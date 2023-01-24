Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Magna International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:05:42 2023-01-24 am EST
79.83 CAD   -8.84%
10:04aMagna International Shares Drop 8.7% on Lowered 2022 Margin Targets
DJ
09:42aMagna International Falls 9% as Updates 2022 Outlook, Lowers Expected Adjusted EBIT Margin
MT
09:10aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magna International Shares Drop 8.7% on Lowered 2022 Margin Targets

01/24/2023 | 10:04am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Shares in Magna International Inc. were lower Tuesday morning after the company said it expects to report lower margins than previously forecast for 2022 despite sales meeting targets.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, shares were trading 8.7% lower, at 79.81 Canadian dollars (US$59.70).

The Canadian auto-parts manufacturer set a new target of 4.3% for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin, below its target range of between 4.8% and 5%.

Meanwhile, the company expects to report sales of US$37.8 billion in the year, within its range of expectations of between US$37.4 billion and US$38.4 billion.

The company cites operational inefficiencies and higher labor costs for the lower targets, which are also expected to weigh on adjusted net income.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1004ET

Analyst Recommendations on MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 786 M - -
Net income 2022 1 168 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 18 714 M 18 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 65,48 $
Average target price 74,71 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent J. Galifi President
Patrick W. D. McCann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert F. MacLellan Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.15.13%18 714
DENSO CORPORATION3.34%38 717
APTIV PLC15.27%29 086
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD4.49%15 773
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.5.93%13 877
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.13.17%13 873