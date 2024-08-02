FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(United States dollars in millions, except per share figures) (Unaudited)

Prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP

2022 2023 2024 Note 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL VEHICLE VOLUME STATISTICS (in millions) North America 3.615 3.551 3.600 3.514 14.280 3.884 4.080 3.930 3.743 15.637 3.980 4.133 8.113 Europe 3.962 3.981 3.560 4.168 15.671 4.618 4.637 3.828 4.382 17.465 4.402 4.421 8.823 China 6.361 5.489 7.235 7.264 26.349 5.942 6.803 7.637 8.899 29.281 6.397 7.186 13.583 Other 6.374 6.139 6.703 6.857 26.073 6.955 6.709 6.993 7.183 27.840 6.827 6.933 13.760 Global 20.312 19.160 21.098 21.803 82.373 21.399 22.229 22.388 24.207 90.223 21.606 22.673 44.279 Magna Steyr vehicle assembly volumes 0.026 0.032 0.026 0.028 0.112 0.034 0.027 0.023 0.021 0.105 0.022 0.019 0.041 AVERAGE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES 1 Canadian dollar equals U.S. dollars 0.790 0.783 0.765 0.737 0.769 0.740 0.745 0.746 0.735 0.742 0.741 0.731 0.736 1 euro equals U.S. dollars 1.123 1.064 1.006 1.019 1.053 1.073 1.089 1.088 1.076 1.082 1.085 1.076 1.081 1 Chinese renminbi equals U.S. dollars 0.158 0.151 0.146 0.140 0.149 0.146 0.143 0.138 0.138 0.141 0.139 0.138 0.139 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Sales: Body Exteriors & Structures 4,077 3,947 3,976 4,004 16,004 4,439 4,540 4,354 4,178 17,511 4,429 4,465 8,894 Power & Vision 3,046 2,888 2,911 3,016 11,861 3,323 3,462 3,745 3,775 14,305 3,842 3,926 7,768 Seating Systems 1,376 1,253 1,295 1,345 5,269 1,486 1,603 1,529 1,429 6,047 1,455 1,455 2,910 Complete Vehicles 1,275 1,403 1,213 1,330 5,221 1,626 1,526 1,185 1,201 5,538 1,383 1,242 2,625 Corporate & Other (132 ) (129 ) (127 ) (127 ) (515 ) (201 ) (149 ) (125 ) (129 ) (604 ) (139 ) (130 ) (269 ) Sales 9,642 9,362 9,268 9,568 37,840 10,673 10,982 10,688 10,454 42,797 10,970 10,958 21,928 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 8,400 8,259 8,126 8,403 33,188 9,416 9,544 9,264 8,961 37,185 9,642 9,494 19,136 Selling, general and administrative 386 410 387 477 1,660 488 505 491 566 2,050 516 523 1,039 Equity income (20 ) (25 ) (27 ) (17 ) (89 ) (33 ) (36 ) (40 ) (3 ) (112 ) (34 ) (9 ) (43 ) Adjusted EBITDA 876 718 782 705 3,081 802 969 973 930 3,674 846 950 1,796 Depreciation 357 348 330 338 1,373 353 353 358 372 1,436 377 373 750 Adjusted EBIT 519 370 452 367 1,708 449 616 615 558 2,238 469 577 1,046 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12 12 11 11 46 12 13 32 31 88 28 28 56 Other expense (income), net 1 61 426 23 193 703 142 86 (4 ) 164 388 356 68 424 Interest expense, net 26 20 18 17 81 20 34 49 53 156 51 54 105 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 420 (88 ) 400 146 878 275 483 538 310 1,606 34 427 461 Income tax expense 41 57 104 35 237 58 129 121 12 320 8 99 107 Net income (loss) 379 (145 ) 296 111 641 217 354 417 298 1,286 26 328 354 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (15 ) (11 ) (7 ) (16 ) (49 ) (8 ) (15 ) (23 ) (27 ) (73 ) (17 ) (15 ) (32 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 364 (156 ) 289 95 592 209 339 394 271 1,213 9 313 322 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.22 $ (0.54 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.33 $ 2.03 $ 0.73 $ 1.18 $ 1.37 $ 0.94 $ 4.23 $ 0.03 $ 1.09 $ 1.12 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period (in millions): 298.1 291.1 288.5 286.3 291.2 286.6 286.3 286.8 286.6 286.6 287.1 287.3 287.2 NON-GAAP MEASURES Adjusted EBITDA 876 718 782 705 3,081 802 969 973 930 3,674 846 950 1,796 Adjusted EBIT 2 519 370 452 367 1,708 449 616 615 558 2,238 469 577 1,046 Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. 393 253 317 270 1,233 329 441 419 383 1,572 311 389 700 Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 0.87 $ 1.10 $ 0.94 $ 4.32 $ 1.15 $ 1.54 $ 1.46 $ 1.33 $ 5.92 $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 2.44 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Selling, general and administrative /Sales 4.0 % 4.4 % 4.2 % 5.0 % 4.4 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 5.4 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.8 % 4.7 % Adjusted EBIT /Sales 5.4 % 4.0 % 4.9 % 3.8 % 4.5 % 4.2 % 5.6 % 5.8 % 5.3 % 5.2 % 4.3 % 5.3 % 4.8 % Operating income /Sales 4.4 % -0.9 % 4.3 % 1.5 % 2.3 % 2.6 % 4.4 % 5.0 % 3.0 % 3.8 % 0.3 % 3.9 % 2.1 % Effective tax rate Reported 9.8 % -64.8 % 26.0 % 24.0 % 27.0 % 21.1 % 26.7 % 22.5 % 3.9 % 19.9 % 23.5 % 23.2 % 23.2 % Excluding Other expense (income) and amortization, net of taxes 17.2 % 24.6 % 25.3 % 18.3 % 21.2 % 21.4 % 21.6 % 21.9 % 18.8 % 21.0 % 21.5 % 22.8 % 22.2 %

FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(United States dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q FUNDS EMPLOYED Current assets: Accounts receivable 7,006 6,764 7,082 6,791 7,959 8,556 8,477 7,881 8,379 8,219 Inventories 4,258 4,064 4,108 4,180 4,421 4,664 4,751 4,606 4,511 4,466 Prepaid expenses and other 310 262 269 320 367 455 387 352 399 314 11,574 11,090 11,459 11,291 12,747 13,675 13,615 12,839 13,289 12,999 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,845 6,443 6,624 6,999 7,731 7,984 7,911 7,842 7,855 7,639 Accrued salaries and wages 879 766 810 850 822 858 900 912 883 862 Other accrued liabilities 2,123 2,096 1,986 2,118 2,526 2,637 2,537 2,626 2,728 2,650 Income taxes payable (receivable) 190 136 97 93 9 (14 ) 33 125 132 79 10,037 9,441 9,517 10,060 11,088 11,465 11,381 11,505 11,598 11,230 Working capital 1,537 1,649 1,942 1,231 1,659 2,210 2,234 1,334 1,691 1,769 Investments 1,487 1,375 1,323 1,429 1,390 1,287 1,311 1,273 1,195 1,161 Fixed assets, net 8,090 7,723 7,470 8,173 8,304 8,646 8,778 9,618 9,545 9,623 Goodwill, other assets and intangible assets 3,544 3,353 3,280 3,576 3,640 4,733 4,726 4,962 4,646 4,709 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,667 1,587 1,545 1,595 1,638 1,667 1,696 1,744 1,733 1,688 Funds employed 16,325 15,687 15,560 16,004 16,631 18,543 18,745 18,931 18,810 18,950 FINANCING Straight debt: Cash and cash equivalents (1,996 ) (1,664 ) (1,102 ) (1,234 ) (2,429 ) (1,281 ) (1,022 ) (1,198 ) (1,517 ) (999 ) Short-term borrowings - - - 8 4 150 2 511 838 848 Long-term debt due within one year 127 105 95 654 668 1,426 1,398 819 824 65 Long-term debt 3,501 3,408 3,325 2,847 4,500 4,159 4,135 4,175 4,549 4,863 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 276 270 266 276 285 303 384 399 306 306 Operating lease liabilities 1,369 1,294 1,254 1,288 1,318 1,345 1,289 1,319 1,407 1,378 3,277 3,413 3,838 3,839 4,346 6,102 6,186 6,025 6,407 6,461 Long-term employee benefit liabilities 686 651 617 548 563 579 564 591 584 564 Other long-term liabilities 374 390 397 461 451 448 453 475 471 507 Deferred tax liabilities, net (51 ) (111 ) (138 ) (179 ) (218 ) (242 ) (210 ) (437 ) (576 ) (592 ) 1,009 930 876 830 796 785 807 629 479 479 Shareholders' equity 12,039 11,344 10,846 11,335 11,489 11,656 11,752 12,277 11,924 12,010 16,325 15,687 15,560 16,004 16,631 18,543 18,745 18,931 18,810 18,950 ASSET UTILIZATION RATIOS Days in accounts receivable 65.4 65.0 68.8 63.9 67.1 70.1 71.4 67.8 68.7 67.5 Days in accounts payable 73.3 70.2 73.4 75.0 73.9 75.3 76.9 78.8 73.3 72.4 Inventory turnover - cost of goods sold 7.9 8.1 7.9 8.0 8.5 8.2 7.8 7.8 8.5 8.5 Working capital turnover 25.1 22.7 19.1 31.1 25.7 19.9 19.1 31.3 25.9 24.8 Total asset turnover 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.3 CAPITAL STRUCTURE Straight debt 20.1 % 21.8 % 24.7 % 24.0 % 26.1 % 32.9 % 33.0 % 31.8 % 34.1 % 34.1 % Long-term employee benefit liabilities, other long-term liabilities & deferred tax liabilities, net 6.2 % 5.9 % 5.6 % 5.2 % 4.8 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 3.3 % 2.5 % 2.5 % Shareholders' equity 73.7 % 72.3 % 69.7 % 70.8 % 69.1 % 62.9 % 62.7 % 64.9 % 63.4 % 63.4 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Debt to total capitalization 30.5 % 30.9 % 31.3 % 30.9 % 37.1 % 38.8 % 38.0 % 37.0 % 39.9 % 38.3 % ANNUALIZED RETURNS Adjusted Return on equity (Adjusted Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. / Average shareholders' equity) 13.6 % 8.7 % 11.4 % 9.7 % 11.5 % 15.2 % 14.3 % 12.8 % 10.3 % 13.0 % Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted Annualized after-tax operating profits / Invested capital) 10.6 % 7.0 % 8.6 % 7.6 % 8.7 % 11.0 % 10.3 % 9.6 % 7.8 % 9.4 %

FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(United States dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2022 2023 2024 Note 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Cash provided from (used for): Operating activities Net income (loss) 379 (145 ) 296 111 641 217 354 417 298 1,286 26 328 354 Items not involving current cash flows 370 705 295 406 1,776 351 525 404 362 1,642 565 353 918 749 560 591 517 2,417 568 879 821 660 2,928 591 681 1,272 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (569 ) (139 ) (353 ) 739 (322 ) (341 ) (332 ) (24 ) 918 221 (330 ) 55 (275 ) Cash provided from operating activities 180 421 238 1,256 2,095 227 547 797 1,578 3,149 261 736 997 Investment activities Fixed asset additions (238 ) (329 ) (364 ) (750 ) (1,681 ) (424 ) (502 ) (630 ) (944 ) (2,500 ) (493 ) (500 ) (993 ) Increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets (64 ) (80 ) (125 ) (186 ) (455 ) (101 ) (96 ) (176 ) (189 ) (562 ) (125 ) (170 ) (295 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) from disposal of facilities 1(c), 1(e) 6 - - - 6 (25 ) - (23 ) - (48 ) 4 - 4 Increase (decrease) in public and private equity investments (2 ) (2 ) (25 ) - (29 ) - (3 ) (7 ) (1 ) (11 ) (23 ) 2 (21 ) Proceeds from disposition 23 40 41 20 124 19 44 32 27 122 87 57 144 Business combinations - - - (3 ) (3 ) - (1,475 ) - (29 ) (1,504 ) (30 ) (56 ) (86 ) Cash used for investment activities (275 ) (371 ) (473 ) (919 ) (2,038 ) (531 ) (2,032 ) (804 ) (1,136 ) (4,503 ) (580 ) (667 ) (1,247 ) Financing activities Net issues (repayments) of debt (328 ) (31 ) (10 ) (22 ) (391 ) 1,636 544 (135 ) (119 ) 1,926 757 (416 ) 341 Common Shares issued on exercise of stock options 4 - 1 3 8 6 - 8 6 20 30 - 30 Repurchase of Common Shares (383 ) (212 ) (180 ) (5 ) (780 ) (9 ) (2 ) - (2 ) (13 ) (3 ) (2 ) (5 ) Tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards (14 ) (1 ) - - (15 ) (9 ) (1 ) - (1 ) (11 ) (4 ) (1 ) (5 ) Contributions to subsidiaries by non-controlling interests - 5 - - 5 - - - 11 11 - - - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (12 ) (10 ) (24 ) (46 ) (7 ) (24 ) (18 ) (25 ) (74 ) - (26 ) (26 ) Dividends paid (133 ) (130 ) (125 ) (126 ) (514 ) (132 ) (129 ) (128 ) (133 ) (522 ) (134 ) (134 ) (268 ) Cash provided from (used for) financing activities (854 ) (381 ) (324 ) (174 ) (1,733 ) 1,485 388 (273 ) (263 ) 1,337 646 (579 ) 67 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) (1 ) (3 ) (31 ) (38 ) 14 (51 ) 21 (3 ) (19 ) (8 ) (8 ) (16 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, during the period (952 ) (332 ) (562 ) 132 (1,714 ) 1,195 (1,148 ) (259 ) 176 (36 ) 319 (518 ) (199 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,948 1,996 1,664 1,102 2,948 1,234 2,429 1,281 1,022 1,234 1,198 1,517 1,198 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 1,996 1,664 1,102 1,234 1,234 2,429 1,281 1,022 1,198 1,198 1,517 999 999

FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(United States dollars in millions, except per share figures) (Unaudited)

This Analyst should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Note 1: OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME), NET

Other expense (income), net consists of:

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"] [a] - - - - - - - - - - 316 19 335 Restructuring activities [b] - - - 22 22 118 (35 ) (1 ) 66 148 38 55 93 Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments [c] 61 50 9 101 221 24 98 (19 ) 98 201 2 3 5 Gain on business combination [d] - - - - - - - - - - - (9 ) (9 ) Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia [e] - 376 - - 376 - - 16 - 16 - - - Veoneer AS transaction costs [f] - - - - - - 23 - - 23 - - - Loss on sale of business [g] - - - 58 58 - - - - - - - - Impairments [h] - - 14 12 26 - - - - - - - - - 61 426 23 193 703 142 86 (4 ) 164 388 356 68 424

[a] Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"]

The Company recognized impairment charges on its Fisker related assets in the first and second quarters of 2024, as well as restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and consequently received an automatic stay of creditor actions under bankruptcy protection laws in both Austria and the U.S.

Impairment of Fisker related assets:

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $261 million impairment charge on its Fisker related assets including production receivables, inventory, fixed assets and other capitalized expenditures. The Company recorded an additional $19 million of charges in the second quarter of 2024 in connection with purchase obligations related to the Fisker program.

Impairment of Fisker warrants:

Fisker issued approximately 19.5 million penny warrants to the Company to purchase common stock in connection with our agreements with Fisker for platform sharing, engineering and manufacturing of the Fisker Ocean SUV. These warrants vested during 2021 and 2022 based on specified milestones and were marked to market each quarter.

During the first quarter of 2024, Magna recorded a $33 million [$25 million after tax] impairment charge on these warrants reducing the value of the warrants to nil.

