MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
Magna Posts 2020 Annual Report

03/26/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
AURORA, Ontario, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that its 2020 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Annual Information Form (AIF) and Form 40-F, are now available on the company’s website, www.magna.com.  Magna has also filed these documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators (accessible through its website at www.sedar.com) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (accessible through its website at www.sec.gov/edgar).

Our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is being conducted as a virtual-only meeting accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mga2021.

Magna will provide a hard copy of its audited financial statements as contained in our 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders, free of charge, on request through our website or in writing to Magna International Inc., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 337 Magna Drive, Aurora, ON, Canada L4G 7K1.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS (1)
We are a mobility technology company. We have over 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

_______________
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 567 M - -
Net income 2021 2 186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 26 255 M 26 263 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,81 $
Last Close Price 86,81 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seetarama Kotagiri President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.20.79%27 834
DENSO CORPORATION16.61%52 314
APTIV PLC9.51%41 268
CONTINENTAL AG-8.33%27 137
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.96%24 573
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.31.11%24 214
