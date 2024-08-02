FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
(United States dollars in millions, except per share figures) (Unaudited)
Prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Note
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|VEHICLE VOLUME STATISTICS (in millions)
|North America
|3.615
|3.551
|3.600
|3.514
|14.280
|3.884
|4.080
|3.930
|3.743
|15.637
|3.980
|4.133
|8.113
|Europe
|3.962
|3.981
|3.560
|4.168
|15.671
|4.618
|4.637
|3.828
|4.382
|17.465
|4.402
|4.421
|8.823
|China
|6.361
|5.489
|7.235
|7.264
|26.349
|5.942
|6.803
|7.637
|8.899
|29.281
|6.397
|7.186
|13.583
|Other
|6.374
|6.139
|6.703
|6.857
|26.073
|6.955
|6.709
|6.993
|7.183
|27.840
|6.827
|6.933
|13.760
|Global
|20.312
|19.160
|21.098
|21.803
|82.373
|21.399
|22.229
|22.388
|24.207
|90.223
|21.606
|22.673
|44.279
|Magna Steyr vehicle assembly volumes
|0.026
|0.032
|0.026
|0.028
|0.112
|0.034
|0.027
|0.023
|0.021
|0.105
|0.022
|0.019
|0.041
|AVERAGE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
|1 Canadian dollar equals U.S. dollars
|0.790
|0.783
|0.765
|0.737
|0.769
|0.740
|0.745
|0.746
|0.735
|0.742
|0.741
|0.731
|0.736
|1 euro equals U.S. dollars
|1.123
|1.064
|1.006
|1.019
|1.053
|1.073
|1.089
|1.088
|1.076
|1.082
|1.085
|1.076
|1.081
|1 Chinese renminbi equals U.S. dollars
|0.158
|0.151
|0.146
|0.140
|0.149
|0.146
|0.143
|0.138
|0.138
|0.141
|0.139
|0.138
|0.139
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|Sales:
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|4,077
|3,947
|3,976
|4,004
|16,004
|4,439
|4,540
|4,354
|4,178
|17,511
|4,429
|4,465
|8,894
|Power & Vision
|3,046
|2,888
|2,911
|3,016
|11,861
|3,323
|3,462
|3,745
|3,775
|14,305
|3,842
|3,926
|7,768
|Seating Systems
|1,376
|1,253
|1,295
|1,345
|5,269
|1,486
|1,603
|1,529
|1,429
|6,047
|1,455
|1,455
|2,910
|Complete Vehicles
|1,275
|1,403
|1,213
|1,330
|5,221
|1,626
|1,526
|1,185
|1,201
|5,538
|1,383
|1,242
|2,625
|Corporate & Other
|(132
|)
|(129
|)
|(127
|)
|(127
|)
|(515
|)
|(201
|)
|(149
|)
|(125
|)
|(129
|)
|(604
|)
|(139
|)
|(130
|)
|(269
|)
|Sales
|9,642
|9,362
|9,268
|9,568
|37,840
|10,673
|10,982
|10,688
|10,454
|42,797
|10,970
|10,958
|21,928
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|8,400
|8,259
|8,126
|8,403
|33,188
|9,416
|9,544
|9,264
|8,961
|37,185
|9,642
|9,494
|19,136
|Selling, general and administrative
|386
|410
|387
|477
|1,660
|488
|505
|491
|566
|2,050
|516
|523
|1,039
|Equity income
|(20
|)
|(25
|)
|(27
|)
|(17
|)
|(89
|)
|(33
|)
|(36
|)
|(40
|)
|(3
|)
|(112
|)
|(34
|)
|(9
|)
|(43
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|876
|718
|782
|705
|3,081
|802
|969
|973
|930
|3,674
|846
|950
|1,796
|Depreciation
|357
|348
|330
|338
|1,373
|353
|353
|358
|372
|1,436
|377
|373
|750
|Adjusted EBIT
|519
|370
|452
|367
|1,708
|449
|616
|615
|558
|2,238
|469
|577
|1,046
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|12
|12
|11
|11
|46
|12
|13
|32
|31
|88
|28
|28
|56
|Other expense (income), net
|1
|61
|426
|23
|193
|703
|142
|86
|(4
|)
|164
|388
|356
|68
|424
|Interest expense, net
|26
|20
|18
|17
|81
|20
|34
|49
|53
|156
|51
|54
|105
|Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
|420
|(88
|)
|400
|146
|878
|275
|483
|538
|310
|1,606
|34
|427
|461
|Income tax expense
|41
|57
|104
|35
|237
|58
|129
|121
|12
|320
|8
|99
|107
|Net income (loss)
|379
|(145
|)
|296
|111
|641
|217
|354
|417
|298
|1,286
|26
|328
|354
|Income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(15
|)
|(11
|)
|(7
|)
|(16
|)
|(49
|)
|(8
|)
|(15
|)
|(23
|)
|(27
|)
|(73
|)
|(17
|)
|(15
|)
|(32
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
|364
|(156
|)
|289
|95
|592
|209
|339