When the warrants were issued and the vesting provisions realized, the Company recorded offsetting amounts to deferred revenue within other accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities. Portions of this deferred revenue were recognized in income as performance obligations were satisfied. The unamortized amount of this deferred revenue as of June 30, 2024 was approximately $195 million, and will be recognized in income as performance obligations are satisfied or upon termination of the agreement for manufacturing of the Fisker Ocean SUV. The automatic stay prevented the termination of the Fisker Ocean manufacturing agreement during the second quarter of 2024 and delays the realization of deferred revenue pending conclusion of Fisker's bankruptcy proceedings.

Restructuring:

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded additional restructuring charges of $22 million in its Complete Vehicles segment in connection with its Fisker related assembly operations.

[b] Restructuring activities

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Power & Vision - - - 22 22 105 (44 ) (1 ) 57 117 - 55 55 Complete Vehicles - - - - - - - - - - 26 - 26 Body Exteriors & Structures - - - - - 13 9 - 9 31 12 - 12 - - - 22 22 118 (35 ) (1 ) 66 148 38 55 93

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $35 million of restructuring charges associated with its acquisition of the Veoneer Active Safety Business ["Veoneer AS"], and $20 million of restructuring charges related to plant closures in its Power & Vision Segment. During the second and third quarter of 2023, the Company's Power & Vision segment recorded a $10 million and $8 million gain on the sale of a building as a result of restructuring activities, respectively. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's Power & Vision segment reversed $39 million of charges due to a change in the restructuring plans related to a plant closure. [c] Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments The Company revalues its public and private equity investments and certain public company warrants every quarter. The gains and losses related to this revaluation, as well as gain and losses on disposition, are primarily recorded in Corporate. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $85 million on a private equity investment and related long-term receivables within Other assets in its Corporate segment. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company also recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $5 million on a private equity investment in its Power & Vision segment. [d] Gain on business combination During the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired a business in the Body Exteriors & Structures segment for $5 million, resulting in a bargain purchase gain of $9 million. [e] Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia As a result of the expected lack of future cashflows and the continuing uncertainties connected with the Russian economy, during the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $376 million impairment charge related to its investment in Russia. This included net asset impairments of $173 million and a $203 million reserve against the related foreign currency translation losses that were included in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The net asset impairments consisted of $163 million and $10 million in our Body Exteriors & Structures and our Seating Systems segments, respectively.



During the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed the sale of all of its investments in Russia resulting in a loss of $16 million including a net cash outflow of $23 million. [f] Veoneer AS transaction costs During 2023, the Company incurred $23 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of the Veoneer Active Safety Business. [g] Loss on sale of business During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to sell a European Power & Vision operation. Under the terms of the arrangement, the Company was contractually obligated to provide the buyer with up to $42 million of funding, resulting in a loss of $58 million. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company completed the sale of this operation which resulted in a net cash outflow of $25 million.

[h] Impairments

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Body Exteriors & Structures - - 10 12 22 - - - - - - - - Power & Vision - - 4 - 4 - - - - - - - - - - 14 12 26 - - - - - - - -

Note 2: NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Company presents Adjusted EBIT (Earnings before interest, taxes, Other expense (income), net and amortization of acquired intangible assets); Adjusted Net Income (Net Income before Other expense (income), net, net of tax excluding significant income tax valuation allowance adjustments, and amortization of acquired intangible assets); Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales; Adjusted Return on Invested Capital and Adjusted Return on Equity. The Company presents these financial figures because such measures are widely used by analysts and investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. However, such measures do not have any standardized meaning under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share presented in the tables below, including for the prior periods, have been updated to reflect the revised calculation.

