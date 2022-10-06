AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|
|Q3-2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 4, 2022
8:00 AM ET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
|
|
|North America:
International:
Webcast:
|
|1-800-926-5068
1-416-620-9188
www.magna.com
|
|
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|
|
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 11, 2022
|
|
|North America:
International:
Reservation No.:
|
|1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
22020962
|
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com | 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com | 905-726-7108