|394
|271
|1,213
|9
|313
|322
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.22
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.33
|$
|2.03
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.94
|$
|4.23
|$
|0.03
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.12
|Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period (in millions):
|298.1
|291.1
|288.5
|286.3
|291.2
|286.6
|286.3
|286.8
|286.6
|286.6
|287.1
|287.3
|287.2
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
|Adjusted EBITDA
|876
|718
|782
|705
|3,081
|802
|969
|973
|930
|3,674
|846
|950
|1,796
|Adjusted EBIT
|2
|519
|370
|452
|367
|1,708
|449
|616
|615
|558
|2,238
|469
|577
|1,046
|Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|393
|253
|317
|270
|1,233
|329
|441
|419
|383
|1,572
|311
|389
|700
|Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.87
|$
|1.10
|$
|0.94
|$
|4.32
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.33
|$
|5.92
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.35
|$
|2.44
|PROFITABILITY RATIOS
|Selling, general and administrative /Sales
|4.0
|%
|4.4
|%
|4.2
|%
|5.0
|%
|4.4
|%
|4.6
|%
|4.6
|%
|4.6
|%
|5.4
|%
|4.8
|%
|4.7
|%
|4.8
|%
|4.7
|%
|Adjusted EBIT /Sales
|5.4
|%
|4.0
|%
|4.9
|%
|3.8
|%
|4.5
|%
|4.2
|%
|5.6
|%
|5.8
|%
|5.3
|%
|5.2
|%
|4.3
|%
|5.3
|%
|4.8
|%
|Operating income /Sales
|4.4
|%
|-0.9
|%
|4.3
|%
|1.5
|%
|2.3
|%
|2.6
|%
|4.4
|%
|5.0
|%
|3.0
|%
|3.8
|%
|0.3
|%
|3.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|Effective tax rate
|Reported
|9.8
|%
|-64.8
|%
|26.0
|%
|24.0
|%
|27.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|26.7
|%
|22.5
|%
|3.9
|%
|19.9
|%
|23.5
|%
|23.2
|%
|23.2
|%
|Excluding Other expense (income) and amortization, net of taxes
|17.2
|%
|24.6
|%
|25.3
|%
|18.3
|%
|21.2
|%
|21.4
|%
|21.6
|%
|21.9
|%
|18.8
|%
|21.0
|%
|21.5
|%
|22.8
|%
|22.2
|%
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 1 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(United States dollars in millions) (Unaudited)
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|FUNDS EMPLOYED
|Current assets:
|Accounts receivable
|7,006
|6,764
|7,082
|6,791
|7,959
|8,556
|8,477
|7,881
|8,379
|8,219
|Inventories
|4,258
|4,064
|4,108
|4,180
|4,421
|4,664
|4,751
|4,606
|4,511
|4,466
|Prepaid expenses and other
|310
|262
|269
|320
|367
|455
|387
|352
|399
|314
|11,574
|11,090
|11,459
|11,291
|12,747
|13,675
|13,615
|12,839
|13,289
|12,999
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|6,845
|6,443
|6,624
|6,999
|7,731
|7,984
|7,911
|7,842
|7,855
|7,639
|Accrued salaries and wages
|879
|766
|810
|850
|822
|858
|900
|912
|883
|862
|Other accrued liabilities
|2,123
|2,096
|1,986
|2,118
|2,526
|2,637
|2,537
|2,626
|2,728
|2,650
|Income taxes payable (receivable)
|190
|136
|97
|93
|9
|(14
|)
|33
|125
|132
|79
|10,037
|9,441
|9,517
|10,060
|11,088
|11,465
|11,381
|11,505
|11,598
|11,230
|Working capital
|1,537
|1,649
|1,942
|1,231
|1,659
|2,210
|2,234
|1,334
|1,691
|1,769
|Investments
|1,487
|1,375
|1,323
|1,429
|1,390
|1,287
|1,311
|1,273
|1,195
|1,161
|Fixed assets, net
|8,090
|7,723
|7,470
|8,173
|8,304
|8,646
|8,778
|9,618
|9,545
|9,623
|Goodwill, other assets and intangible assets
|3,544
|3,353
|3,280
|3,576
|3,640
|4,733
|4,726
|4,962
|4,646
|4,709
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,667
|1,587
|1,545
|1,595
|1,638
|1,667
|1,696
|1,744
|1,733
|1,688
|Funds employed
|16,325
|15,687
|15,560
|16,004
|16,631
|18,543
|18,745
|18,931
|18,810
|18,950
|FINANCING
|Straight debt:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(1,996
|)
|(1,664
|)
|(1,102
|)
|(1,234
|)
|(2,429
|)
|(1,281
|)
|(1,022
|)
|(1,198
|)
|(1,517
|)
|(999
|)
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|8
|4
|150
|2
|511