The following table reconciles Income (loss) from operations before income taxes to Adjusted EBIT:

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 420 (88 ) 400 146 878 275 483 538 310 1,606 34 427 461 Exclude: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12 12 11 11 46 12 13 32 31 88 28 28 56 Other expense (income), net 61 426 23 193 703 142 86 (4 ) 164 388 356 68 424 Interest expense, net 26 20 18 17 81 20 34 49 53 156 51 54 105 Adjusted EBIT 519 370 452 367 1,708 449 616 615 558 2,238 469 577 1,046

The following table show the calculation of Adjusted Return on Invested Capital:

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q Net income (loss) 379 (145 ) 296 111 217 354 417 298 26 328 Add (deduct): Interest expense, net 26 20 18 17 20 34 49 53 51 54 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12 12 11 11 12 13 32 31 28 28 Other expense (income), net 61 426 23 193 142 86 (4 ) 164 356 68 Tax effect on Interest expense, net, Amortization of acquired intangible assets and Other expense, net (19 ) (34 ) (11 ) (32 ) (38 ) (4 ) (14 ) (46 ) (93 ) (32 ) Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances (29 ) - - - - - - (47 ) - - Adjusted After-tax operating profits 430 279 337 300 353 483 480 453 368 446 Total Assets 28,822 27,283 26,667 27,789 30,654 31,837 31,675 32,255 32,678 31,986 Excluding: Cash and cash equivalents (1,996 ) (1,664 ) (1,102 ) (1,234 ) (2,429 ) (1,281 ) (1,022 ) (1,198 ) (1,517 ) (999 ) Deferred tax assets (464 ) (491 ) (488 ) (491 ) (506 ) (535 ) (527 ) (621 ) (753 ) (807 ) Less Current Liabilities (10,440 ) (9,816 ) (9,878 ) (10,998 ) (12,045 ) (13,358 ) (13,165 ) (13,234 ) (13,566 ) (12,449 ) Excluding: Short-term borrowing - - - 8 4 150 2 511 838 848 Long-term debt due within one year 127 105 95 654 668 1,426 1,398 819 824 65 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 276 270 266 276 285 303 384 399 306 306 Invested Capital 16,325 15,687 15,560 16,004 16,631 18,542 18,745 18,931 18,810 18,950 Adjusted After-tax operating profits 430 279 337 300 353 483 480 453 368 446 Average Invested Capital 16,185 16,006 15,624 15,782 16,318 17,587 18,644 18,838 18,871 18,880 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital 10.6 % 7.0 % 8.6 % 7.6 % 8.7 % 11.0 % 10.3 % 9.6 % 7.8 % 9.4 %

Note 2: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

The following table show the calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity:

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q 1st Q 2nd Q Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 364 (156 ) 289 95 209 339 394 271 9 313 Add (deduct): Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12 12 11 11 12 13 32 31 28 28 Other expense (income), net 61 426 23 193 142 86 (4 ) 164 356 68 Tax effect on Amortization of acquired intangible assets and Other expense, net (15 ) (29 ) (6 ) (29 ) (34 ) 3 (3 ) (36 ) (82 ) (20 ) Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances (29 ) - - - - - - (47 ) - - Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 393 253 317 270 329 441 419 383 311 389 Average Shareholder's Equity 11,599 11,692 11,095 11,091 11,412 11,573 11,704 12,015 12,101 11,967 Adjusted Return on Equity 13.6 % 8.7 % 11.4 % 9.7 % 11.5 % 15.2 % 14.3 % 12.8 % 10.3 % 13.0 %

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.:

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. 364 (156 ) 289 95 592 209 339 394 271 1,213 9 313 322 Exclude: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10 10 9 9 38 10 11 25 25 71 22 23 45 Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"] - - - - - - - - - - 247 15 262 Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments 48 38 7 75 168 18 95 (14 ) 74 173 1 2 3 Restructuring activities - - - 22 22 92 (26 ) (2 ) 60 124 32 45 77 Gain on business combination - - - - - - - - - - - (9 ) (9 ) Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia - 361 - - 361 - - 16 - 16 - - - Veoneer AS transaction costs - - - - - - 22 - - 22 - - - Impairments - - 12 12 24 - - - - - - - - Net losses on the sale of business - - - 57 57 - - - - - - - - Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance [i] (29 ) - - - (29 ) - - - (47 ) (47 ) - - - Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc. 393 253 317 270 1,233 329 441 419 383 1,572 311 389 700

The following table reconciles diluted earnings (loss) per common share to Adjusted diluted earnings per common share:

