  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Magna International Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Magna International : Sweden's Veoneer says will start talks with Qualcomm over offer

08/08/2021 | 11:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The new Snapdragon Ride autonomous driving computing system is seen in the trunk of a demo car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Veoneer Inc said on Sunday it would start talks with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc after its offer for the Swedish auto parts maker last week topped a rival bid by Magna International Inc.

Qualcomm's offer could "reasonably be expected to result in a 'Superior Proposal', as defined under the terms of Veoneer's merger agreement with Magna," the board said in a statement.

"As a result of the Board's determination, Veoneer may under the terms of the Merger Agreement engage in discussions with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Proposal and Veoneer intends to do so."

Qualcomm on Aug. 5, said it had offered $4.6 billion to buy Veoneer, an 18.4% premium to a July bid by Canada's Magna that had already been accepted by Veoneer's board.

Magna's bid was worth around $3.8 billion.

Magna could not immediately be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Wrinting by Vishal Vivek and Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.42% 105.1 Delayed Quote.17.12%
QUALCOMM, INC. -0.37% 146.28 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
All news about MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 297 M - -
Net income 2021 2 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 25 165 M 25 142 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 83,70 $
Average target price 100,17 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sherif Salah Marakby Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.17.12%25 142
DENSO CORPORATION27.06%54 806
APTIV PLC25.22%44 133
CONTINENTAL AG-5.01%27 099
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.23.39%25 378
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.22%22 226