|838
|848
|Long-term debt due within one year
|127
|105
|95
|654
|668
|1,426
|1,398
|819
|824
|65
|Long-term debt
|3,501
|3,408
|3,325
|2,847
|4,500
|4,159
|4,135
|4,175
|4,549
|4,863
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|276
|270
|266
|276
|285
|303
|384
|399
|306
|306
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,369
|1,294
|1,254
|1,288
|1,318
|1,345
|1,289
|1,319
|1,407
|1,378
|3,277
|3,413
|3,838
|3,839
|4,346
|6,102
|6,186
|6,025
|6,407
|6,461
|Long-term employee benefit liabilities
|686
|651
|617
|548
|563
|579
|564
|591
|584
|564
|Other long-term liabilities
|374
|390
|397
|461
|451
|448
|453
|475
|471
|507
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|(51
|)
|(111
|)
|(138
|)
|(179
|)
|(218
|)
|(242
|)
|(210
|)
|(437
|)
|(576
|)
|(592
|)
|1,009
|930
|876
|830
|796
|785
|807
|629
|479
|479
|Shareholders' equity
|12,039
|11,344
|10,846
|11,335
|11,489
|11,656
|11,752
|12,277
|11,924
|12,010
|16,325
|15,687
|15,560
|16,004
|16,631
|18,543
|18,745
|18,931
|18,810
|18,950
|ASSET UTILIZATION RATIOS
|Days in accounts receivable
|65.4
|65.0
|68.8
|63.9
|67.1
|70.1
|71.4
|67.8
|68.7
|67.5
|Days in accounts payable
|73.3
|70.2
|73.4
|75.0
|73.9
|75.3
|76.9
|78.8
|73.3
|72.4
|Inventory turnover - cost of goods sold
|7.9
|8.1
|7.9
|8.0
|8.5
|8.2
|7.8
|7.8
|8.5
|8.5
|Working capital turnover
|25.1
|22.7
|19.1
|31.1
|25.7
|19.9
|19.1
|31.3
|25.9
|24.8
|Total asset turnover
|2.4
|2.4
|2.4
|2.4
|2.6
|2.4
|2.3
|2.2
|2.3
|2.3
|CAPITAL STRUCTURE
|Straight debt
|20.1
|%
|21.8
|%
|24.7
|%
|24.0
|%
|26.1
|%
|32.9
|%
|33.0
|%
|31.8
|%
|34.1
|%
|34.1
|%
|Long-term employee benefit liabilities, other long-term
|liabilities & deferred tax liabilities, net
|6.2
|%
|5.9
|%
|5.6
|%
|5.2
|%
|4.8
|%
|4.2
|%
|4.3
|%
|3.3
|%
|2.5
|%
|2.5
|%
|Shareholders' equity
|73.7
|%
|72.3
|%
|69.7
|%
|70.8
|%
|69.1
|%
|62.9
|%
|62.7
|%
|64.9
|%
|63.4
|%
|63.4
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Debt to total capitalization
|30.5
|%
|30.9
|%
|31.3
|%
|30.9
|%
|37.1
|%
|38.8
|%
|38.0
|%
|37.0
|%
|39.9
|%
|38.3
|%
|ANNUALIZED RETURNS
|Adjusted Return on equity (Adjusted Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. / Average shareholders' equity)
|13.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|11.4
|%
|9.7
|%
|11.5
|%
|15.2
|%
|14.3
|%
|12.8
|%
|10.3
|%
|13.0
|%
|Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted Annualized after-tax operating profits / Invested capital)
|10.6
|%
|7.0
|%
|8.6
|%
|7.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|11.0
|%
|10.3
|%
|9.6
|%
|7.8
|%
|9.4
|%
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 2 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(United States dollars in millions) (Unaudited)
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Note
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Cash provided from (used for):
|Operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|379
|(145
|)
|296
|111
|641
|217
|354
|417
|298
|1,286
|26
|328
|354
|Items not involving current cash flows
|370
|705
|295
|406
|1,776
|351
|525
|404
|362
|1,642
|565
|353
|918
|749
|560
|591
|517
|2,417
|568
|879
|821
|660
|2,928
|591
|681
|1,272
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(569
|)
|(139
|)
|(353
|)
|739
|(322
|)
|(341
|)
|(332
|)
|(24
|)
|918
|221
|(330
|)
|55
|(275
|)
|Cash provided from operating activities
|180
|421
|238
|1,256
|2,095
|227
|547
|797
|1,578
|3,149
|261
|736
|997
|Investment activities
|Fixed asset additions
|(238
|)
|(329
|)
|(364
|)
|(750
|)
|(1,681
|)
|(424
|)
|(502
|)
|(630
|)
|(944
|)
|(2,500
|)
|(493
|)
|(500
|)
|(993
|)
|Increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets
|(64
|)
|(80
|)
|(125
|)
|(186
|)
|(455
|)
|(101
|)
|(96
|)
|(176