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.22 $ (0.54 ) $ 1.00 $ 0.33 $ 2.03 $ 0.73 $ 1.18 $ 1.37 $ 0.95 $ 4.23 $ 0.03 1.09 $ 1.12 Exclude: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.09 0.25 0.08 0.08 0.16 Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"] - - - - - - - - - - 0.86 0.05 0.91 Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments 0.16 0.13 0.03 0.26 0.58 0.07 0.33 (0.06 ) 0.25 0.60 - 0.01 0.01 Restructuring activities - - - 0.08 0.08 0.31 (0.09 ) - 0.20 0.43 0.11 0.15 0.27 Gain on business combination - - - - 0.08 - - - - 0.43 - (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia - 1.24 - - 1.24 - - 0.06 - 0.06 - - - Veoneer AS transaction costs - - - - - - 0.08 - - 0.08 - - - Impairments - - 0.04 0.04 0.08 - - - - - - - - Net losses on the sale of business - - - 0.20 0.20 - - - - - - - - Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance [i] (0.10 ) - - - (0.10 ) - - - (0.16 ) (0.16 ) - - - Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 0.87 $ 1.10 $ 0.94 $ 4.32 $ 1.15 $ 1.54 $ 1.46 $ 1.33 $ 5.92 $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 2.44

[i] Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance

The Company records quarterly adjustments to the valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets in continents like North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The net effect of these adjustments is a reduction to income tax expense.

Note 3: SEGMENTED INFORMATION

2022 2023 2024 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q TOTAL 1st Q 2nd Q TOTAL Body Exteriors & Structures Sales 4,077 3,947 3,976 4,004 16,004 4,439 4,540 4,354 4,178 17,511 4,429 4,465 8,894 Adjusted EBIT 231 194 227 200 852 272 394 358 280 1,304 298 341 639 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 5.7 % 4.9 % 5.7 % 5.0 % 5.3 % 6.1 % 8.7 % 8.2 % 6.7 % 7.4 % 6.7 % 7.6 % 7.2 % Power & Vision Sales 3,046 2,888 2,911 3,016 11,861 3,323 3,462 3,745 3,775 14,305 3,842 3,926 7,768 Adjusted EBIT 163 99 124 116 502 92 124 221 231 668 98 198 296 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 5.4 % 3.4 % 4.3 % 3.8 % 4.2 % 2.8 % 3.6 % 5.9 % 6.1 % 4.7 % 2.6 % 5.0 % 3.8 % Seating Systems Sales 1,376 1,253 1,295 1,345 5,269 1,486 1,603 1,529 1,429 6,047 1,455 1,455 2,910 Adjusted EBIT 50 3 37 14 104 37 67 70 44 218 52 53 105 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 3.6 % 0.2 % 2.9 % 1.0 % 2.0 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 4.6 % 3.1 % 3.6 % 3.6 % 3.6 % 3.6 % Complete Vehicles Sales 1,275 1,403 1,213 1,330 5,221 1,626 1,526 1,185 1,201 5,538 1,383 1,242 2,625 Adjusted EBIT 50 63 65 57 235 52 34 (5 ) 43 124 27 20 47 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 3.9 % 4.5 % 5.4 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 3.2 % 2.2 % -0.4 % 3.6 % 2.2 % 2.0 % 1.6 % 1.8 % Corporate and other Intercompany eliminations (132 ) (129 ) (127 ) (127 ) (515 ) (201 ) (149 ) (125 ) (129 ) (604 ) (139 ) (130 ) (269 ) Adjusted EBIT 25 11 (1 ) (20 ) 15 (4 ) (3 ) (29 ) (40 ) (76 ) (6 ) (35 ) (41 ) Total Sales 9,642 9,362 9,268 9,568 37,840 10,673 10,982 10,688 10,454 42,797 10,970 10,958 21,928 Adjusted EBIT 519 370 452 367 1,708 449 616 615 558 2,238 469 577 1,046 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales 5.4 % 4.0 % 4.9 % 3.8 % 4.5 % 4.2 % 5.6 % 5.8 % 5.3 % 5.2 % 4.3 % 5.3 % 4.8 %