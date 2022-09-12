Advanced search
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:53 2022-09-12 am EDT
77.95 CAD   +3.20%
Magna invests $77 million in India's EV startup Yulu to enter micromobility market

09/12/2022 | 10:47am EDT
(Reuters) - Magna International Inc is investing $77 million in India's EV startup Yulu to enter the micromobility market, the Canadian auto parts supplier said on Sunday.

Magna will own a stake and hold a seat on the board of the Bangalore, India based company, it said. The two companies have established a new battery swapping entity.

Yulu operates around 10,000 low-speed electric two-wheelers in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. It is targeting an additional 15 cities in the next 18 months.

Micromobility, which facilitates transportation over short distances through light weight vehicles such as electric scooters and bikes, has flourished globally, supported by government incentives for the use of environmentally friendly transportation.

Earlier this year, India's finance minister said that the country will introduce a new policy for battery swapping to boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38 153 M - -
Net income 2022 1 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 16 729 M 16 729 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 161 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 57,89 $
Average target price 78,74 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent J. Galifi President
Patrick W. D. McCann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert F. MacLellan Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.20%16 729
DENSO CORPORATION-22.49%39 559
APTIV PLC-41.35%26 210
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-13.26%14 790
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%14 503
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-32.50%13 742