|)
|(189
|)
|(562
|)
|(125
|)
|(170
|)
|(295
|)
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from disposal of facilities
|1(c), 1(e)
|6
|-
|-
|-
|6
|(25
|)
|-
|(23
|)
|-
|(48
|)
|4
|-
|4
|Increase (decrease) in public and private equity investments
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(25
|)
|-
|(29
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(11
|)
|(23
|)
|2
|(21
|)
|Proceeds from disposition
|23
|40
|41
|20
|124
|19
|44
|32
|27
|122
|87
|57
|144
|Business combinations
|-
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|-
|(1,475
|)
|-
|(29
|)
|(1,504
|)
|(30
|)
|(56
|)
|(86
|)
|Cash used for investment activities
|(275
|)
|(371
|)
|(473
|)
|(919
|)
|(2,038
|)
|(531
|)
|(2,032
|)
|(804
|)
|(1,136
|)
|(4,503
|)
|(580
|)
|(667
|)
|(1,247
|)
|Financing activities
|Net issues (repayments) of debt
|(328
|)
|(31
|)
|(10
|)
|(22
|)
|(391
|)
|1,636
|544
|(135
|)
|(119
|)
|1,926
|757
|(416
|)
|341
|Common Shares issued on exercise of stock options
|4
|-
|1
|3
|8
|6
|-
|8
|6
|20
|30
|-
|30
|Repurchase of Common Shares
|(383
|)
|(212
|)
|(180
|)
|(5
|)
|(780
|)
|(9
|)
|(2
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|(13
|)
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|Tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards
|(14
|)
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|(15
|)
|(9
|)
|(1
|)
|-
|(1
|)
|(11
|)
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|Contributions to subsidiaries by non-controlling interests
|-
|5
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|11
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|-
|(12
|)
|(10
|)
|(24
|)
|(46
|)
|(7
|)
|(24
|)
|(18
|)
|(25
|)
|(74
|)
|-
|(26
|)
|(26
|)
|Dividends paid
|(133
|)
|(130
|)
|(125
|)
|(126
|)
|(514
|)
|(132
|)
|(129
|)
|(128
|)
|(133
|)
|(522
|)
|(134
|)
|(134
|)
|(268
|)
|Cash provided from (used for) financing activities
|(854
|)
|(381
|)
|(324
|)
|(174
|)
|(1,733
|)
|1,485
|388
|(273
|)
|(263
|)
|1,337
|646
|(579
|)
|67
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(31
|)
|(38
|)
|14
|(51
|)
|21
|(3
|)
|(19
|)
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|(16
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, during the period
|(952
|)
|(332
|)
|(562
|)
|132
|(1,714
|)
|1,195
|(1,148
|)
|(259
|)
|176
|(36
|)
|319
|(518
|)
|(199
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|2,948
|1,996
|1,664
|1,102
|2,948
|1,234
|2,429
|1,281
|1,022
|1,234
|1,198
|1,517
|1,198
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|1,996
|1,664
|1,102
|1,234
|1,234
|2,429
|1,281
|1,022
|1,198
|1,198
|1,517
|999
|999
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 3 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
FINANCIAL REVIEW OF MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
(United States dollars in millions, except per share figures) (Unaudited)
This Analyst should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
|Note 1:
|OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME), NET
Other expense (income), net consists of:
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"]
|[a]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|316
|19
|335
|Restructuring activities
|[b]
|-
|-
|-
|22
|22
|118
|(35
|)
|(1
|)
|66
|148
|38
|55
|93
|Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments
|[c]
|61
|50
|9
|101
|221
|24
|98
|(19
|)
|98
|201
|2
|3
|5
|Gain on business combination
|[d]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|(9
|)
|Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia
|[e]
|-
|376
|-
|-
|376
|-
|-
|16
|-
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Veoneer AS transaction costs
|[f]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|-
|-
