
8
8
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(3)
(3)
-
(12)
(18)
-
(8)
(2)
(39)
(49)
-
Dividends paid
(121)
(116)
(115)
(115)
(467)
(130)
(127)
(130)
(127)
(514)
(133)
Cash provided from (used for) financing activities
(340)
844
(348)
(75)
81
(347)
(217)
(147)
(395)
(1,106)
(854)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash equivalents
(52)
9
(15)
81
23
(13)
39
(8)
5
23
(3)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash equivalents during the period
(133)
(611)
970
1,756
1,982
90
(38)
(678)
200
(426)
(952)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents,
beginning of period
3
1,392
1,259
648
1,618
1,392
3,374
3,464
3,426
2,748
3,374
2,948
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents,
end of period
1,259
648
1,618
3,374
3,374
3,464
3,426
2,748
2,948
2,948
1,996
(i) Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.
Q1 2022 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
Page 3 of 6
Prepared as at 4/28/2022
FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
(United States dollars in millions, except per share figures) (Unaudited)
This Analyst should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Note 1: NON-GAAP MEASURES
The Company presents Operating income, EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes) and EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization) before Other expense (income),net. The Company also presents Adjusted Net Income (Net Income before Other expense (income),net , net of tax and excluding significant income tax valuation allowance adjustments), Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales, Return on Invested Capital and Return on Equity. The Company calculates Adjusted Debt as total debt adjusted to include pension and lease liabilities and Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before, interest, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back interest income, certain pension costs and operating lease expense. The Company presents these financial figures because such measures are widely used by analysts and investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. However, such measures do not have any standardized meaning under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies.
Other expense (income), net consists of:
2020
2021
2022
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
Net (gains) losses on investments
[a]
-
-
(21)
(11)
(32)
(33)
(38)
81
(8)
2
61
Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments
[b]
-
-
337
10
347
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and impairments
[c]
-
168
-
101
269
15
44
24
18
101
-
Gain on business combinations
[d]
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
-
-
-
(40)
-
Net (gains) losses on the sale of business
[e]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
75
-
Merger Agreement Termination Fee
[f]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(100)
(100)
-
-
168
316
100
584
(58)
6
180
(90)
38
61
[a]
Net (gains) losses on investments
During every quarter, in Corporate, the Company records gains and losses related to the revaluation of its public and private equity investments and certain public company warrants. In addition, in 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $2 million on its private equity investment.
[b]
Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $10 million loss in Power & Vision on the sale of its 50% interest in Dongfeng Getrag Transmission Co. Ltd.
In Power & Vision, during the third quarters of 2020, the Company recorded impairment charges of $337 million on equity accounted investments.
[c]
Restructuring and impairments
COVID-19 Restructuring and Impairments:
In response to the impact that COVID-19 was expected to have on vehicle production volumes over the short to medium term, the Company initiated and/or accelerated the timing of restructuring plans to right-size its business. These restructuring actions included plant closures and workforce reductions. As a result, in the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded COVID-19 related restructuring and impairment charges of $115 million in Power & Vision, $37 million in Body Exteriors & Structures, and $16 million in Seating, respectively.
Impairments:
The Company recorded impairments in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the amount of $57 million in Body Exteriors & Structures.
Brazil Closures:
In the fourth quarter of 2020, in connection with the announced plant closures by Ford Motor Co. in Brazil, the Company made the decision to accelerate the closure and/or restructuring of two facilities in Brazil that supply these plants by recording restructuring and impairments in the amount of $8 million in Body Exteriors & Structures, and $15 million in Seating, respectively.
India Closures:
In the third quarter of 2021,the Company recorded restructuring and impairment charges of $8 million in our Body Exteriors & Structures segment, and $4 million in our Seating Systems segment, primarily related to Ford Motor Company's recently announced plan to exit India.
Other Restructuring:
2020
2021
2022
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
Power & Vision
-
-
-
-
-
15
44
4
4
67
-
Body Exteriors & Structures
-
-
-
21
21
-
-
8
-
8
-
Seating Systems
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
14
-
-
-
-
21
21
15
44
12
18
89
-
Q1 2022 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
Page 4 of 6
Prepared as at 4/28/2022
[a]
Gain on business combinations
In Seating Systems, during the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a $22 million gain on the on the change in basis of accounting for its previously held equity method investments. In Power & Vision, substantially all of the assets of the Company's European joint venture with Ford Motor Company, Getrag Ford Transmission GmbH, were distributed to either Ford or the Company, which resulted in the Company recording a gain of $18 million.
[b]
Net (gains) losses on the sale of business
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company sold three Body Exteriors & Structures operations in Germany. Under the terms of the arrangement, the Company provided the buyer with $41 million of funding, subject to working capital adjustments, resulting in a loss on disposal of $75 million [$75 million after tax].
[c]
Merger Agreement Termination Fee
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Veoneer, Inc. ("Veoneer") terminated its merger agreement with Magna. In connection with the termination of the merger agreement, Veoneer paid the Company a termination fee which, net of the Company's associated transaction costs, amounted to $100 million.
