  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Magna International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
66.41 CAD   -3.88%
04:30pTSX falls as investors eye financial market volatility
RE
09/28Citigroup Adjusts Magna International's Price Target to $62 From $77, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
09/27Raymond James Adjusts Magna International Price Target to $62 From $68, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
TSX falls as investors eye financial market volatility

09/29/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
*

TSX ends down 207.08 points, or 1.1%, at 18,441.84

*

Linamar slides 11.6%; Magna ends 3.9% lower

*

Technology falls 2.9%

*

Shopify loses nearly 8%

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Thursday gave back some of the previous session's sharp gains as the shares of two major auto suppliers declined and investors weighed recent volatility in global currency and debt markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 207.08 points, or 1.1%, at 18,441.84, after posting on Wednesday its biggest one-day advance in more than four months.

For the month, the index was on track to fall 4.6%, while it was headed for its second straight quarterly decline.

Wall Street also fell on Thursday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's aggressive fight against inflation could hobble the U.S. economy.

"It's a very fluid situation with a lot of geopolitical concerns, earnings, and interest rates," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto. "Investors are on edge a little bit here, but we have reason to be optimistic getting into October."

"Many investors are viewing the parabolic moves in yields in the U.S. dollar to be unsustainable and emblematic of a blow off top," Michael added.

The consumer discretionary sector lost 2.1%, with Linamar Corp and Magna International falling 11.6% and 3.9% respectively.

Scotiabank trimmed its price targets on the two companies, saying a likely recession in 2023 and higher energy prices in Europe may lead to lower sales volumes of auto makers and component manufacturers, and pose headwinds to margins.

Technology shares fell 2.9% as e-commerce giant Shopify Inc fell nearly 8% to post its lowest closing level since June 2019.

Canadian energy infrastructure firm Enbridge Inc said it has acquired U.S.-based renewable energy developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for $270 million and assumed its debt. Enbridge's shares ended 1.4% lower.

Heavily-weighted financials fell 1.1% and utilities were down 2.6%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Eby Uttaresh.V and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