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on sale of business
|[g]
|-
|-
|-
|58
|58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Impairments
|[h]
|-
|-
|14
|12
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|61
|426
|23
|193
|703
|142
|86
|(4
|)
|164
|388
|356
|68
|424
|[a]
|Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"]
The Company recognized impairment charges on its Fisker related assets in the first and second quarters of 2024, as well as restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and consequently received an automatic stay of creditor actions under bankruptcy protection laws in both Austria and the U.S.
Impairment of Fisker related assets:
During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $261 million impairment charge on its Fisker related assets including production receivables, inventory, fixed assets and other capitalized expenditures. The Company recorded an additional $19 million of charges in the second quarter of 2024 in connection with purchase obligations related to the Fisker program.
Impairment of Fisker warrants:
Fisker issued approximately 19.5 million penny warrants to the Company to purchase common stock in connection with our agreements with Fisker for platform sharing, engineering and manufacturing of the Fisker Ocean SUV. These warrants vested during 2021 and 2022 based on specified milestones and were marked to market each quarter.
During the first quarter of 2024, Magna recorded a $33 million [$25 million after tax] impairment charge on these warrants reducing the value of the warrants to nil.
When the warrants were issued and the vesting provisions realized, the Company recorded offsetting amounts to deferred revenue within other accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities. Portions of this deferred revenue were recognized in income as performance obligations were satisfied. The unamortized amount of this deferred revenue as of June 30, 2024 was approximately $195 million, and will be recognized in income as performance obligations are satisfied or upon termination of the agreement for manufacturing of the Fisker Ocean SUV. The automatic stay prevented the termination of the Fisker Ocean manufacturing agreement during the second quarter of 2024 and delays the realization of deferred revenue pending conclusion of Fisker's bankruptcy proceedings.
Restructuring:
In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded additional restructuring charges of $22 million in its Complete Vehicles segment in connection with its Fisker related assembly operations.
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 4 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
|[b]
|Restructuring activities
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Power & Vision
|-
|-
|-
|22
|22
|105
|(44
|)
|(1
|)
|57
|117
|-
|55
|55
|Complete Vehicles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|26
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|9
|-
|9
|31
|12
|-
|12
|-
|-
|-
|22
|22
|118
|(35
|)
|(1
|)
|66
|148
|38
|55
|93
|During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $35 million of restructuring charges associated with its acquisition of the Veoneer Active Safety Business ["Veoneer AS"], and $20 million of restructuring charges related to plant closures in its Power & Vision Segment. During the second and third quarter of 2023, the Company's Power & Vision segment recorded a $10 million and $8 million gain on the sale of a building as a result of restructuring activities, respectively. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's Power & Vision segment reversed $39 million of charges due to a change in the restructuring plans related to a plant closure.
