  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Magna International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/20 03:56:13 pm EDT
78.69 CAD   -2.07%
03:35pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Backs The Kiefer Foundation With Three-Year Financial Commitment
PU
08:00aRBC Capital Markets Says Supply Chain For Auto Supplies Improving
MT
05/18CORRECTING-- BLACKBERRY ONLY BRIEF : Total Blackberry FY25 Target US$866 Million, Total FY27 Target US$1,212 Million and 5-Year CAGR 13%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magna International : News Release - Magna Backs The Kiefer Foundation With Three-Year Financial Commitment

05/20/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
  • Magna commits $100,000 per year for the next three years to help advance The Kiefer Foundation's mission
  • Donation marked by an event held at Magna's Troy, MI headquarters
  • Company demonstrated technology engineered to reduce distracted driving behaviors

Click here for the PDF version of the release

Troy, Michigan, May 20, 2022 - Today, Magna announced it has signed a three-year, $100,000 annual financial commitment to The Kiefer Foundation as part of the shared goal to end distracted driving.

The announcement comes just after April's Distracted Driving Month and just before The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, which is the time period from the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day, all the way to the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 distracted driving crashes claimed 3,142 lives. Magna is helping put a stop to distracted driving with its financial contribution as well as with safety innovations like its Driver and Occupant Monitoring System - due to start mainstream production in 2024.

"Research shows that roughly 30 percent of all collisions are related to distracted driving, and as a trusted mobility technology provider with safety at the forefront of our work, we are developing real solutions to help keep drivers' attention on the road," said Magna CEO, Swamy Kotagiri. "The Kiefer Foundation's mission to end distracted driving is critical to helping save lives and we are excited to be able to support while also providing game-changing innovations that help make our roads safer."

At a Magna hosted event, the company demonstrated its industry-first Driver and Occupant Monitoring System - an intelligent camera system seamlessly integrated into the interior mirror that can actively detect, predict and react to distracted driving. The technology tracks the driver's gaze, head and body movement to detect inattention, fatigue or drowsiness. If it senses distracted behavior, it alerts the driver through customizable audible or visual notifications. The system also makes allowances for normal actions such as looking in the side-view mirrors and features in-cabin occupant passenger detection for increased safety.

"Magna's contribution to The Kiefer Foundation will help us spread the word about the dangers of distracted driving, and save lives in the process," said The Kiefer Foundation Chair, Steve Kiefer. "My family forever changed the day a distracted driver took the life of my son Mitchel, and with help from partners like Magna, we are working towards a future where no parent has to bury a child as a result of a preventable car crash."

TAGS
Driver Monitoring, Occupant Monitoring, Safety, ADAS, driver assistance systems

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 161,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65 years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna [(NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG)], please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

ABOUT THE KIEFER FOUNDATION
The Kiefer Foundation was founded in 2016 to honor 18-year-old Mitchel Kiefer's legacy after he was tragically killed in an auto accident caused by a distracted driver. The mission of the Kiefer Foundation is to end distracted driving and all associated traffic deaths and injuries through its three pillars: awareness, policy, and technology. Learn more at mkiefer.org.

# # #

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

Disclaimer

Magna International Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 19:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