The following table reconciles Net (loss) income attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.:
2020
2021
2022
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
261
(647)
405
738
757
615
424
11
464
1,514
364
Exclude:
Net (gains) losses on investments
-
-
(20)
(7)
(27)
(24)
(29)
64
(2)
9
48
Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments
[i]
-
-
200
19
219
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and impairments
-
136
-
101
237
15
31
20
17
83
-
Gain on business combinations
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
-
-
-
(40)
-
Net (gains) losses on the sale of business
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
75
-
Merger Agreement Termination Fee
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(75)
(75)
-
Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance
[ii]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
(13)
(29)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
261
(511)
585
851
1,186
566
426
170
391
1,553
383
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.86
$ (2.17)
$ 1.35
$ 2.45
$ 2.52
$ 2.03
$ 1.40
$ 0.04
$ 1.54
$ 5.00
$ 1.22
Exclude:
Net (gains) losses on investments
-
-
(0.07)
(0.02)
(0.09)
(0.08)
(0.10)
0.21
(0.01)
0.03
0.16
Impairments and loss on sale of equity-accounted investments
[i]
-
-
0.67
0.06
0.73
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and impairments
-
0.46
-
0.34
0.79
0.05
0.10
0.06
0.06
0.27
-
Gain on business combinations
-
-
-
-
-
(0.14)
-
-
-
(0.13)
-
Net (gains) losses on the sale of business
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.25
-
0.25
-
Merger Agreement Termination Fee
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.25)
(0.25)
-
Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance
[ii]
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.10)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.86
$ (1.71)
$ 1.95
$ 2.84
$ 3.95
$ 1.86
$ 1.40
$ 0.56
$ 1.30
$ 5.13
$ 1.28
[i]
Impairment charges
Impairment charges relating to the Company's equity accounted investment for 2020 include $75 million attributable to non-controlling interest.
[ii]
Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance
In the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded adjustments to the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in certain European countries and North America. The net effect of these adjustments is a reduction in income tax expense of $13 million and $29 million, respectively.
Q1 2022 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
Page 5 of 6
Prepared as at 4/28/2022
Note 2: SEGMENTED INFORMATION
2020
2021
2022
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
TOTAL
1st Q
Body Exteriors & Structures
Sales
3,676
1,623
3,858
4,393
13,550
4,025
3,647
3,185
3,620
14,477
4,077
Adjusted EBIT
199
(315)
390
543
817
327
227
98
168
820
229
Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
5.4%
-19.4%
10.1%
12.4%
6.0%
8.1%
6.2%
3.1%
4.6%
5.7%
5.6%
Power & Vision
Sales
2,523
1,298
2,722
3,179
9,722
3,156
2,881
2,501
2,804
11,342
3,046
Adjusted EBIT
135
(226)
227
359
495
297
203
67
171
738
154
Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
5.4%
-17.4%
8.3%
11.3%
5.1%
9.4%
7.0%
2.7%
6.1%
6.5%
5.1%
Seating Systems
Sales
1,261
524
1,280
1,390
4,455
1,303
1,166
1,123
1,299
4,891
1,376
Adjusted EBIT
40
(84)
66
85
107
55
26
22
49
152
49
Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
3.2%
-16.0%
5.2%
6.1%
2.4%
4.2%
2.2%
2.0%
3.8%
3.1%
3.6%
Complete Vehicles
Sales
1,321
933
1,402
1,759
5,415
1,850
1,490
1,255
1,511
6,106
1,275
Adjusted EBIT
50
44
70
110
274
80
79
30
98
287
50
Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
3.8%
4.7%
5.0%
6.3%
5.1%
4.3%
5.3%
2.4%
6.5%
4.7%
3.9%
Corporate and other
Intercompany fees
(124)
(85)
(133)
(153)
(495)
(155)
(150)
(145)
(124)
(574)
(132)
Adjusted EBIT
(21)
(19)
25
(2)
(17)
11
22
12
22
67
25
Total
Sales
8,657
4,293
9,129
10,568
32,647
10,179
9,034
7,919
9,110
36,242
9,642
Adjusted EBIT
403
(600)
778
1,095
1,676
770
557
229
508
2,064
507
Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
4.7%
-14.0%
8.5%
10.4%
5.1%
7.6%
6.2%
2.9%
5.6%
5.7%
5.3%
Note 3:CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS
A reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash equivalents (included in prepaid expenses) to Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents is as follows:
2020
2021
2022
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
1st Q
2nd Q
3rd Q
4th Q
1st Q
Cash and cash equivalents
(1,146)
(533)
(1,498)
(3,268)
(3,464)
(3,426)
(2,748)
(2,948)
(1,996)
Restricted cash equivalents included in prepaid expenses
(113)
(115)
(120)
(106)
-
-
-
-
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
(1,259)
(648)
(1,618)
(3,374)
(3,464)
(3,426)
(2,748)
(2,948)
(1,996)
Q1 2022 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