|[c]
|Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments
|The Company revalues its public and private equity investments and certain public company warrants every quarter. The gains and losses related to this revaluation, as well as gain and losses on disposition, are primarily recorded in Corporate. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $85 million on a private equity investment and related long-term receivables within Other assets in its Corporate segment. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company also recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $5 million on a private equity investment in its Power & Vision segment.
|[d]
|Gain on business combination
|During the second quarter of 2024, the Company acquired a business in the Body Exteriors & Structures segment for $5 million, resulting in a bargain purchase gain of $9 million.
|[e]
|Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia
|
As a result of the expected lack of future cashflows and the continuing uncertainties connected with the Russian economy, during the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $376 million impairment charge related to its investment in Russia. This included net asset impairments of $173 million and a $203 million reserve against the related foreign currency translation losses that were included in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The net asset impairments consisted of $163 million and $10 million in our Body Exteriors & Structures and our Seating Systems segments, respectively.
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed the sale of all of its investments in Russia resulting in a loss of $16 million including a net cash outflow of $23 million.
|[f]
|Veoneer AS transaction costs
|During 2023, the Company incurred $23 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of the Veoneer Active Safety Business.
|[g]
|Loss on sale of business
|During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to sell a European Power & Vision operation. Under the terms of the arrangement, the Company was contractually obligated to provide the buyer with up to $42 million of funding, resulting in a loss of $58 million. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company completed the sale of this operation which resulted in a net cash outflow of $25 million.
|[h]
|Impairments
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|-
|-
|10
|12
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Power & Vision
|-
|-
|4
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|12
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 5 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
|Note 2:
|NON-GAAP MEASURES
The Company presents Adjusted EBIT (Earnings before interest, taxes, Other expense (income), net and amortization of acquired intangible assets); Adjusted Net Income (Net Income before Other expense (income), net, net of tax excluding significant income tax valuation allowance adjustments, and amortization of acquired intangible assets); Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales; Adjusted Return on Invested Capital and Adjusted Return on Equity. The Company presents these financial figures because such measures are widely used by analysts and investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. However, such measures do not have any standardized meaning under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share presented in the tables below, including for the prior periods, have been updated to reflect the revised calculation.
The following table reconciles Income (loss) from operations before income taxes to Adjusted EBIT:
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
|420
|(88
|)
|400
|146
|878
|275
|483
|538
|310
|1,606
|34
|427
|461
|Exclude:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|12
|12
|11
|11
|46
|12
|13
|32
|31
|88
|28
|28
|56
|Other expense (income), net
|61
|426
|23
|193
|703
|142
|86
|(4
|)
|164
|388
|356
|68
|424
|Interest expense, net
|26
|20
|18
|17
|81
|20
|34
|49
|53
|156
|51
|54
|105
|Adjusted EBIT
|519
|370
|452
|367
|1,708
|449
|616
|615
|558
|2,238
|469
|577
|1,046
The following table show the calculation of Adjusted Return on Invested Capital:
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|Net income (loss)
|379
|(145
|)
|296
|111
|217
|354
|417
|298
|26
|328
|Add (deduct):
|Interest expense, net
|26
|20
|18
|17
|20
|34
|49
|53
|51
|54
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|12
|12
|11
|11
|12
|13
|32
|31
|28
|28
|Other expense (income), net
|61
|426
|23
|193
|142
|86
|(4
|)
|164
|356
|68
|Tax effect on Interest expense, net, Amortization of acquired intangible assets and Other expense, net
|(19
|)
|(34
|)
|(11
|)
|(32
|)
|(38
|)
|(4
|)
|(14
|)
|(46
|)
|(93
|)
|(32
|)
|Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances
|(29
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(47
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted After-tax operating profits
|430
|279
|337
|300
|353
|483
|480
|453
|368
|446
|Total Assets
|28,822
|27,283
|26,667
|27,789
|30,654
|31,837
|31,675
|32,255
|32,678
|31,986
|Excluding:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(1,996
|)
|(1,664
|)
|(1,102
|)
|(1,234
|)
|(2,429
|)
|(1,281
|)
|(1,022
|)
|(1,198
|)
|(1,517
|)
|(999
|)
|Deferred tax assets
|(464
|)
|(491
|)
|(488
|)
|(491
|)
|(506
|)
|(535
|)
|(527
|)
|(621
|)
|(753
|)
|(807
|)
|Less Current Liabilities
|(10,440
|)
|(9,816
|)
|(9,878
|)
|(10,998
|)
|(12,045
|)
|(13,358
|)
|(13,165
|)
|(13,234
