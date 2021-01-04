Log in
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Magna International : News Release - New Year Brings New CEO for Magna

01/04/2021 | 06:14am EST
  • 21-year company veteran Swamy Kotagiri takes the helm at Magna
  • Former Magna President and CTO blends strategic vision, leadership capabilities and technical expertise

Click HERE for a PDF version of the release.

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 04, 2021 -- Last October, Magna's Board of Directors announced the appointment of Swamy Kotagiri as Magna's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Today, Kotagiri begins his first day as CEO and a Director of Magna International.

Kotagiri has been with Magna, one of the world's largest suppliers in the mobility space, for more than 21 years and served in various product groups and corporate roles, spanning functions including engineering, operations and R&D. He contributed to the company's recent growth and evolution through his operational leadership and aligned the organization's strategy around the trends shaping future mobility.

'Our industry is increasingly high-tech, complex and changing. In our 60-year history, Magna has continued to evolve with it, and I am confident we will continue to do so,' said Kotagiri. 'How we look at and address the future of mobility will have far-reaching consequences, not just for people, but for society as a whole. My vision for the company is to continue advancing mobility for everyone and everything, while shaping a better future for all. Magna, our strong management team and our entrepreneurial-minded employees are up for the challenge.'

Kotagiri was recently featured in Business Insider's 100 People Transforming Business, an annual list and series highlighting those across industries who are changing the way the world does business.

Chief Executive Officer, corporate leadership

INVESTOR CONTACTLouis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, (+1) 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACTTracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, (+1) 248.631.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
We are a mobility technology company. We have over 157,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 344 manufacturing operations and 93 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE 'FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS' UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

Source: Magna International Inc.

Disclaimer

Magna International Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 11:13:12 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 013 M - -
Net income 2020 613 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 21 172 M 21 185 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seetarama Kotagiri President & Chief Executive Officer
Bill L. Young Chairman
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%21 185
DENSO CORPORATION0.00%46 055
APTIV PLC0.00%35 182
CONTINENTAL AG0.00%29 625
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-0.20%21 976
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-5.35%18 392
