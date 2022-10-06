Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Magna International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
69.93 CAD   +1.00%
10:37aFTSE 100 Closed Lower as Worries Over OPEC Cuts Persist
DJ
07:33aBOE May Lift Rates Decisively as UK Business Inflation Expectations Rise
DJ
06:01aSterling Faces Renewed Falls on UK Fiscal Plans
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q3-2022 Results Conference Call

10/06/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

 Q3-2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 4, 2022
8:00 AM ET		 
     
 DIAL IN NUMBERS 
 North America:
International:
Webcast:
 1-800-926-5068
1-416-620-9188
www.magna.com
 
 Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call. 
     
 REBROADCAST INFORMATION 
 Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 11, 2022 
 North America:
International:
Reservation No.:
 1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
22020962
 


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com | 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com | 905-726-7108


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
10:37aFTSE 100 Closed Lower as Worries Over OPEC Cuts Persist
DJ
07:33aBOE May Lift Rates Decisively as UK Business Inflation Expectations Rise
DJ
06:01aSterling Faces Renewed Falls on UK Fiscal Plans
DJ
04:44aFTSE 100 Edges Up; Imperial Brands, Diageo Gain
DJ
04:30aSeeing Machines Secures $65 Million Investment from Magna International, Enters Driver ..
MT
04:23aGilt Yields Rise After Fitch Downgrades UK Outlook to Negative
DJ
01:30aSeeing Machines to Collaborate With Magna International; Shares Rise
DJ
10/04India's Euler Motors raises $60 million in GIC Singapore-led funding round
RE
09/29TSX falls as investors eye financial market volatility
RE
09/28Citigroup Adjusts Magna International's Price Target to $62 From $77, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 952 M - -
Net income 2022 1 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 14 633 M 14 580 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 161 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 50,64 $
Average target price 78,74 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent J. Galifi President
Patrick W. D. McCann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert F. MacLellan Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-32.35%14 633
DENSO CORPORATION-25.28%37 537
APTIV PLC-47.20%23 598
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.43%12 969
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.03%12 610
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-47.05%11 058