|)
|(13,566
|)
|(12,449
|)
|Excluding:
|Short-term borrowing
|-
|-
|-
|8
|4
|150
|2
|511
|838
|848
|Long-term debt due within one year
|127
|105
|95
|654
|668
|1,426
|1,398
|819
|824
|65
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|276
|270
|266
|276
|285
|303
|384
|399
|306
|306
|Invested Capital
|16,325
|15,687
|15,560
|16,004
|16,631
|18,542
|18,745
|18,931
|18,810
|18,950
|Adjusted After-tax operating profits
|430
|279
|337
|300
|353
|483
|480
|453
|368
|446
|Average Invested Capital
|16,185
|16,006
|15,624
|15,782
|16,318
|17,587
|18,644
|18,838
|18,871
|18,880
|Adjusted Return on Invested Capital
|10.6
|%
|7.0
|%
|8.6
|%
|7.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|11.0
|%
|10.3
|%
|9.6
|%
|7.8
|%
|9.4
|%
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 6 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
|Note 2:
|NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)
The following table show the calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity:
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
|364
|(156
|)
|289
|95
|209
|339
|394
|271
|9
|313
|Add (deduct):
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|12
|12
|11
|11
|12
|13
|32
|31
|28
|28
|Other expense (income), net
|61
|426
|23
|193
|142
|86
|(4
|)
|164
|356
|68
|Tax effect on Amortization of acquired intangible assets and Other expense, net
|(15
|)
|(29
|)
|(6
|)
|(29
|)
|(34
|)
|3
|(3
|)
|(36
|)
|(82
|)
|(20
|)
|Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowances
|(29
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(47
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
|393
|253
|317
|270
|329
|441
|419
|383
|311
|389
|Average Shareholder's Equity
|11,599
|11,692
|11,095
|11,091
|11,412
|11,573
|11,704
|12,015
|12,101
|11,967
|Adjusted Return on Equity
|13.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|11.4
|%
|9.7
|%
|11.5
|%
|15.2
|%
|14.3
|%
|12.8
|%
|10.3
|%
|13.0
|%
The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.:
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Net income (loss) attributable to Magna International Inc.
|364
|(156
|)
|289
|95
|592
|209
|339
|394
|271
|1,213
|9
|313
|322
|Exclude:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|10
|10
|9
|9
|38
|10
|11
|25
|25
|71
|22
|23
|45
|Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|247
|15
|262
|Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments
|48
|38
|7
|75
|168
|18
|95
|(14
|)
|74
|173
|1
|2
|3
|Restructuring activities
|-
|-
|-
|22
|22
|92
|(26
|)
|(2
|)
|60
|124
|32
|45
|77
|Gain on business combination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|(9
|)
|Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia
|-
|361
|-
|-
|361
|-
|-
|16
|-
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Veoneer AS transaction costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|-
|-
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Impairments
|-
|-
|12
|12
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net losses on the sale of business
|-
|-
|-
|57
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance
|[i]
|(29
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(29
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(47
|)
|(47
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|393
|253
|317
|270
|1,233
|329
|441
|419
|383
|1,572
|311
|389
|700
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 7 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
The following table reconciles diluted earnings (loss) per common share to Adjusted diluted earnings per common share:
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.22
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.33
|$
|2.03
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.95
|$
|4.23
|$
|0.03
|1.09
|$
|1.12
|Exclude:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.13
|0.04
|0.04
|0.09
|0.09
|0.25
|0.08
|0.08
|0.16
|Impairments and restructuring related to Fisker Inc. ["Fisker"]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.86
|0.05
|0.91
|Investment revaluations, (gains) losses on sales, and impairments
|0.16
|0.13
|0.03
|0.26
|0.58
|0.07
|0.33
|(0.06
|)
|0.25
|0.60
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|Restructuring activities
|-
|-
|-
|0.08
|0.08
|0.31
|(0.09
|)
|-
|0.20
|0.43
|0.11
|0.15
|0.27
|Gain on business combination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.43
|-
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Impairments and loss on sale of operations in Russia
|-
|1.24
|-
|-
|1.24
|-
|-
|0.06
|-
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|Veoneer AS transaction costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.08
|-
|-
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|Impairments
|-
|-
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net losses on the sale of business
|-
|-
|-
|0.20
|0.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance
|[i]
|(0.10
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.10
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.87
|$
|1.10
|$
|0.94
|$
|4.32
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.33
|$
|5.92
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.35
|$
|2.44
[i] Adjustments to Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance
The Company records quarterly adjustments to the valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets in continents like North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The net effect of these adjustments is a reduction to income tax expense.
