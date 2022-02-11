Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Magna International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX extends weekly gain as investors 'hide' in energy and gold

02/11/2022 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, adding to this week's gains, as rising concern that Russia could invade Ukraine sent oil and gold prices sharply higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 17.12 points, or 0.1%, at 21,548.84. For the week, it was up 1.3%, its third straight weekly advance.

In contrast, Wall Street stocks fell sharply for a second day as investors fretted about potential steep U.S. interest rate hikes and Washington warned that Russia was massing more troops near Ukraine and that an invasion could come at any time.

"Everyone is looking for places to go to hide," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "Toronto is looking like a pretty good situation with energy up a lot ... and then today we've got the golds kicking in."

The energy sector advanced 3.6% as escalating Ukraine tensions added to concern about tight supply in the oil market. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.6% higher at $93.10 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 3.4% as gold attracted safe-haven demand. It touched its highest level in nearly three months at $1,865.15 per ounce.

Auto parts maker Magna International fell 6.4% after the company said that disruptions at the Ambassador bridge caused by Canadian trucker protests against coronavirus mandates have started to have some initial impact on its operations.

Consumer discretionary shares lost 3.2% and technology ended 2.8% lower.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 1.88% 1859.46 Delayed Quote.0.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.15% 95.19 Delayed Quote.17.35%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -6.35% 96.51 Delayed Quote.0.68%
S&P 500 -1.90% 4418.64 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.35% 501.0412 Delayed Quote.18.10%
WTI 4.39% 93.878 Delayed Quote.19.46%
All news about MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:45pTSX extends weekly gain as investors 'hide' in energy and gold
RE
04:41pTSX extends weekly gain as investors 'hide' in energy and gold
RE
02:59pTrudeau promises Biden 'quick action' against protesters blocking U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
02:59pTrudeau promises Biden 'quick action' against protesters blocking U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
02:41pMagna feels the pressure from bridge closure as auto sector's losses climb
AQ
02:18pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Record and Meeting Dates of Registrant's Annual and Specia..
PU
01:58pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Board Leadership and Other Changes - Form 6-K
PU
01:53pMagna International Still Sees Chip Shortages in 2022 After Fourth-Quarter Results Slip..
MT
01:48pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Outlook - Form 6-K
PU
12:18pToronto Stocks Rise; Magna International Falls as Guidance Disappoints
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 065 M - -
Net income 2021 1 365 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 24 502 M 24 437 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 81,47 $
Average target price 93,01 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seetarama Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Galifi President
Patrick W. D. McCann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Paul Bellack Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.68%24 502
DENSO CORPORATION-10.20%56 383
APTIV PLC-17.60%36 768
CONTINENTAL AG-0.79%21 223
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-4.98%20 779
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-0.74%18 643