|Note 3:
|SEGMENTED INFORMATION
|2022
|2023
|2024
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|3rd Q
|4th Q
|TOTAL
|1st Q
|2nd Q
|TOTAL
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|Sales
|4,077
|3,947
|3,976
|4,004
|16,004
|4,439
|4,540
|4,354
|4,178
|17,511
|4,429
|4,465
|8,894
|Adjusted EBIT
|231
|194
|227
|200
|852
|272
|394
|358
|280
|1,304
|298
|341
|639
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
|5.7
|%
|4.9
|%
|5.7
|%
|5.0
|%
|5.3
|%
|6.1
|%
|8.7
|%
|8.2
|%
|6.7
|%
|7.4
|%
|6.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|7.2
|%
|Power & Vision
|Sales
|3,046
|2,888
|2,911
|3,016
|11,861
|3,323
|3,462
|3,745
|3,775
|14,305
|3,842
|3,926
|7,768
|Adjusted EBIT
|163
|99
|124
|116
|502
|92
|124
|221
|231
|668
|98
|198
|296
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
|5.4
|%
|3.4
|%
|4.3
|%
|3.8
|%
|4.2
|%
|2.8
|%
|3.6
|%
|5.9
|%
|6.1
|%
|4.7
|%
|2.6
|%
|5.0
|%
|3.8
|%
|Seating Systems
|Sales
|1,376
|1,253
|1,295
|1,345
|5,269
|1,486
|1,603
|1,529
|1,429
|6,047
|1,455
|1,455
|2,910
|Adjusted EBIT
|50
|3
|37
|14
|104
|37
|67
|70
|44
|218
|52
|53
|105
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
|3.6
|%
|0.2
|%
|2.9
|%
|1.0
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.5
|%
|4.2
|%
|4.6
|%
|3.1
|%
|3.6
|%
|3.6
|%
|3.6
|%
|3.6
|%
|Complete Vehicles
|Sales
|1,275
|1,403
|1,213
|1,330
|5,221
|1,626
|1,526
|1,185
|1,201
|5,538
|1,383
|1,242
|2,625
|Adjusted EBIT
|50
|63
|65
|57
|235
|52
|34
|(5
|)
|43
|124
|27
|20
|47
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
|3.9
|%
|4.5
|%
|5.4
|%
|4.3
|%
|4.5
|%
|3.2
|%
|2.2
|%
|-0.4
|%
|3.6
|%
|2.2
|%
|2.0
|%
|1.6
|%
|1.8
|%
|Corporate and other
|Intercompany eliminations
|(132
|)
|(129
|)
|(127
|)
|(127
|)
|(515
|)
|(201
|)
|(149
|)
|(125
|)
|(129
|)
|(604
|)
|(139
|)
|(130
|)
|(269
|)
|Adjusted EBIT
|25
|11
|(1
|)
|(20
|)
|15
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|(29
|)
|(40
|)
|(76
|)
|(6
|)
|(35
|)
|(41
|)
|Total
|Sales
|9,642
|9,362
|9,268
|9,568
|37,840
|10,673
|10,982
|10,688
|10,454
|42,797
|10,970
|10,958
|21,928
|Adjusted EBIT
|519
|370
|452
|367
|1,708
|449
|616
|615
|558
|2,238
|469
|577
|1,046
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
|5.4
|%
|4.0
|%
|4.9
|%
|3.8
|%
|4.5
|%
|4.2
|%
|5.6
|%
|5.8
|%
|5.3
|%
|5.2
|%
|4.3
|%
|5.3
|%
|4.8
|%
|Q2 2024 Financial Review of Magna International Inc.
|Page 8 of 8
|Prepared as at 29-07-24
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Magna International Inc. published this content on 02 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2024 20:52:57 UTC.